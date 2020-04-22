Coming Up Live: Ask Us Anything with Giro

Margaux Elliott – Apparel Product Manager & Developer



Eric Richter – Senior Brand Development Manager

Eric helps manage the Giro brand globally and works with the Sales, Product and Marketing teams to develop new ideas and opportunities for the brand. He started riding mountain bikes in 1985 and still dreams about returning to ride the Umpqua River Trails one more time.



Dain Zaffke – Senior Director of Marketing

As a marketing guy, Dain has made a career of spending Giro’s money, giving away product and riding bikes. He prefers his coffee black and his trails steep and wild. He only occasionally breaks his arms and smashes his face on the ground. Dain only reads Pinkbike for the comments (particularly the comments from @WAKIdesigns and @NoahColorado).



How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:

Other time zones:

Giro’s Renew Series apparel is made with recycled nylon, polyester, and elastane created from reclaimed fishing nets, plastic bottles and other debris. The reclaimed materials are regenerated into raw materials and then into fabrics that offer the same comfort, performance, and durability as fabrics made from virgin sources, while reducing environmental burden and improving the health of our oceans and planet.We wanted to know more about the Renew Series initiative and hear Giro's thoughts as they continue to make progress on cycling apparel that’s more sustainable, so we thought it would be a perfect opportunity for you to ask Dain Zaffke, Margaux Elliott, and Eric Richter your questions.Starting at 10:00 AM PDT/6:00 PM BST on April 15th, you can type your questions for Giro into the comment box below this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Dain, Margaux an Eric work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:• Keep your questions relevant• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong• Please don't "Reply" to other people's questions and try to answer other people's comments. This makes it confusing to follow the thread.• 1:00 PM EST (New York)• 6:00 PM BST (London)• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)• 7:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)• 3:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)