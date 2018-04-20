INTERVIEWS

Coming Up: Ask Us Anything LIVE with Jared Graves

Apr 20, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Jared Graves weaves his way through the slippery jungle.
ASK ME ANYTHING
Jared Graves


Jared Graves' accomplishments on the bicycle are unrivaled, with countless Enduro World Series, 4-Cross, Dual Slalom, and Downhill victories to his name. He was even selected to represent Australia in BMX at the 2008 Olympics, where he went on to finish an impressive 6th. He's also one of the hardest working athletes around.


How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:

Type your questions for Jared Graves in now, and starting at 12:00 PM PDT/8:00 PM BST on April 20, 2018 Jared Graves will answer as many as he can on LIVE camera from the Sea Otter Classic. Tune in at 10:00 AM PDT to watch the show! Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.

To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:

• Keep your questions relevant
• Stay focused and keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later.
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner
• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong

Other time zones:
• 3:00 PM EST (New York)
• 8:00 PM BST (London)
• 9:00 PM CET (Paris)
• 9:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 5:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)

Man vs. Beast - the Jared Graves Interview
Last year s winner Jared Graves can barely contain his excitement this week.

  • + 7
 Hi Jared,
I guess the big one is your results seem to be cursed with random mechanical that take you out of the big races. Do you think it’s just bad luck, the competition got better and you have to push harder, as parts get lighter and the races tougher they cant hold up? What’s your thoughts about getting back onto the top step.
Love to see you back at the top with a battle royal with Sam.
Best of luck for the rest of the season.
Matt
  • + 1
 To build on that; as you're not locked into any Drivetrain company at the moment, would you consider going to a grip shifter so that even if you do throw a knee into the handlebar you can keep racing?

Or do you feel the new bike and it's cockpit will just offset a lot of these risks because through fit in general?
  • + 4
 Do you think the shift back to 130/140mm-ish travel "trail" bikes by some racers shows that "enduro" bikes have gone a tad too far in terms of the long/low/slack trend? Or is it more of a 29/27.5 difference?
  • + 3
 Do you ever take pause after a mechanical problem, inhale a nice lot of fresh crisp mountain air and scream at the top of your lungs to the heavens “stop f**king breaking sh$t!!!!!!!”

I sure would.
  • + 3
 I, and many others, enjoyed your bike setup notes and descriptions of every race. Will they come back? Smashing widely-held truths was great: e.g. Light bike? Nah. Stiff wheels? Nah.
  • + 1
 Miss these as well!
  • + 1
 Hi Jared,

please give us some insight how you pick your bikes. Stumpi versus Enduro, 29 versus 27,5, sizing m versus l and so on. I always wondered why Curtis sticks to the Enduro an you seem to prefer the Stumpy ... what did you like and dislike at the different bikes?

Thank you very much,

Torsten
  • + 1
 In one of the recent videos regarding testing the new Stumpjumper, you preferred the size M one. Do you think the the bikes have generally become to long? Or is it more of a personal thing, it works for some but not for others?
  • + 4
 Who can bench more, you or Curtis? Who is the bigger meat head, I guess? What do you think about poodles?
  • + 2
 Hey Jared, are you guys running the specialized grid tieres on your ews bikes or some dh/enduro casing special tieres. Thanks and keep pushing it
  • + 3
 Would you rather fight 1 giant Richie Rude or 10 dwarf Richie Rude's ?
  • + 1
 Hey Jared, any plans to quit riding for Specialized? It is now clear beyond reasonable doubt that there is a curse at play here.
  • + 3
 Do you still run split tube tubeless?
  • + 2
 What would you change about EWS?
Do you think one practice run is a fair format?
  • + 1
 Do you secretly like getting on the road bike and beating the crit bunnies at their own game? Do you ever shave your legs for the aero?
  • + 2
 how many times you hit the gym a week and what kind of work do you do there?
  • + 1
 What's your favourite course you've ever raced on? Do you like the way that courses are changing?
  • + 1
 Do you think having a background in BMX has helped you become the rider you are today?
  • + 2
 Do you miss 4x? Did the uci make a mistake in dropping the sport?
  • + 1
 If you weren’t a pro mountain biker, what would you be doing?
  • + 0
 Jared, are you going to or would you like to race a few rounds of world cup DH? Please?
  • + 1
 What’s were your greatest/favourite times when racing 4x?
  • + 0
 26" is the funniest wheelsize to ride with. Agreed ?
  • + 0
 Can you make 4X great again?
  • + 0
 sum yourself up in one word please?
  • + 0
 Are you as 'grave' as your name makes you out to be?
  • + 0
 When are you going to give us another epic bar hump photo?
  • - 1
 When will you post Claudio's preview?
Sorry , but you did say ask anything
Oh ,How much time do you spend inn the ?
  • + 0
 Can we get height, weight, favourite food and best back squat?

