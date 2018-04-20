Coming Up: Ask Us Anything LIVE with Jared Graves

Jared Graves' accomplishments on the bicycle are unrivaled, with countless Enduro World Series, 4-Cross, Dual Slalom, and Downhill victories to his name. He was even selected to represent Australia in BMX at the 2008 Olympics, where he went on to finish an impressive 6th. He's also one of the hardest working athletes around.
How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:
Type your questions for Jared Graves in now, and starting at 12:00 PM PDT/8:00 PM BST on April 20, 2018 Jared Graves will answer as many as he can on LIVE camera from the Sea Otter Classic. Tune in at 10:00 AM PDT to watch the show! Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.
To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:
• Keep your questions relevant
• Stay focused and keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later.
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner
• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong
Other time zones:
• 3:00 PM EST (New York)
• 8:00 PM BST (London)
• 9:00 PM CET (Paris)
• 9:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 5:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)
I guess the big one is your results seem to be cursed with random mechanical that take you out of the big races. Do you think it’s just bad luck, the competition got better and you have to push harder, as parts get lighter and the races tougher they cant hold up? What’s your thoughts about getting back onto the top step.
Love to see you back at the top with a battle royal with Sam.
Best of luck for the rest of the season.
Matt
Or do you feel the new bike and it's cockpit will just offset a lot of these risks because through fit in general?
I sure would.
please give us some insight how you pick your bikes. Stumpi versus Enduro, 29 versus 27,5, sizing m versus l and so on. I always wondered why Curtis sticks to the Enduro an you seem to prefer the Stumpy ... what did you like and dislike at the different bikes?
Thank you very much,
Torsten
Do you think one practice run is a fair format?
Sorry , but you did say ask anything
Oh ,How much time do you spend inn the ?
