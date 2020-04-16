Coming Up Live: Ask Us Anything with Nino Schurter, Kate Courtney & Maxxis

Designed in conjunction with Nino Schurter and Kate Courtney along with the rest of the Scott-SRAM MTB team, Maxxis debuted their new Aspen and Rekon Race tires in a Wide Trail version last week.
We wanted to know more about the new Maxxis tires and then team's input in bringing the new offerings to life, so we thought it would be a perfect opportunity for you to ask Nino Schurter, Kate Courtney and Maxxis your questions.
World Cup overall champions and Maxxis' Aaron Chamberlain and Andrew Bartek.Kate CourtneyThe 24-year-old American has quickly risen to the top of the sport, taking the UCI cross-country World Championships title in her first year racing elite in 2018, making her the first American to land in that spot in 17 years. In her second year of racing in the elite category, she went on to take the overall 2019 World Cup title. She also qualified for the US Olympic team with her fifth place at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Championships.
Kate's spirit animal is a shark, she loves tacos, has the best fan Instagram account, and her indoor gym workout game is only rivalled by her teammate Nino.Nino SchurterEight World Championship titles. Seven World Cup overall titles. Bronze, silver, and gold Olympic medals. Four National Championships. Thirty-two World Cup wins. And in 2017, he put together the perfect season, winning every World Cup race and the World Champs. Not only that, but the Swiss rider does all the winning while also getting a bit sideways whenever he has the chance. Meanwhile, much of his competition look scared stiff of what their bike is about to do to them. Nino? He usually looks like he's just out there having some fun.
Mike Levy headed to Switzerland last year for this episode of Humbled to "do some intervals with Nino". Aaron Chamberlain, Bicycle Marketing Manager at MaxxisAaron has been fortunate to combine his lifelong passion for riding bikes with his background in marketing, leading to a decade working in the industry. He has been mid-pack fodder in nearly every type of bike racing you can imagine, but mostly enjoys riding for fun these days. When he’s not riding or wrenching on bicycles, Aaron is probably riding or wrenching on his KTM after its recent addition to the stable of pedal bikes.Andrew Bartek, Bicycle Sales ManagerFell back in love with bikes after helping my then girlfriend now wife cleaning out their families garage and finding an old Specialized Hard Rock that her cousin had left there. Steady riding, then trail maintenance, led to pivoting in careers from years in the music industry to bike full time. Chance encounters working in a local bike shop led to working for a bicycle parts wholesaler which then led to a move to Georgia where a sales position opened up at Maxxis. Having been with Maxxis for close to 6 years, 5 of which have been managing the US sales team and contributing to sales, new product, tending to relationships with wholesalers, and NA OEM accounts. Prefers to end the work week with a good bourbon or old fashioned.How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:
Starting at 9:00 AM PDT/5:00 PM BST on April 16th, you can type your questions for Kate Courtney, Nino Schurter, Aaron Chamberlain and Andrew Bartek into the comment box below this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Kate Courtney and Nino Schurter work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.
To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:
• Keep your questions relevant
• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner
• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong
• Please don't "Reply" to other people's questions and try to answer other people's comments. This makes it confusing to follow the thread.Other time zones:
• 12:00 PM EST (New York)
• 5:00 PM BST (London)
• 6:00 PM CET (Paris)
• 6:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 2:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)
