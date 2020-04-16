Coming Up Live: Ask Us Anything with Nino Schurter, Kate Courtney & Maxxis

Kate Courtney

Nino Schurter

Aaron Chamberlain, Bicycle Marketing Manager at Maxxis

Andrew Bartek, Bicycle Sales Manager

How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:

Other time zones:

Designed in conjunction with Nino Schurter and Kate Courtney along with the rest of the Scott-SRAM MTB team, Maxxis debuted their new Aspen and Rekon Race tires in a Wide Trail version last week.We wanted to know more about the new Maxxis tires and then team's input in bringing the new offerings to life, so we thought it would be a perfect opportunity for you to ask Nino Schurter, Kate Courtney and Maxxis your questions.Get your questions ready for theWorld Cup overall champions and Maxxis' Aaron Chamberlain and Andrew Bartek.Starting at 9:00 AM PDT/5:00 PM BST on April 16th, you can type your questions for Kate Courtney, Nino Schurter, Aaron Chamberlain and Andrew Bartek into the comment box below this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Kate Courtney and Nino Schurter work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:• Keep your questions relevant• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong• Please don't "Reply" to other people's questions and try to answer other people's comments. This makes it confusing to follow the thread.• 12:00 PM EST (New York)• 5:00 PM BST (London)• 6:00 PM CET (Paris)• 6:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)• 2:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)