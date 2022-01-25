Coming Up Live: Ask Us Anything with Norco Bicycles

Jim “JJ” Jamieson – Senior Product Manager

Working his way through the company after starting his bike industry career at Norco in the warehouse in 1989, Jim Jamieson has been instrumental in the creation of many of Norco’s most iconic bikes, including the new Range.



David Cox – Design & Engineering Manager

For the past six years, David Cox has directed Norco’s design and engineering efforts, including the development of the Ride Aligned Design System, resulting in two Pinkbike Mountain Bike of the Year awards in the 3 years since the system made its debut.



Colin Ryan – Senior Development Engineer

Hitting the ground running on his very first day, one of Colin’s first projects with Norco was refining, managing and testing the suspension kinematics on the new Range. Since April 2020, he’s been knee- deep in suspension curves, base tunes and Setup Guide data for the Range and beyond.







How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:

Other time zones:

Norco didn't make any concessions in their quest to make the Range an absolute gravity fiend, and those efforts paid off, with the Norco Range taking the 2021 Mountain Bike of the Year award.We wanted to know more about the team behind Norco Bicycles and their process behind the development of this bike and others, so we thought it would be a perfect opportunity for you to ask Jim Jamieson, David Cox, and Colin Ryan your questions.Starting at 10:00 AM PDT/6:00 PM GMT today, January 25th, you can type your questions for Norco Bicycles into the comment box below this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Jim Jamieson, David Cox, and Colin Ryan work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:• Keep your questions relevant• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong• Please don't "Reply" to other people's questions and try to answer other people's comments. This makes it confusing to follow the thread.• 1:00 PM EST (New York)• 6:00 PM GMT (London)• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)• 7:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)• 3:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)