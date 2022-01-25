close
Coming Up Live: Ask Us Anything with Norco Bicycles

Jan 25, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

2022 Norco Range C1
ASK US ANYTHING
Norco Bicycles
With Jim Jamieson, David Cox, and Colin Ryan



Norco didn't make any concessions in their quest to make the Range an absolute gravity fiend, and those efforts paid off, with the Norco Range taking the 2021 Mountain Bike of the Year award.

We wanted to know more about the team behind Norco Bicycles and their process behind the development of this bike and others, so we thought it would be a perfect opportunity for you to ask Jim Jamieson, David Cox, and Colin Ryan your questions.


Jim “JJ” Jamieson – Senior Product Manager
Working his way through the company after starting his bike industry career at Norco in the warehouse in 1989, Jim Jamieson has been instrumental in the creation of many of Norco’s most iconic bikes, including the new Range.

David Cox – Design & Engineering Manager
For the past six years, David Cox has directed Norco’s design and engineering efforts, including the development of the Ride Aligned Design System, resulting in two Pinkbike Mountain Bike of the Year awards in the 3 years since the system made its debut.

Colin Ryan – Senior Development Engineer
Hitting the ground running on his very first day, one of Colin’s first projects with Norco was refining, managing and testing the suspension kinematics on the new Range. Since April 2020, he’s been knee- deep in suspension curves, base tunes and Setup Guide data for the Range and beyond.







How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:

Starting at 10:00 AM PDT/6:00 PM GMT today, January 25th, you can type your questions for Norco Bicycles into the comment box below this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Jim Jamieson, David Cox, and Colin Ryan work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.

To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:

• Keep your questions relevant
• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner
• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong
• Please don't "Reply" to other people's questions and try to answer other people's comments. This makes it confusing to follow the thread.


Other time zones:
• 1:00 PM EST (New York)
• 6:00 PM GMT (London)
• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)
• 7:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 3:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)


Photo by Robin O Neill


25 Comments

  • 12 0
 What's the dealio with the Optic for the future? Now that Trek Top Fuel and Rocky Element have entered the game, what are the plans for the Downcountry / Upduro segment?
  • 1 0
 Probably something along the lines of..... We were really impressed with what the last Optic brought to the table. It definitely upped the downcountry game. We have been tossing around a few new ideas around and the engineers definitely have something in the works. I can't say just what yet, but a few tweaks to the geo and progression rate, for a more updated platform. It's going to be good, just can't say exactly what we are up to, or when it will be available.
  • 7 0
 When are we getting an aluminum Range?
  • 1 0
 Interested to know if the Range DH bike that the factory team is on will ever be available to the public?
Even more interested in the potential for a link kit, to allow current Range owners to bump travel, change kinematics, etc.
  • 1 0
 Do you think it would help or hinder customer bike choice to publish suspension kinematics information?

On that topic, what are your thoughts on aftermarket linkages (e.g. Cascade Components). Warranty stuff aside, are they a useful tuning option or are they moving away from the intent of the design?
  • 2 1
 I recently spoke with a small North American bike manufacturer about stopping production of their 27.5” model rather than investing in updating it. They said they were watching industry trends and were worried when a much larger manufacturer was struggling to sell one of their new 27.5” models. For riders who prefer to ‘jib’ their way down a trail, good geometry helps but you can’t beat physics. So, what are the internal conversations on how is Norco balancing the exploding 29” demographic who might prefer a more ‘planted’ experience with riders who want to spin and flip trail features? Is it simple business motives by following the dollar, or does Norco have a particular vision of user experience they are attempting to balance?
  • 1 0
 Many people (read: Pinkbike commenters) choose to believe bike companies are taking advantage of the global supply chain crisis and are increasing prices in order to pocket the tens of dollars in profits you make a year. Would you be willing to publish some data or a balance sheet to show just how filthy rich you all are?
  • 1 0
 I've heard the High pivot be referred to as a high idler. Specifically in the case of the Range being a high idler bike and not a high pivot. Whats the difference, and what is the Range in this case?
  • 1 0
 How do you guys feel about the Superboost rear hub? Is there a tangible performance advantage to this standard across the board or are the advantages limited to specific design attribute (e.g. short chain stays)?
  • 2 0
 Is there a bike you have designed/built (or want to design) but it just does not make sense to bring to market?
  • 1 0
 Should we call it high pivot or hype pivot? I think you all are crushing it (and have been for a long time), any plans to update the revolver soon?
  • 1 0
 Where are the 2022 models on the website? Why did you get rid of the Ithaqua? Is a carbon bigfoot with modern geo like the blizzard coming?
  • 1 0
 Would you rather find it really difficult to put your pants on every time or find it really difficult to take your pants off every time?
  • 1 0
 Any plans on getting more UK dealers? The current main one has downsized over the last few years and holds very little stock. The UK needs more Norco!
  • 1 0
 Have you considered getting back into the trials game? Ryan Leech is the man and Trials seems to have had a bit of resurgence....I wanna see some more Trials frames/bikes!!
  • 2 0
 same Optic models for all of 2022 or is there an update coming?
  • 1 0
 Thanks for making the new Sight. I have never been more pleased with a bike than my current one.
  • 2 0
 if Norco was a cake or pudding what would it be....
  • 1 0
 I found a sandwich in your HQ parking lot and I want to know why it didn’t have mayonnaise.
  • 1 0
 Are there any plans for a short travel high-pivot shredder like the Forbidden Druid?
  • 1 0
 Can we get a weekly 'How To...' from Bryn?
  • 2 3
 My shop carries Norco and it's like they fell off the planet. Maybe they should discuss engineering less, and how to improve fulfillment more.
  • 1 0
 Did you guys sent a search party for me?
  • 1 0
 What are the chances of having a mullet version of the Range released?
  • 1 0
 Do you guys like Dale Stone's videos?

Post a Comment



