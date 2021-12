Live Now: Ask Us Anything with Pinkbike's Tech & News Editors

Mike Levy

Technical Editor

Years at Pinkbike: 13

Notes: Counting down the days until the mothership comes back for him.

Managing Tech Editor

Years at Pinkbike: 9

Notes: Thinks robots will take over before the aliens do.

Sarah Moore

North American Content Manager

Years at Pinkbike: 4

Notes: Maple syrup connoisseur.

Technical Editor

Years at Pinkbike: 1

Notes: Ridiculously quick on a bike, but never on time.

Henry Quinney

Technical editor

Years at Pinkbike: 1

Notes: President of the Morrissey fan club.

News Editor

Years at Pinkbike: 1

Notes: Better at paragliding than all of the other editors combined.

How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:

We've done all sorts of Ask Us Anything sessions over the years, giving Pinkbike's readers the chance to interact with everyone from Sam Hill to Schwalbe's tire designers. This time around, it's your chance to ask Pinkbike's tech and news editors all the important questions. You know, things like, "What's Mike Levy's favorite UFO documentary?" Or, "How did Matt Beer get so damn fast growing up in Newfoundland?Some of us have been at Pinkbike for years, while others are relative newcomers, but if there's one common trait between this eclectic group it's that we're all really, really addicted to mountain biking. Ask us about our favorite (and least favorite) bikes, preferred post-ride snacks, how we ended up riding and writing about bikes for a living - it's all fair game. Fire away, and we'll do our best to answer as many questions as possible.Due to the time difference, some of our UK-based editors aren't able to attend, but feel free to leave questions for Seb Stott, James Smurthwaite, or Ed Spratt and they'll try to get to them later.Type your questions for Pinkbike's tech editors into the comment box below this article and the we'll have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while we work our way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously. Probably. Maybe.To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:• Keep your questions relevant(ish)• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about something else later• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong• Please don't "Reply" to other people's questions and try to answer other people's comments. This makes it confusing to follow the thread.