Live Now: Ask Us Anything with Pinkbike's Tech & News Editors

We've done all sorts of Ask Us Anything
sessions over the years, giving Pinkbike's readers the chance to interact with everyone from Sam Hill to Schwalbe's tire designers. This time around, it's your chance to ask Pinkbike's tech and news editors all the important questions. You know, things like, "What's Mike Levy's favorite UFO documentary?" Or, "How did Matt Beer get so damn fast growing up in Newfoundland?
Some of us have been at Pinkbike for years, while others are relative newcomers, but if there's one common trait between this eclectic group it's that we're all really, really addicted to mountain biking. Ask us about our favorite (and least favorite) bikes, preferred post-ride snacks, how we ended up riding and writing about bikes for a living - it's all fair game. Fire away, and we'll do our best to answer as many questions as possible.
Due to the time difference, some of our UK-based editors aren't able to attend, but feel free to leave questions for Seb Stott, James Smurthwaite, or Ed Spratt and they'll try to get to them later.
Mike LevyTechnical EditorYears at Pinkbike:
13Notes:
Counting down the days until the mothership comes back for him.
Mike KazimerManaging Tech EditorYears at Pinkbike:
9Notes:
Thinks robots will take over before the aliens do.
Sarah MooreNorth American Content ManagerYears at Pinkbike:
4Notes:
Maple syrup connoisseur.
Matt BeerTechnical EditorYears at Pinkbike:
1 Notes:
Ridiculously quick on a bike, but never on time.
How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works: Henry QuinneyTechnical editorYears at Pinkbike:
1Notes:
President of the Morrissey fan club.
Alicia LeggettNews EditorYears at Pinkbike:
1Notes:
Better at paragliding than all of the other editors combined.
Type your questions for Pinkbike's tech editors into the comment box below this article and the we'll have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while we work our way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously. Probably. Maybe.
To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:
• Keep your questions relevant(ish)
• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about something else later
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong
• Please don't "Reply" to other people's questions and try to answer other people's comments. This makes it confusing to follow the thread.
A lot og people tend to love/hate on brands for no good reason, so when testing a brand you potentially dislike, the scoring may not be quite as good as if it had a different logo, and vice versa?
xoxo
Podcasts are keeping it fresh right now, as is having Matt and Henry around. I might bring back tradeshows, no joke!
To what extent do you think eBikes are edging out options for non-eBikes across major bike brands?
Are you able to answer these questions without risking the soft influence the bike industry has over your publication because your business model relies on freebies?
That being said, we are hoping to expand the Field Test series to include some new locations in 2022.
What is the typical process for testing bikes? Length of time? Setup/Assembly Required? How frequently will you ride? Do you solely test one bike at a time or will you swap on and off? Do you take notes after each ride or just go by memory for ride impressions?
When is the F1 podcast happening? Who is winning the championship this year?
For testing, it varies a little depending on the editor, but the typical turnaround for a review is 6 weeks. That way there's a solid month of riding on the bike, as well as time to get photos and / or video, plus actually write the review. I like to focus one bike at a time, but that doesn't mean it'll be the sole bike I ride that month. Switching out with other bikes is a good way to solidify my impressions of the main bike I'm testing.
I do take notes on my phone regarding setup and ride impressions - that makes it way easier to be sure my memory is accurate.
Verstappen for the win. Levy and Henry are the real F1 nerds - if that podcast happens it'll be those two arguing while I go out for a ride.
And for just @alicialeggett you mentioned living in montana for some time, what’s your favorite trail network or riding area in western montana?
A) Zwift
B)Strength Training
C) Night ride, sleep is for the weak.
D) Go to the garage and wallow in sadness while staring at your bikes.
Which single component would be least worth upgrading (ie-you'll get the least bang for your buck)?
and
Which single component would be most worth upgrading (ie-you'll get the most bang for your buck)?
...Do you think the pricing for bikes makes it 1. difficult for the less affluent to get involved with (similar to skiing) and 2. what is your long-term solution to increasing engagement amongst newer riders to keep them involved long term?
It can be a difficult sport to break into, but if you get the chance, you should watch the Stevie Smith documentary. From poverty, to BMX racing, to winning the World Cup overall - such an amazing story that shows that biking isn't just for the affluent if you have enough drive. His legacy park and the Stevie Smith Foundation are definitely helping get new riders into the sport which is so incredible to see.
To all: How often do you follow the comments on the articles you post....what percentage of the time do you regret it vs enjoy a few of the good puns-sarcasm?
To all: How many of you have alias accounts that you use to troll each other or try to not win prizes with the rest of us?
It was a tome, but The Power Broker was a great recommendation.
if there’s only one ?
@mikelevy @kazimer- who would win in a 1) Running race? 2) Drinking contest 3) donut eating contest
I'm really torn between getting a short travel 29er like the Ripley/Spur/Tallboy and getting a longer travel trail bike like the Ripmo/Hightower/Sentinel. I know I'm someone that values pedaling efficiency coming from a Rigid bike, but I am also not some lightweight XC fanatic (I've been happily pedaling a ~30lb rigid bike around). My favorite rides are those that take all day with lots of up and down, no matter the difficulty of the trail. I don't mind underbiking, but if I am going to do it, I want to have more FUN. I've had too many descents on my Surly now where I get to the bottom completely gripped, skin itching, because the braking bumps made what would otherwise be a super fast flow trail a jackhammer of an experience.
I don't need to be able to climb or descend at lightning speeds, but I do want to be able to jib off every tiny rock and root and take bonus lines to my heart's content on the way down, and when climbing I want the only question on whether or not I can climb up a hard trail to be DO I have the fitness, not Will this be a slog on my bike?. Which bike would y'all choose?
And on the setup front - do you dial things in by feel, do you keep assiduous notes on what works for you and what doesn't, or a bit of both?
Kinda feels like there isn't much further to go: nearly all bikes have good geometry, entry/mid level suspension and transmission work great and are reliable, we have tried everything with wheel sizes. Added to that the prices have gone nuts, and it seems unlikely they will go down in any meaningful way. Not much to get hyped about anymore.
I really don't get 200/180 on bikes with Zeb/38
1. www.mulletcycles.com/product/the-peacemaker
2. Commencal Meta SX
3. Commencal Clash
(in order of interest).
Top 5 trails in your local riding areas?
If so, which one was your favorite to hang out at.
And did BMX transition easy into MTB.
For reference, I mean the air can is dry inside after ~20 hours of riding.
What specific bike would you choose?
Alternatively, what suspension design?
What travel?
Also why doesn't henry ride an XL? he looks a little cramped on the field test bikes
