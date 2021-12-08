close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Live Now: Ask Us Anything with Pinkbike's Tech & News Editors

Dec 8, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

ASK US ANYTHING
Pinkbike's Tech & News Editors
Mike Kazimer, Mike Levy, Sarah Moore, Alicia Leggett, Matt Beer, & Henry Quinney

We've done all sorts of Ask Us Anything sessions over the years, giving Pinkbike's readers the chance to interact with everyone from Sam Hill to Schwalbe's tire designers. This time around, it's your chance to ask Pinkbike's tech and news editors all the important questions. You know, things like, "What's Mike Levy's favorite UFO documentary?" Or, "How did Matt Beer get so damn fast growing up in Newfoundland?

Some of us have been at Pinkbike for years, while others are relative newcomers, but if there's one common trait between this eclectic group it's that we're all really, really addicted to mountain biking. Ask us about our favorite (and least favorite) bikes, preferred post-ride snacks, how we ended up riding and writing about bikes for a living - it's all fair game. Fire away, and we'll do our best to answer as many questions as possible.

Due to the time difference, some of our UK-based editors aren't able to attend, but feel free to leave questions for Seb Stott, James Smurthwaite, or Ed Spratt and they'll try to get to them later.



Mike Levy
Mike Levy
Technical Editor
Years at Pinkbike: 13
Notes: Counting down the days until the mothership comes back for him.
Me.
Mike Kazimer
Managing Tech Editor
Years at Pinkbike: 9
Notes: Thinks robots will take over before the aliens do.

Giant Trance X 2021 Field Trip. Photo Tom Richards
Sarah Moore
North American Content Manager
Years at Pinkbike:4
Notes: Maple syrup connoisseur.
Matt Beer
Technical Editor
Years at Pinkbike: 1
Notes: Ridiculously quick on a bike, but never on time.

Fall Field Test photo by Tom Richards
Henry Quinney
Technical editor
Years at Pinkbike: 1
Notes: President of the Morrissey fan club.
Fall Field Test photo by Tom Richards
Alicia Leggett
News Editor
Years at Pinkbike: 1
Notes: Better at paragliding than all of the other editors combined.





How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:

Type your questions for Pinkbike's tech editors into the comment box below this article and the we'll have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while we work our way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously. Probably. Maybe.

To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:

• Keep your questions relevant(ish)
• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about something else later
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong
• Please don't "Reply" to other people's questions and try to answer other people's comments. This makes it confusing to follow the thread.




Posted In:
Interviews Ask Us Anything Alicia Leggett Henry Quinney Matt Beer Mike Kazimer Mike Levy Sarah Moore


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2022 Canyon Torque - Options For Almost Everyone
55500 views
Field Test: 2022 Santa Cruz Blur TR - The Cruz Missile
52022 views
Field Test Review: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - Same Name, Different Bike
49757 views
First Look: 2022 Orbea Rise Hydro - More Range at a Lower Cost
47355 views
Field Test Review: 2022 Giant Trance Advanced Pro 1 - Eat, Pray, Live Valve?
46699 views
Road Cycling Digest: A Wheel-Destroying Parrot, Tech Through Time, Match Fixing & More
43941 views
Beta Launches Their Fall 2021 Beta Tests
37229 views
Jackson Goldstone Earns Red Bull Helmet
36824 views

222 Comments

  • 45 2
 Does the 5 second rule apply to soup? Please hurry.
  • 11 0
 If you're able to pick soup up off the floor in five seconds, yes.
  • 10 1
 @Connerv6, yes, use a straw.
  • 1 0
 What if it's chunky?
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: do you adjust that for the stickiness of the nightclub floor that you just dropped your soup on?
  • 2 0
 @L0rdTom: why would anyone get soup in a nightclub?
  • 1 0
 It only applies to Kevin's Chili.
  • 36 1
 You get to introduce one new standard anywhere on modern bikes and all brands comply, what is it?
  • 23 2
 Three water bottles inside the front triangle lol
  • 4 0
 @mikelevy: I'd be happy with two.
  • 26 1
 Does Mike Levy really believe in the hollow earth?
  • 9 1
 Yes, a flat, hollow earth.
  • 17 0
 @steveczech: A big fat disc that's hollow in the middle. The Globe Donut
  • 2 0
 @honourablegeorge: Does that make the dystopian version the real The Grim Donut?
  • 21 0
 To anyone on the panel, what do you see as largest looming challenge for our sport in the coming decade? How can we, as the highly engaged, do to help address this or these challenges?
  • 20 0
 What was the last "bad" bike you rode?
  • 19 1
 Which brands have y'all the most excited when it comes to releasing new bikes/product? Who is THE FUTURE
  • 1 0
 Good question, but you can't expect an honest answer as it would disqualify other brands as unexciting :-)
  • 20 1
 what are top 3 , most overrated / most underrated bikes?
  • 14 1
 Levy often talks about the kona process 111 as one of the first downcountry bikes made. How does it compare to downcountry bikes these days? If you update some parts for a 2015 Kona Process 111 for instance, like 12 speed drivetrain, dropper post and 4 pot disc brakes, would it still be a good bike?
  • 9 0
 Is it possible to be 100% objective when testing bikes and other equipment?
A lot og people tend to love/hate on brands for no good reason, so when testing a brand you potentially dislike, the scoring may not be quite as good as if it had a different logo, and vice versa?

xoxo
  • 4 0
 Levy, Kaz and Brian did a great podcast on this: https://www.pinkbike.com/news/pinkbike-podcast-episode-5-can-you-trust-bike-reviews.html
  • 13 1
 When is the grim donut going to be going on sale?
  • 13 2
 Without referring to weight or using the word "compliance", why are carbon rims superior?
  • 5 1
 This seems like a trick question... I don't think that carbon rims are superior, but they're a totally reasonable option for some riders. Prices have gone down, and more companies have lifetime warranties, so they make sense in some instances. It really comes down to what you're looking for out of a set of rims, what type of riding you're doing, and how much you're willing to spend.
  • 5 0
 Weight?
  • 4 0
 They make me feel faster haha
  • 8 0
 @mikelevy Youve been at PB for a really, really long time, which is awesome for the readers. But what keeps you going, what keeps it fresh and as you look back at your time at PB what is the one thing you wish you could bring back?
  • 8 0
 It's been a while! The fact that it's never been a normal 9-5 job, that I can work from home, and I have a flexible schedule are all huge. Being able to share my opinion, for better or worse, and the interaction/feedback in the comments that come from that as well.

Podcasts are keeping it fresh right now, as is having Matt and Henry around. I might bring back tradeshows, no joke!
  • 11 1
 There is beef with Evil. It may be a decade old but there is beef. What is it?
  • 4 0
 There's no beef, for some reason they just never have any bikes to send us for a full review. Hopefully we can sneak one in from the Beta side.
  • 8 0
 What do you think the next big breakthrough / gamechanging design is going to be?
  • 7 0
 Out of every trail system you’ve ridden, what trail has been the most exciting, and what was your favorite all day excursion on a trail or trail system?
  • 4 0
 I went to a place called Castlegar this summer. It was a pretty small town with no obvious riding scene. However, I rode I think the best trails I've ever ridden there. This one called Kangeroo-something-or-other was just exceptional, as well as Grandeflorum or something. I was on that Norco Range everything just felt so well aligned. I think that's the best day riding I've ever had. The trails were that perfect blend of chunk and tech, but they were open enough that you could ride them fast blind and it just felt amazing.
  • 8 3
 To what extent do you think the SRAM and Shimano duopoly engage in anti-consumer practices including, but not limited to price fixing, planned obsolescence, and asinine standards changes?

To what extent do you think eBikes are edging out options for non-eBikes across major bike brands?

Are you able to answer these questions without risking the soft influence the bike industry has over your publication because your business model relies on freebies?
  • 4 0
 Three bigguns here. I think the truth is far less salacious than you're imagining. I don't think it happens at all. I think people in the industry tend to follow things quite earnestly. Now, that might mean that a new BB standard comes in but I don't believe it's because people are cynical - quite honestly I think it's the opposite. I think we're in the high-tide of ebikes right now but I think it will lessen. I like to think they can make Ferraris because they sell a lot of Fiats. In my head, that's kind of how it'll go after this initial new-wave. Yes. Honestly, I think we all just say the truth and that's just how it is. Most of the time companies are aware of what we're telling them. They're often pretty self-aware and aren't suggesting they've made something perfect but rather just improve upon what they've already done - like we all are really.
  • 2 0
 @henryquinney: I agree on all points but press fit bottom brackets. Customer satisfaction was absolutely not a criteria when that standard was made.
  • 5 0
 Do you ever wonder if testing most of your bikes in PNW skews your perception of what a "good" bike is? In the sense that different topographies and geologies have different requirements. Now that Pinkbike is backed by a larger concern, would you consider doing more tests outside of your home turf (cough east coast cough)?
  • 1 0
 Despite what it may seem like, not all the riding in the PNW involves super gnarly rock rolls, skinnies, and hucks. There's a ton of good XC / trail riding out here, some of it very similar to what you'd find on the East Coast. I've been lucky enough to travel all over the world, and I'd say that the differences between riding zones isn't really as big as it gets made out to be.

That being said, we are hoping to expand the Field Test series to include some new locations in 2022.
  • 4 0
 How do you decide who gets to test which bikes?

What is the typical process for testing bikes? Length of time? Setup/Assembly Required? How frequently will you ride? Do you solely test one bike at a time or will you swap on and off? Do you take notes after each ride or just go by memory for ride impressions?

When is the F1 podcast happening? Who is winning the championship this year?
  • 2 0
 Luckily there are enough bikes released each year that there aren't too many arguments over who gets what bike. We do each have a style of bike that we tend to spend more time on - for example, Levy on the downcountry bikes, and me on enduro bikes, but that's not a hard and fast rule.

For testing, it varies a little depending on the editor, but the typical turnaround for a review is 6 weeks. That way there's a solid month of riding on the bike, as well as time to get photos and / or video, plus actually write the review. I like to focus one bike at a time, but that doesn't mean it'll be the sole bike I ride that month. Switching out with other bikes is a good way to solidify my impressions of the main bike I'm testing.

I do take notes on my phone regarding setup and ride impressions - that makes it way easier to be sure my memory is accurate.

Verstappen for the win. Levy and Henry are the real F1 nerds - if that podcast happens it'll be those two arguing while I go out for a ride.
  • 9 1
 Why hasn't Pinkbike bought a Superwheel yet?!?!
  • 5 1
 For all the editors favorite trail (I.e. the one you always go back too) and if you had to choose one bike for your stable as a do it all, what would it be?

And for just @alicialeggett you mentioned living in montana for some time, what’s your favorite trail network or riding area in western montana?
  • 4 0
 We often see comparisons (not just PB) between top-spec, 5-figure dentist bikes against mid-range bikes of a competing brands for half the money. Higher value has a tendency to "win" these comparisons. What is the panel's thoughts when approaching tests like this?
  • 1 0
 And when will you start threatening that bikes above the set price will be fitted with SX groupset and kenda tyres?
  • 4 0
 Say that you aren't able to ride during the work week (like a regular person). How do you cope?
A) Zwift
B)Strength Training
C) Night ride, sleep is for the weak.
D) Go to the garage and wallow in sadness while staring at your bikes.
  • 6 0
 A - no B - important C - sure, my sleep is bad anyway D - yes, emphasis on the wallowing
  • 2 0
 A, B & C (except only if it doesn't cut into my sleep since I read Why We Sleep). Also, I can do A & B while staring at my bikes so I guess that's ideal?
  • 1 0
 I'll add that the author of Why We Sleep (yet ANOTHER Matt Walker) is on tens of hours of absolutely fascinating podcasts if anyone wants to learn more and get obsessed with sleep.
  • 2 0
 Mostly A and B
  • 2 0
 I got really into Zwift once. I wouldn't do any of the training, that just seemed so dull, but I would do two or three races a night. It was so much fun. Just crushing, and getting crushed by, fellow shitbox cat-D riders. What a rush.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: You do strength training? What kind of workouts would that entail and what kind of weights/resistance do you use?
  • 4 0
 After purchasing a new completely stock mtb in the $4-5k range...

Which single component would be least worth upgrading (ie-you'll get the least bang for your buck)?

and

Which single component would be most worth upgrading (ie-you'll get the most bang for your buck)?
  • 3 0
 You have a friend who's getting into the sport. They've tried the bike shop special $800 bike, and enjoy it, but aren't willing to make a $2500 investment yet to an actually capable bike. What do you tell them to buy? Assume they're riding proper trails (Western NC, Rockies, North Shore, etc.).

...Do you think the pricing for bikes makes it 1. difficult for the less affluent to get involved with (similar to skiing) and 2. what is your long-term solution to increasing engagement amongst newer riders to keep them involved long term?
  • 2 0
 Buy used. New bikes are stupid expensive and 100% a deterrent for people to get into the sport.
  • 2 0
 I think buying used is a great option for a first bike, although your friend will likely end up asking you all the questions they would have asked the bike shop so you'll need to be prepared to help them with the process!

It can be a difficult sport to break into, but if you get the chance, you should watch the Stevie Smith documentary. From poverty, to BMX racing, to winning the World Cup overall - such an amazing story that shows that biking isn't just for the affluent if you have enough drive. His legacy park and the Stevie Smith Foundation are definitely helping get new riders into the sport which is so incredible to see.
  • 1 0
 With all sports, there is a barrier to entry and mountain biking isn't cheap. That doesn't mean you can't find deals out there. My advice would be to find a used bike and have it inspected at a shop. Keep in mind you'll need to spend some dough on the basics, like quality shoes and a helmet, plus repairs are inevitable.
  • 3 0
 Kaz ( if I may call you that...) is your fear or robot invasion the reason you have a hate for AXS....I have made predction here in the PB comment section that SRAM will in the near future be purcashed by a company called Cyberdyne and AXS will serve as the basis for development of Skynet...So i am with you AI before aliens....

To all: How often do you follow the comments on the articles you post....what percentage of the time do you regret it vs enjoy a few of the good puns-sarcasm?

To all: How many of you have alias accounts that you use to troll each other or try to not win prizes with the rest of us?
  • 6 0
 How is @sarahmoore handling the maple syrup shortage, and does she have her own strategic reserve?
  • 3 0
 In relation to Downcountry, I'm curious about Fox offering the Float X in 190 x 45. Versus a DPS, could the increased oil volume actually translate to a more versatile 120mm-ish platform, or with such minimal stroke would the difference in feel/performance be negligible?
  • 3 0
 How does the suspension on downcountry bikes like the SID fork and shock compare against traditional suspension like a Pike? How capable is it? What are the biggest difference someone would experience switching between the 2?
  • 6 2
 If Matt Beer is indeed ridiculously fast on a bike, isn't it true that he should be fast enough to go back in time to actually be on time?
  • 4 0
 @jb2mntbike Think of all the trails you could ride then!
  • 6 2
 What is the ultimate brake setup for a trail bike? Total mix and match of levers, calipers, pads and rotors allowed? Best bang for buck solution to the same question.
  • 3 1
 two words. hayes dominions
  • 1 0
 @Acourtney I'm a fan of the Magura MT5s for their weight-modulation-power-price ratios. We do have some exciting new brakes to test in the New Year though, so keep an eye out for those.
  • 5 1
 @Mike Kazimer, will you be suggesting another book for 'Products I Loved in 2021'?

It was a tome, but The Power Broker was a great recommendation.
  • 6 0
 What is the most disappointing bike product you've ever reviewed?
  • 4 1
 @mikelevy do you own a car other than the mini? You know, something that's somewhat reliable and comfortable? Most my life I've had unreliable and uncomfortable cars, but no longer as my daily.
  • 3 0
 @mikelevy Have you seen anything UAP like? There seems to be a lot of activity on the east side of the rockies specifically around big cities right now, wondering about west coast.
  • 6 0
 No UAPs, but I've had success a few times with CE5-type stuff and seen orbs. I saw a black triangle when I was a kid (TR3B?) and that's obviously been a factor in my interest ever since.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: interesting. Nothing in the water? It’s just a short trip up the coast from California for these things.
  • 3 0
 @mikelevy: Gonna need some more details on that CE5. Maybe a full podcast. With RC.
  • 1 0
 @zombiejack33: Nothing in or out of the water, but that's clearly what's happening out there - they're under the water somewhere. There are a few hotspots for that kind of stuff, especially the Catalina Island area and anywhere near nuclear facilities, be it power or military. There's still talk of some new - and very convincing - videos that are out there but not released yet. Hopefully soon.
  • 2 0
 With bike shortages these days pro deals for bike shop employees and ambassador deals for grass route racers are hard to find or unavailable from some brands. Do you see this continuing and do you see this a determent to anyone except the dirtbags that need the deals to get new bikes.
[Reply]
  • 2 0
 @ any of the PB crew: this is specific. I'm moving from a 30t to 32t chain-ring (30 is worn out, a friend gave me the 32) on SRAM truvative descendent cranks. Do I need to add or remove a link? I'm thinking this small change means it can prob stay the same
  • 6 0
 Why is it called a “pair” of underwear
if there’s only one ? Blank Stare
  • 2 0
 @henryquinney @mikelevy why are you ducking this very important question.
  • 4 0
 @henryquinney what was the best and worst thing about working for GMBN

@mikelevy @kazimer- who would win in a 1) Running race? 2) Drinking contest 3) donut eating contest
  • 1 0
 So many great things about working for GMBN. They gave me a huge leg up in the industry. I never imagined I'd end up working in anything media-related and they were very kind to me. There are so many good things to think of. However, I know it sounds kind of silly, but just the process of learning for me. They were very patient with me and how I was new to the camera world. They never gave me shit for how bad I was and just let me learn on the job. I'm still learning all the time obviously. As a fan of cycling, the best thing is being able to interview people who are passionate - and that's the same with PB. I always loved the interviews. The worst thing was nothing really to do with them, but after living in NZ for so many years, I found it really hard living in a city. Bath isn't a big place but I'm somebody that finds Squamish a bit too busy on some days. It was definitely a me thing and not a them thing.
  • 1 0
 He'd win a running race and but we'd both die if we played any sort of drinking game. I could out-donut Kazimer in my sleep.
  • 2 0
 Do you think the new 2022 Scott spark will be worth it for people who are not racing in the UCI world cup stages where the track is significantly harder and thus needing more travel versus a normal xc track that is flowy and not as technical as the World Cup tracks?
  • 4 0
 If you were going to buy two sets of tyres, one set for an enduro bike and one for a trail bike, and you couldn't buy maxxis or schwalbe, what would you buy?
  • 1 0
 Probably Specialized.
  • 7 2
 What is the best invention the world has ever seen?
  • 6 5
 Boost spacing.
  • 3 0
 @BikesNRussets: Boost spacing approximately 18 months after 142 was adopted. The context is what makes the invention both genius and insidious.
  • 4 0
 Improvement vs $money spent, what are the top 3 things people should spend their money on to improve their existing ride?
  • 4 0
 Stem Height vs Handlebar rise. Is there a difference, from the viewpoint of the rider?
  • 4 0
 @mikelevy - What does a down country race look like? What's the format? Will lunges be involved?
  • 2 0
 For anyone, if this question makes any sense: Do you guys consider oversaturation of the MTB media space to be a present or future issue (or nonexistent)? How can content for riders be expanded to avoid repetition?
  • 1 0
 Was the new 32” inch bike released yet? I saw the next day when the new Giant was released people said it was a “one day embargo” yet in the specs only said it had 29 inch wheels. Other than that, how soon can we expect the release? A few months? Or possibly a year?
  • 5 0
 Do any of you guys own and ride an eBike? Be honest.
  • 7 0
 I don't own or ride one, and I don't have any desire to. But on the same hand, I couldn't care less who does enjoy them Smile
  • 4 0
 @dirtdiggler, I don't own one, but I'm currently testing a couple. I usually ride one 1-2 days a week, and ride a regular bike all the other days. They're fun, and it's a good way to go ride weird trails that wouldn't be enjoyable at all on a non-motorized bike.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer and @mikelevy - for the past year we've heard big game about who's the fastest of you two and who would beat who on which course. I believe plans were even "made" to race (if glib comments in a podcast are to be taking as honest fact). The boarder is open both ways now. When can we expect the race?
  • 1 0
 How many of you would buy an ebike if you did not work in the bike industry? As somebody who really only puts money into one bike at a time (trail/enduro bike), I try to avoid consuming any media about ebikes/ebike tech so as to avoid giving it more traffic. It feels like an uphill battle as it seems like ebikes are here to stay in a big way. It seems as though a huge portion of the articles and reviews (including field tests) coming out are ebike related now. I am not against ebikes at all, as I do feel like there is a place for them, but I just can't justify it when a well-spec'd trail bike is already coming in at $8000 + CAD.
  • 1 0
 I've been riding a rigid Surly Karate Monkey as my mountain bike for almost 3 years now. I've ridden all over the US with it, on blue and black trails, notably completing the Montana portion of the GDMBR on it and riding Captain Ahab in Moab. I'm starting to really hit the limits of the bike in the trails I want to ride and how fast I want to go. I'm wanting to put a suspension fork on my hardtail AND get a full squish MTB as well soon.

I'm really torn between getting a short travel 29er like the Ripley/Spur/Tallboy and getting a longer travel trail bike like the Ripmo/Hightower/Sentinel. I know I'm someone that values pedaling efficiency coming from a Rigid bike, but I am also not some lightweight XC fanatic (I've been happily pedaling a ~30lb rigid bike around). My favorite rides are those that take all day with lots of up and down, no matter the difficulty of the trail. I don't mind underbiking, but if I am going to do it, I want to have more FUN. I've had too many descents on my Surly now where I get to the bottom completely gripped, skin itching, because the braking bumps made what would otherwise be a super fast flow trail a jackhammer of an experience.

I don't need to be able to climb or descend at lightning speeds, but I do want to be able to jib off every tiny rock and root and take bonus lines to my heart's content on the way down, and when climbing I want the only question on whether or not I can climb up a hard trail to be DO I have the fitness, not Will this be a slog on my bike?. Which bike would y'all choose?
  • 1 0
 Do you see, when you talk to industry guys, that they believe that the growth that we lived with the covid will be sustained in a meaningful way (something around 25% more people doing mountain biking) or are they skeptical about it a little bit like a SEO of specialized said in the last Taipai show?
  • 1 0
 What type of trails do you think most of your readership rides most regularly? Not the trails they want to ride more often or ride on a destination ride. With your answer in mind, what matters more in bike choice of your readership, machismo (pride) or actual trails ridden 90% of the time?
  • 1 0
 Would Pinkbike be interested in doing more articles about local "scenes"? Mountain biking for most of us is heavily influenced by our communities, bike shops, group rides, local heroes, etc. Every community is a little different, and I love that. For example I found the article on the Russian/Ukrainian freeride scene a few months ago fascinating.
  • 2 0
 We're interested, for sure, but I personally feel that those articles should be written or at least heavily influenced by people who actually live in those scenes. I think it would be disingenuous for us to show up somewhere and pretend to be as tuned in as the locals. The Russian/Ukrainian one was submitted by someone who actually was part of that scene, not actually written by PB staff, and we would be totally open to seeing more user-submitted content like that.
  • 1 0
 You're forever testing and evaluating and checking out stuff as part of your job. Are you able to compartmentalize and once in a while go for a ride that's only about the ride, or about riding with the dog, with not a thought given to setup or gear?

And on the setup front - do you dial things in by feel, do you keep assiduous notes on what works for you and what doesn't, or a bit of both?
  • 1 0
 So. When are you switching from imperial to metric measurements when it comes to bike weight? - no it's super jarring to hear you talk about millimeters and even grams on components and suspension travel, then, from outta nowhere go telling me what a complete bike weighs in lbs?! - aren’t New Canada metric too?!?
  • 1 0
 What saddles do all 6 of you ride or prefer to ride with for long days on the bike? How much would you be willing to spend for maximum comfort from a bike seat? What kind of rails do you have and why are they titanium? When is the saddle podcast coming out? Smile
  • 1 0
 Specialized Power Expert Saddle with Mimic is my current favourite! It does have titanium rails. I'd spend $400 CDN on comfort, pretty your most important touch point!
  • 1 0
 Are mullet bikes a fad or here to stay? Look into your crystal balls and tell us what percentage of the World Cup DH field will be on mullets versus full 29er in 2022. Is there a reason to think trail/enduro pedal bikes will shake out differently than DH bikes?
  • 1 0
 Is there anything you are looking forward to in the next couple of years? (With respect to bike development).

Kinda feels like there isn't much further to go: nearly all bikes have good geometry, entry/mid level suspension and transmission work great and are reliable, we have tried everything with wheel sizes. Added to that the prices have gone nuts, and it seems unlikely they will go down in any meaningful way. Not much to get hyped about anymore.
  • 1 0
 With the fall field test using control tires across all bikes, does the panel see a future review with control suspension, seeing how it can seemingly make or break ride quality?
  • 5 0
 No, I don't think so. The fork and shock come with the bike, and the shock is often tuned to the specific bike, and they are expensive. But tires cost way less (still too much) and wear out relatively quickly, so they're an easier, more realistic leveler.
  • 2 0
 Least favorite mountain bike from that last two years in your personal (not editor professional) opinion. Which one would make you the most miserable to ride day to day?
  • 4 0
 Do you think that 27.5" will eventually die?
  • 3 0
 Why do bike manufacturers put small rotors on their bikes?
I really don't get 200/180 on bikes with Zeb/38
  • 2 0
 You are confined to ride within a 200 square kilometer region for the rest of your life. Where do you go? Where do you go that's NOT the sea-to-sky corridor?
  • 2 1
 Is Ben Cathro going to do How to Trick now that he’s done the How to Bike episodes and would Mike Levy think about doing tire field tests? Kind of like bike field tests but with tires.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer Would you replace your Spur with any of the downcountry bikes in the current felid test or would you still opt for the Spur?
  • 4 0
 I'd still keep the Spur, mainly because I currently have it set up exactly the way I want, but that Rocky Mountain Element is very tempting. The Top Fuel too... You really can't go wrong with either of those three bikes.
  • 1 0
 Another question why haven't you guys done any reviews on these three bikes

1. www.mulletcycles.com/product/the-peacemaker

2. Commencal Meta SX

3. Commencal Clash

(in order of interest).
  • 2 0
 Have you given consideration to having the field tests for XC and trail bikes in places other then the PNW to better represent terrain most people will ride them on?
  • 2 0
 We typically go to Arizona every year for at least one Field Test, and we'll be travelling to a couple new destinations in 2022. I'd say that the trails we test the XC and trail bikes on are very appropriate - not all the trails in the PNW are super gnarly, and we try to make sure that the bikes get ridden on trails that suit their intentions.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Come east to VA or NC!!!
  • 1 0
 What is your opinion about a mixed transmission, Shimano cassette and chain combined with SRAM´s AXS derailleur and shifter? Is this the best of both worlds (Hyperglide, better cassette ratios and wireless)?
  • 1 0
 Assuming that there weren't any strange curves in the leverage chart, could you add volume spacers to a shock and have the same/similar affect as installing a shock with a shorter stroke?
  • 1 0
 With regards to field tests, do you think your reviews are slanted towards the PNW terrain vs everywhere else? I don't mind as I ride sea to sky corridor. But others aren't as lucky as us
  • 5 2
 Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?!
  • 1 0
 Which of you is most like Where's Waldo?
  • 3 0
 What's your gear setups for a day out riding? (Spare tires, tools, etc.)
  • 3 0
 Bike checks for all?

Top 5 trails in your local riding areas?
  • 3 1
 Maybe someone can finally answer my 9th grade physics question(from 54 years ago): "How high is up?"
  • 1 0
 If "I'm up" is 300mg of mdma, the equivalent "I'm high" is roughly 3 blunts and half a pizza.
  • 4 1
 for all, whats your dream 2 mtb garage?
  • 1 1
 160mm enduro and 140mm hardtail
  • 5 2
 how could you support Morrissey in 2021?
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy whats the best bike you’ve ever ridden? Favorite trail? Opinion on the current e bike boom?
  • 2 0
 "Best" is a hard one, but what about a bike that I've had the most fun on? Probably most of the short-travel bikes I've ridden over the last few years, and the Enduro with Flight Attendant is up there as well - so versatile and crazy capable. I remember LOVING how the Unno rode.
  • 1 0
 Kazimer, Growing up in Connecticut did you take advantage of the four BMX tracks?
If so, which one was your favorite to hang out at.
And did BMX transition easy into MTB.
  • 3 0
 @mikelevy can I call you Lev? Henry does....
  • 3 1
 just a request, keep @henryquinney as a regular on the Podcast please, cheers
  • 3 0
 What is the most fun you have ever had on a bike?
  • 1 2
 When you publish an article on the front page does it show up for everyone at the same time? For example, the latest field test article was just published a couple of minutes ago for some riders it will currently be the middle of the night would the article instead show up for them the next morning?
  • 1 0
 Stuff gets posted ki the middle of the night even in PB's home time zone. Source: I have a newborn
  • 1 1
 Should a shock that leaks air can fluid be considered 'normal', or should the manufacturer warranty it?

For reference, I mean the air can is dry inside after ~20 hours of riding.
  • 1 0
 Do you think geo will change much in the next 5-10 years? If so, do you think it will keep getting longer, lower, slacker & steeper (sta)
  • 1 0
 If you were going to Bellingham and Squamish for the first time what trails would you ride on your first trip there to get a flavor for the areas?
  • 3 0
 I want another RC interview podcast.
  • 1 0
 Same. He'll definitely be on again - RC has the best stories.
  • 1 0
 for MikeK. I've become a pussy and got a new Giant Reign ebike on order to go with my Ripmo and I need a new bike rack. What do you suggest. Hitch mount 1.25"
  • 1 0
 Why does Henry talk like in loud epic whispers? Kinda Iike when David Attenborough is talking about lizards and trees and stuff???
  • 1 0
 The Impossible climb becomes a competition between Pinkbike presenters.
What specific bike would you choose?
Alternatively, what suspension design?
What travel?
  • 3 1
 Who will be the first tech editor to own an ebike?
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy what car do you want to drive first?
  • 2 0
 Where can one find the best turns: Snow, dirt, or air?
  • 4 0
 I do everything I can to avoid this question
  • 4 0
 All of the above
  • 1 1
 Are Henry and Matt being brought in to take over the Mikes's roles?

Also why doesn't henry ride an XL? he looks a little cramped on the field test bikes
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer have you had @mikelevy listen to Gojira yet? Does he have any socks left?
  • 3 1
 What's your preferred method/product to plug tires trailside?
  • 2 0
 What are the best taco stands near field test trails?
  • 5 0
 Tortas de Fuego in Sedona is a good spot for a burrito and a gallon of horchata.
  • 2 0
 Do you think that there will be a legitimate bigger wheel standered?
  • 1 0
 How do you stay fit? Do you do any sort of workouts or just ride bikes for fun and it pays off?
  • 2 0
 Panel's personal preference on tire inserts?
  • 1 0
 if you were to pick one brand to shill for the rest of your life, what would it be
  • 2 0
 Which other site do the editors read most?
  • 2 0
 What is the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow?
  • 2 0
 Worst bike you've ever owned?
  • 1 0
 Does the friction from seals in an air shock get worse / better / or not change with higher air pressures in the shock?
  • 1 0
 If you can only pick ONE (sanctioned) trail in Squamish, to ride for a year, which one would it be?
  • 1 0
 Are the podcasts live and did you ever think youd be rounding episode 100! congrats
  • 2 0
 What is the most used emoji around the office in slack?
  • 1 0
 Will Sarah be doing a follow up article on the Alchemy bike she was riding earlier this year?
  • 1 0
 Is getting a fork service worth it? my fork's rebound is blown and idk if 85 is worth it for a broke af grom like me.
  • 1 0
 @henryquinney: When is Brian going to trust you enough to let you have a MOD account?
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy If you had a spare Trust Message fork would you run it on the Blur TR? Asking for a friend...
  • 1 0
 Do you ever organize group rides? I live in AZ and would love to ride with you all when you are field testing in Sedona.
  • 2 2
 Orbea rise hydro , setup as 160/140 , YAY or NEIN as only bike for trail / enduro / all day epics
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer what did you have to buy at circle K on your triple H ride??
  • 1 1
 are i9 315s significantly better than 305s? seems like the only people I see on 315s are youtubers who get them for free
  • 1 0
 If I was going to spend my money on one of those, I'd go 305. I'm a firm believer in all things mid-grade and less of a believer in all things carbon.
  • 1 2
 What's your dream colourway for your bike? (Be specific, do you want a blacked-out incognito machine or all the colours of a parrot)
  • 3 2
 What podcast are you listening to when your spinning up a fire road?
  • 3 0
 The Race's post-race show, Truthseekah, Intercooler, Beyond the Grid, and Into the Impossible.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy custard filled doughnuts, yay or nay??
  • 4 0
 Yay
  • 1 0
 Do bike manufacturers cut steerer tubes too short?
  • 1 0
 @all the editors- what would you be doing if you were working at PB?
  • 2 1
 Who is your most annoying college and why is it @mikelevy?
  • 1 0
 Carbon vs aluminum specialized stumpjumper?
  • 1 1
 Mike Levy, what happens to the field test bikes when you’re done with them? Do you sell them?
  • 2 0
 Favorite set of brakes
  • 1 0
 What is the practical limit of seat tube angles?
  • 1 0
 Levy…. Most important take away from the industry during the pandemic?
  • 2 0
 Is 27.5 dead?
@mikelevy
  • 1 0
 SB115 or '22 JET9 RDO for 40 mile high alpine rides?
  • 1 0
 Cars have HP/kW - does levy have a Monster rating?
  • 1 0
 Where in Glastonbury was your paper route?
@mikekazimer
  • 1 0
 It was in the Addison Park area - I did all of Barrington Way, Duxbury Lane.
  • 1 0
 What is you preferred amount of travel for a do it all bike?
  • 1 0
 Best mountain bike company overall?
@mikekazimer
  • 1 0
 Why no review of the newest Spot Mayhems?
  • 1 0
 kaz gives off sudden valley vibes, is that where he lives?
  • 2 0
 I seem dark and wet? No, that's not where I live.
  • 1 0
 Can you test a Rocky Mountain Slayer?
  • 1 0
 question for all, whats your wost crash?
  • 1 0
 When is Henry Quinney going to grow a beard?
  • 1 0
 Who can eat the most pizza?
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy ripley or topfuel or element or trance?
  • 1 0
 What is the WORTH trail/trail network you have ever been to and why?
  • 1 0
 Why does it burn when I ask you a question?
  • 1 0
 Do you people ever ride 26ers just to try them, it would be cool
  • 1 0
 Slammed stem w/ high rise bars, or headset spacers and flatter bar?
  • 1 0
 Who owns the most steel mountain bikes?
  • 1 0
 Dan Sapp says pisgah is better than squamish. Respond:
  • 1 1
 What are your favourite foods?
  • 1 0
 Herbal or black tea?
  • 1 0
 Is strava good or bad?
  • 1 2
 @alicialeggett @sarahmoore chamois or no chamois on long rides?
  • 1 1
 How are you?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.017342
Mobile Version of Website