Coming Up: Ask Us Anything with We Are One

We Are One has been building carbon rims and wheels in Kamloops, BC since 2017 in a facility we were lucky enough to go Inside
in 2019. Now, they've told us that they have a future bike project in the works. Yes, a carbon bike designed and manufactured in British Columbia.
We wanted to know more about the team at We Are One and how they plan to expand their carbon manufacturing into bicycle frames, so we thought it would be a perfect opportunity for you to ask Dustin Adams, Gilles Corbeil, Adam Marchand, and Dave McInnes your questions.
Dustin Adams - Founder and CEO
Sometimes you simply need to step back and learn how to do things on your own. Dustin founded We Are One with a dream to make high-end products, domestically.
Gilles Corbeil - Head of Machining
Gilles runs the CNC machines like his KTM - wide open! He’s the reigning Wednesday Night World Cup ride champion and you can challenge the title with a case of Coors Banquets.
How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:
Adam Marchand - Mechanical Engineer
Adam comes from the East, but has adapted to the style of riding in Kamloops and his attention to detail make him the right choice for many of our current and future projects.
Dave McInnes - Production Manager
A decade ago you’d have found Dave touring around with Dangerous Dan’s Flow Show. From there he built up a very successful service based shop in North Vancouver and now brings that organizational skillset to the production floor of We Are One.
Starting at 10:00 AM PDT/7:00 PM CET Today, July 9th, you can type your questions for We Are One into the comment box below this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Dustin, Gilles, Adam, and Dave work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.
To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:
• Keep your questions relevant
• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner
• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong
• Please don't "Reply" to other people's questions and try to answer other people's comments. This makes it confusing to follow the thread.Other time zones:
• 1:00 PM EST (New York)
• 6:00 PM BST (London)
• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)
• 7:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 3:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)
60 Comments
If so, how far away are we from the point where we can ride with the same confidence that we won’t destroy the bead beyond usability on a tiny sharp rock?
If not, what should the expectations be for a carbon-wheeled rider vs an alloy-wheeled rider?
1) Can you tell us anything about the bike (type, travel, linkage design, etc)? 2) will you be doing anything new/different in terms of automated carbon layup to improve your quality/efficiency and ultimately cost than your typical asian carbon manufacturer?
Are you considering using any alternate resins like guerilla gravity or revel?
Are they paid in product? Where do I sign up? I can blow up the comments section with the bests of them.
Are all the carbon rims made in the same factory/region somewhere in the asia?
Of your major competitiors, who makes their carbon rims in asia?
Your 26 inch rim (dirt jump). Is this a good option for a child who ride mostly bike park/Downhill?
Thanks
Post a Comment