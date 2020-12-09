Coming Up: Ask Us Anything with We Are One

Dec 9, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  

Fresh carbon hanging above the wheel building room.
ASK US ANYTHING
We Are One
With Dustin Adams, Gilles Corbeil, Adam Marchand, and Dave McInnes



We Are One has been building carbon rims and wheels in Kamloops, BC since 2017 in a facility we were lucky enough to go Inside in 2019. Now, they've told us that they have a future bike project in the works. Yes, a carbon bike designed and manufactured in British Columbia.

We wanted to know more about the team at We Are One and how they plan to expand their carbon manufacturing into bicycle frames, so we thought it would be a perfect opportunity for you to ask Dustin Adams, Gilles Corbeil, Adam Marchand, and Dave McInnes your questions.


Dustin Adams - Founder and CEO
Sometimes you simply need to step back and learn how to do things on your own. Dustin founded We Are One with a dream to make high-end products, domestically.
Gilles Corbeil - Head of Machining
Gilles runs the CNC machines like his KTM - wide open! He’s the reigning Wednesday Night World Cup ride champion and you can challenge the title with a case of Coors Banquets.


Adam Marchand - Mechanical Engineer
Adam comes from the East, but has adapted to the style of riding in Kamloops and his attention to detail make him the right choice for many of our current and future projects.
Dave McInnes - Production Manager
A decade ago you’d have found Dave touring around with Dangerous Dan’s Flow Show. From there he built up a very successful service based shop in North Vancouver and now brings that organizational skillset to the production floor of We Are One.





How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:

Starting at 10:00 AM PDT/7:00 PM CET Today, July 9th, you can type your questions for We Are One into the comment box below this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Dustin, Gilles, Adam, and Dave work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.

To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:

• Keep your questions relevant
• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner
• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong
• Please don't "Reply" to other people's questions and try to answer other people's comments. This makes it confusing to follow the thread.


Other time zones:
• 1:00 PM EST (New York)
• 6:00 PM BST (London)
• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)
• 7:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 3:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)


Dustin Adams closing out the pack.


60 Comments

  • 38 2
 How long until You Are Two?
  • 8 1
 You'll know when the tantrums start.... oh, you'll know...
  • 10 1
 Are you sponsored by arc'teryx? You know they moved their production out of canada, right?!
  • 9 1
 When they do a story on We Are One and realize they accidentally walked into the Arc’teryx building.
  • 5 0
 Do you see a time ever in the future when you make a 600 dollar carbon wheel set that could compete with the typical Stans/Hope hub wheelset? That everyday riders on a budget could afford, without going to an offshore carbon rim of unknown dubious quality?
  • 9 5
 Should we expect the same durability from carbon rims as from alloy rims?

If so, how far away are we from the point where we can ride with the same confidence that we won’t destroy the bead beyond usability on a tiny sharp rock?

If not, what should the expectations be for a carbon-wheeled rider vs an alloy-wheeled rider?
  • 2 1
 Melodramatic much?
  • 1 0
 @BrambleLee: no
  • 8 1
 Why choose you over all the other brands?
  • 5 2
 While the others are many, they are One.
  • 10 0
 Made in Canada... unbeatable warranty... by riders for riders... what's not to love? Big Grin
  • 3 0
 I just bought a set from them a few months back and their customer service is damn good. Plus like @Pilsner-power said they have an unbeatable warranty and are made in Canada. I'd highly recommend these wheels to anyone. The amount of silly precise inside lines you can take with them is an absolute blast
  • 4 1
 That's rad! Really looking forward to see a bike from you guys, as your carbon wheels are fantastic.

1) Can you tell us anything about the bike (type, travel, linkage design, etc)? 2) will you be doing anything new/different in terms of automated carbon layup to improve your quality/efficiency and ultimately cost than your typical asian carbon manufacturer?
  • 6 1
 Are you considering making a single wall rim?

Are you considering using any alternate resins like guerilla gravity or revel?
  • 3 0
 How do you intend to scale your production while keeping it local? I have been impressed by your ability to manufacture in North America, but it seems so much more challenging to grow a brand here than in Taiwan, for example.
  • 4 0
 If 4 is in fact 1 does it mean that I'm only 1/4? Or maybe we are more talking 0100 then I would be 0001? Then you could only grow right to 8 (1000) in order to stay 1, am I right?
  • 1 0
 I am here for the binary humor. Bravo
  • 7 1
 What happened to your budget $999 wheelset?
  • 5 1
 Any plans of doing front and rear optimized setups such as Zipp and Nobl? Thoughts on this? Perhaps recommend different combinations of your rims to do similar.
  • 2 0
 Where do you see your future wheel/rim designs headed, that is to say, what ride aspects or design features do you feel have the most room for development in future models? I’ve been riding a set of your DH wheels for two years and I love them.
  • 6 1
 Where do I find that nipple holding device that attaches to a drill?
  • 33 1
 Sir this is a family establishment
  • 1 1
 Spencer’s
  • 4 1
 Depends on what nipples you use. For slotted nipples, Unior makes a good drill bit nipple driver for slotted nipples that you can get from any bike shop. Double square 3.2mm drivers are harder to come by. Arkane wheels is where I got mine. They are a massive time saver.
  • 2 0
 Hi had some carbon wheels once (sixth element) but they made the ride way too stiff. They took were tough for sure. How do the new layup on carbon wheels help prevent this....? cheers
  • 1 0
 I bought a second hand 2019 WAO Unions wheelset and have them checked by my mechanic, it has correct spoke tension but noticed it has straight gauge. Why do I still hear creaking on the spoke or around the nipples under load?
  • 2 0
 What are your production timelines for new orders of rims? Can you guys deliver in 3 weeks, or in 3 months like some other companies? Also, your Christmas downtime podcast promo code doesn't work.
  • 3 1
 Why are carbon rims so expensive. I mean, how much of the price difference to Al is due to increased production cost and how much is due to budgeting warranty replacements?
  • 1 0
 have you ever done any performance testing to compare in-molded spoke holes vs drilled? from a manufacturing standpoint, how much of an increase in time is the extra lay up process in comparison to the drilling process?
  • 1 0
 What are your plans going forward for your handlebar line. Will you continue to collaborate with 77Designz? Specifically interested in whether you will offer a more XC oriented flat bar.
  • 5 2
 "Today, July 9th"... Is Covid finally over?
  • 3 3
 I’d like to know why it’s so cold outside in July??? Is global warming also over?
  • 5 5
 How many people do you keep on your payroll to plug We Are One products under every carbon rim article?

Are they paid in product? Where do I sign up? I can blow up the comments section with the bests of them.
  • 2 1
 What's your opinion on spoke count balance for Enduro/DH Wheels, does it make sense to have different rim layups front and rear and different spoke counts on each wheel?
  • 4 1
 What are your thoughts on cushcore and other inserts?
  • 1 0
 Are your Dj rims worth it? Like let’s say I dropped 2000 on the full wheel set, with the carbon rims and all. Will these actually last longer, and what’s the advantage?
  • 3 1
 Does Arcteryx sponsor We Are One? Haha
  • 2 1
 Will you guys be releasing an E-MTB specific wheelset anytime soon or do you have plans to?
  • 1 2
 Can you answer the age old question -
Are all the carbon rims made in the same factory/region somewhere in the asia?
Of your major competitiors, who makes their carbon rims in asia?
  • 1 1
 What is your opinion on using alloy nipples with carbon rims (running tubeless). Been seeing/hearing about galvanic corrosion
  • 2 0
 Any plans to make a rim design that actually plays with tire inserts?
  • 1 0
 How do you protect against glavanic corrosion with aluminum nipples and carbon rims?
  • 1 0
 Hi

Your 26 inch rim (dirt jump). Is this a good option for a child who ride mostly bike park/Downhill?

Thanks
  • 1 0
 Is there any truth in the rumours that Dustin once hurt an otter?
  • 1 0
 I can tell for sure he stomped on a street rat... Or as a street rat... Or was a street rat.! Ya ya that’s it !.....I can’t remember the rest. ????
  • 4 3
 Will there ever be good quality carbon wheelsets for around $500?
  • 1 3
 How do you combat knock-off or grey market products? Have you considered RFID chips for product registration or incorporating blockchain ledgers to prevent fraud and improve traceability?
  • 1 1
 More seriously do you have any other collaborative projects in the works similar to "da package"?
  • 1 0
 When are you releasing your frame!?
  • 1 0
 Will we see aluminum rims from you guys?
  • 1 2
 Do you offer some kind of incentive for customers to come into the comment section and rave about your product? Or is that just you guys with Pinkbike burner accounts?
  • 1 0
 What’s up with the bike that y’all are developing?
  • 1 0
 Is Adam Marchand the kind lost brother of Jo from “Pinkbike Academy?”
  • 1 0
 It’s only July 9th?!?!? Will 2020 ever end?!?!?!?
  • 1 1
 What's the status of the frame you teased a while ago?
  • 1 1
 When will you be able to get DT Swiss hubs again?
  • 1 0
 Can I name the bike
  • 5 5
 Can you hook me up?
  • 13 0
 Pretty sure their rims are hookless
  • 1 4
 Whats the email address for sales if I had any questions about purchasing products?

Post a Comment



