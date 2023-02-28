Through a combination of the riding, camera work and editing, our short MTB film, "Asymmetry" aims to display a stark contrast between two very different riding styles: creative fluidity & high-speed aggression. The goal of "Asymmetry" was to blend these two opposing styles into one short video that would get people stoked to ride and hopefully inspire folks to get creative out there!
|Making Asymmetry has been an amazing new challenge for me, it was about a 2-year project for Liam and me to put all the pieces together. I'm super excited to finally share it with everyone! Huge thanks to Liam, CTSS (Cowichan Trail Stewardship Society), and everyone who made this video possible! #makeskinniesgreatagain—Chris Bennett
Big shoutout to Farside Components
and Cowichan Cycles
for supporting our vision with this project. If you are ever riding in the Cowichan Valley and need parts or repairs, Cowichan Cycles is an awesome shop in the area and they would be stoked to help you out. You should also be able to pick up some of the rad new parts that Farside Components have been working on while you're there!
Farside chain ring and stem; both made on Vancouver Island
Video/Photos: Liam Morgan
Rider: Chris Bennett
Supported by Cowichan Cycles
& Farside Components
Shot on unceded Coast Salish territory
