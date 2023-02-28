Video: "Asymmetry" Ft. Chris Bennett Showcases Classic Van Isle Loamers

Feb 28, 2023
by Liam Morgan  

Through a combination of the riding, camera work and editing, our short MTB film, "Asymmetry" aims to display a stark contrast between two very different riding styles: creative fluidity & high-speed aggression. The goal of "Asymmetry" was to blend these two opposing styles into one short video that would get people stoked to ride and hopefully inspire folks to get creative out there!

Asymmetry feat. Chris Bennett - a short MTB piece filmed and edited by Liam Morgan for Farside Components and Cowichan Cycles.
Chris dropping onto the log roll from the rock face above

Asymmetry feat. Chris Bennett - a short MTB piece filmed and edited by Liam Morgan for Farside Components and Cowichan Cycles.
popping off the roots and back onto dirt

bigquotesMaking Asymmetry has been an amazing new challenge for me, it was about a 2-year project for Liam and me to put all the pieces together. I'm super excited to finally share it with everyone! Huge thanks to Liam, CTSS (Cowichan Trail Stewardship Society), and everyone who made this video possible! #makeskinniesgreatagainChris Bennett

Asymmetry feat. Chris Bennett - a short MTB piece filmed and edited by Liam Morgan for Farside Components and Cowichan Cycles.
a big pull to gap over the drop on a classic Vancouver Island trail, "Loam Line"

Asymmetry feat. Chris Bennett - a short MTB piece filmed and edited by Liam Morgan for Farside Components and Cowichan Cycles.
Asymmetry feat. Chris Bennett - a short MTB piece filmed and edited by Liam Morgan for Farside Components and Cowichan Cycles.

Big shoutout to Farside Components and Cowichan Cycles for supporting our vision with this project. If you are ever riding in the Cowichan Valley and need parts or repairs, Cowichan Cycles is an awesome shop in the area and they would be stoked to help you out. You should also be able to pick up some of the rad new parts that Farside Components have been working on while you're there!

Asymmetry feat. Chris Bennett - a short MTB piece filmed and edited by Liam Morgan for Farside Components and Cowichan Cycles.
Asymmetry feat. Chris Bennett - a short MTB piece filmed and edited by Liam Morgan for Farside Components and Cowichan Cycles.
Farside chain ring and stem; both made on Vancouver Island

Asymmetry feat. Chris Bennett - a short MTB piece filmed and edited by Liam Morgan for Farside Components and Cowichan Cycles.
another angle of Chris's log roll

Video/Photos: Liam Morgan
Rider: Chris Bennett
Supported by Cowichan Cycles & Farside Components
Shot on unceded Coast Salish territory

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Opinion: Why Weight Doesn't Matter
82641 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: The Real Bike Weights from PB Editors
75537 views
What Type of Mountain Bike Should You Buy in 2023?
61081 views
Video: Tom Pidcock Going Warp Speed on a Road Bike
46405 views
First Look: Gemini's 99-Gram Carbon Handlebar is Made-to-Order
44725 views
Porsche Takes Complete Ownership of Greyp
44210 views
First Look: Reeb's New Steel Enduro Racer is Partly 3D-Printed
38437 views
GT Becomes a "Stand-alone Business" as it Returns to Southern California
37846 views

8 Comments

  • 7 0
 Just say island you weirdo
  • 2 0
 Incredible video guys!
  • 2 3
 Loam (/lōm/): a soil with roughly equal proportions of sand, silt, and clay.
  • 1 0
 My favorite loamer is Dirt Merchant.
  • 3 0
 Found the virgin!
  • 1 0
 @plustiresaintdead: Bwahahahaha
  • 1 0
 Wow! Great vid!
  • 1 0
 Watching on repeat





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.044491
Mobile Version of Website