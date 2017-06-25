INTERVIEWS

At Home With Alban Lakata - 2017 XC Marathon World Champ

Jun 25, 2017
by Markus Greber  
It s me Albanator on the wanted list Thanks for cheering for me for Singen today


Today Alban Lakata, the leader of the Topeak-Ergon Team, got the best birthday present he could imagine. Just in time for his 38th birthday he took the win at the marathon world championships in Singen, Germany. In the winning time of 3 hours 17 minutes he left the whole field of favourites behind and won the race in a spectacular sprint against last year's world champion. Tiago Ferreira.

Photographer Markus Greber and filmer Christian Walter visited Alban a couple of weeks ago in his hometown of Lienz, Austria to document the home life of of the marathon world champion.



At Home With Alban Lakata

by markusgreber
Views: 125    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Cupping is very helpful for me It s painful for nearly everyone but not for me it s only when I ve had a big break from cupping that I have to get used to it again. Normally I do this once a week at my masseuse. She s really a herb witch makes a lot of creams and stuff by herself. Michaela is my fairy godmother and knows nearly all about me - so she s my physio - and also psychotherapist at the same time.
bigquotesCupping is very helpful for me… It´s painful for nearly everyone, but not for me; it's only when I've had a big break from cupping that I have to get used to it again. Normally I do this once a week with my masseuse. She´s really a 'herb witch;' makes a lot of creams and stuff by herself. Michaela is my 'fairy godmother' and knows nearly all about me - so she´s my physio - and also psychotherapist at the same time.

Alban Lakata
This interval is a new one. I do it for the World Championships because there are many of those parts in Singen. I don t know if I m able to do it today We will see.
bigquotesThis interval is a new one. I do it for the World Championships, because there are many of those parts in Singen. I don´t know if I'm able to do it today… We will see.

Alban Lakata
Testing stuff is a big part for me as I m a very technically interested guy. Testing new types of tires is a big point because a fast or grippy tire can decide the final results. I test them on my home trails because I can really feel the differences there - I know every stone and root so I really can ride at the highest level for the test.
bigquotesTesting stuff is a big part for me, as I`m a very technically interested guy. Testing new types of tires is a big point, because a fast or grippy tire can decide the final results. I test them on my home trails because I can really feel the differences there - I know every stone and root so I really can ride at the highest level for the test.

Ice cream and Cappuccino in the city of Lienz after a hard training is one of my vices When the weather is fine I can t resist.

bigquotesIce cream and Cappuccino in the city of Lienz after a hard training is one of my vices…When the weather is fine, I can´t resist.

Quality time with the family. After a tough day of training it s the biggest pleasure for me spending time with my family. Riding a local track at the river Isel in Lienz is one of the highlights for all of us. At the beach we throw stones into the Isel and build sandcastles with Fabian.

bigquotesQuality time with the family. After a tough day of training, it´s the biggest pleasure for me, spending time with my family. Riding a local track at the river Isel in Lienz is one of the highlights for all of us. At the beach we throw stones into the Isel and build sandcastles with Fabian.

I love the Tristachersee - the water is clear and so refreshing after the training. Often I also come here in the afternoon just to relax and cool down.

bigquotesI love the Tristachersee - the water is clear and so refreshing after the training. Often I also come here in the afternoon just to relax and cool down.

Changing tires. I have to be familiar with my bikes and I have to know all about the technology. That s why I decided to integrate an in-home workshop when we built the house.

bigquotesChanging tires. I have to be familiar with my bikes and I have to know all about the technology. That´s why I decided to integrate an in-home workshop when we built the house.

In the summertime one of my hobbies is my home and my garden. It is a pleasure for to get herbs and salad from my raised bed have a barbecue at my terrace with family and friends and grill some good food. Also the garden work like watering and cutting the grass is something to calm down.

Ice cream and Cappuccino in the city of Lienz after a hard training is one of my vices When the weather is fine I can t resist.
Quality time with the family. After a tough day of training it s the biggest pleasure for me spending time with my family. Riding a local track at the river Isel in Lienz is one of the highlights for all of us. At the beach we throw stones into the Isel and build sandcastles with Fabian.

Changing tires. I have to be familiar with my bikes and I have to know all about the technology. That s why I decided to integrate an in-home workshop when we built the house.

bigquotesIn the summertime one of my hobbies is my home and my garden. It is a pleasure for to get herbs and salad from my raised bed, have a barbecue at my terrace with family and friends and grill some good food. Also, the garden work like watering and cutting the grass is something to calm down.

Training session in my own gym at home. I also have a sauna and outside shower. 2-3 days a week I m here for about 1-2 hours.

bigquotesTraining session in my own gym at home. I also have a sauna and outside shower. 2-3 days a week I´m here for about 1-2 hours.

I always try to be multitasking. Electro stimulation for recovery on the couch and in the meantime doing some office work or watching cycling on TV.

bigquotesI always try to be multitasking. Electro stimulation for recovery on the couch and in the meantime doing some office work or watching cycling on TV.

Pizza time - against all the advice from specialists some shit has to be done I love pizza and I don t want to miss it. So normally Friday is my pizza day. Sometimes I meet also my teammate Sally and our manager Dave at the restaurant

bigquotesPizza time - against all the advice from specialists some shit has to be done… I love pizza and I don´t want to miss it. So normally Friday is my pizza day. Sometimes I meet also my teammate Sally and our manager Dave at the restaurant…

My legs are my capital hard training until they looked like this. Now they do nearly 500 Watts 8 times over 5 minutes. I count on them for the Worlds.

bigquotesMy legs are my capital… hard training until they looked like this. Now they do nearly 500 watts 8 times over 5 minutes. I count on them for the Worlds.


Alban Lakata. Photo Armin K stenbr ck
Your 2017 Marathon World Champion, Alban Lakata. Photo: Armin Kustenbruck


Must Read This Week
Stemtee's World Cup Winning €4,000 Shock
96395 views
Injured Rider Unsuccessful in Lawsuit Against Whistler Bike Park
80406 views
Is Polygon's Square One EX9 the Elusive 'One Bike'? - Review
65480 views
Vorsprung Luftkappe - Review
51243 views
Moments in Time - Video
44786 views
Mountain Bike Hall of Fame 2017 Nominees
36733 views
BMC Speedfox 01 - First Ride
35076 views
Beyond the Bike: Jordie Lunn - Video
34296 views

2 Comments

  • + 5
 Finally some XC on Pinkbike again.
  • + 1
 If I read correctly, the interval is 494w for 5 minutes, damn that's powerful! I can do 420w for 5 minutes and I'm not what one would consider slow... really highlights the huge gap we mere mortals have with the pros.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.051026
Mobile Version of Website