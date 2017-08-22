Pinkbike.com
At Home with Luca Shaw: The Syndicate Episode 3 - Video
Aug 22, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Everything is two wheels with Luca Shaw. In this episode of The Syndicate, we head back to North Carolina to hang out with Luca and his family, check in at Vallnord and Lenzerheide, and then head back to the states to do some riding in Pisgah.
mtbynot
(27 mins ago)
nice! got meet the Shaw's and Doug is a super cool guy. living in SoCal now but sure miss Pisgah watching this. Put it on your list if you like riding steep tech gnarl. Amazing mountain range and mtb culture, wish nothing but the best for Luca and Walker for the future. cheers, boys!
[Reply]
+ 1
tack836
(16 mins ago)
Yes those guys are awsome to watch.
[Reply]
