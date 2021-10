Atelier Suji Releases a Hardcore Version of its Wooden Hardtail

The previous model was designed around a 140/150mm fork but the new frame gets a bump in travel to 150/160mm. It also gets more progressive geometry and a sliding dropout to allow riders to pick between a 27.5" or 29" set up.

Back in July, we covered Edouard Delbove's first wooden hardtail . Made from ash sourced from eco-managed forests in the Rhône-Alpes region, the project may have been the most sustainable mountain bike ever. Now Edouard has gone back to the drawing board and created a more hardcore version that is designed to handle everything up to enduro racing.The previous model was designed around a 140/150mm fork but the new frame gets a bump in travel to 150/160mm. It also gets more progressive geometry and a sliding dropout to allow riders to pick between a 27.5" or 29" set up. Details



Frame material: Ash

Travel: 160mm fork

Wheelsize: 29" or 27.5"

Head Tube angle: 64°

Seat Tube Angle: 74°

Weight: 4.8kg (size L frame)

Price: €2,700

More info: ateliersujji.fr

Edouard's previous bike was 27.5" only but the new frame can also be run as a 29er thanks to these sliding dropouts.

There are 20 bonding stages involved in the creation of this frame so each one takes 8-10 weeks to create.

The graphics on the frame are pyrographed meaning they are literally burned into the wood. The frame is then coated in varnish to protect it from UV, this is the only step of the construction process that doesn't happen in Eduoard's workshop. The frame is further protected by a cork slip on the chainstay.

The frame includes internal cable routing and room for a 750ml water bottle.

As with the previous model, this new Drop frame will be handmade in Vercors by Edouard from ash wood. Edouard personally picks the pieces of timber that go into each frame and says each one is, "carefully selected to ensure stability and strength." The frame is bonded using a bio-epoxy from Portugal over the course of 8-10 weeks and then the build is finished with the headset, seat post, bottom bracket and drop outs that are manufactured in England. Altogether, the final frame weight comes in at 4.8kg in size large.We don't have a full geometry chart for this bike yet as it can be tailored to suit each customer's size and preferences but each one does have a head tube angle of 65°, a seat tube angle of 74° and a boost rear end. It has clearance for a 2.6" tyre in 27.5" and 2.4" in 29".Each frame costs €2,700 and can be ordered directly from Edouard. For more information, click here