Atelier Suji Releases a Hardcore Version of its Wooden Hardtail

Oct 26, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Back in July, we covered Edouard Delbove's first wooden hardtail. Made from ash sourced from eco-managed forests in the Rhône-Alpes region, the project may have been the most sustainable mountain bike ever. Now Edouard has gone back to the drawing board and created a more hardcore version that is designed to handle everything up to enduro racing.

The previous model was designed around a 140/150mm fork but the new frame gets a bump in travel to 150/160mm. It also gets more progressive geometry and a sliding dropout to allow riders to pick between a 27.5" or 29" set up.
Details

Frame material: Ash
Travel: 160mm fork
Wheelsize: 29" or 27.5"
Head Tube angle: 64°
Seat Tube Angle: 74°
Weight: 4.8kg (size L frame)
Price: €2,700
More info: ateliersujji.fr

As with the previous model, this new Drop frame will be handmade in Vercors by Edouard from ash wood. Edouard personally picks the pieces of timber that go into each frame and says each one is, "carefully selected to ensure stability and strength." The frame is bonded using a bio-epoxy from Portugal over the course of 8-10 weeks and then the build is finished with the headset, seat post, bottom bracket and drop outs that are manufactured in England. Altogether, the final frame weight comes in at 4.8kg in size large.

Edouard's previous bike was 27.5" only but the new frame can also be run as a 29er thanks to these sliding dropouts.

We don't have a full geometry chart for this bike yet as it can be tailored to suit each customer's size and preferences but each one does have a head tube angle of 65°, a seat tube angle of 74° and a boost rear end. It has clearance for a 2.6" tyre in 27.5" and 2.4" in 29".

There are 20 bonding stages involved in the creation of this frame so each one takes 8-10 weeks to create.

The graphics on the frame are pyrographed meaning they are literally burned into the wood. The frame is then coated in varnish to protect it from UV, this is the only step of the construction process that doesn't happen in Eduoard's workshop. The frame is further protected by a cork slip on the chainstay.

The frame includes internal cable routing and room for a 750ml water bottle.

Each frame costs €2,700 and can be ordered directly from Edouard. For more information, click here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases


28 Comments

  • 13 0
 I wood ride this bike.
  • 6 0
 Good way to branch out
  • 5 0
 others wood knot.
  • 2 0
 I think that you would be very poplar on the trail.
  • 1 0
 The only people who wood buy this are the type that always go against the grain.
  • 1 0
 You would just make an ash of yourself.
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: People who buy this have plenty of ash on hand.
  • 9 0
 I guess is basically another form of carbon fiber.
  • 1 1
 Huh?
  • 1 0
 an early form.
  • 7 1
 A feature that went unmentioned is that the frame has infinite mounting points for bottle holders. Just requires a couple drywall screws.
  • 5 0
 The new ride wrap kit is a box with a sander and some stain... 100% coverage lol
  • 2 0
 So if you lie to your buddies about sick sends you did, your bike reach grows?
  • 1 0
 "the final frame weight comes in at 4.8kg in size large."
4.8 kg.
10.6 lbs.
Just the frame.
I predict this will not take off.
  • 1 0
 Wait for the e version.
  • 1 0
 Hella jokes... but this bike looks great and I wouldn't hesitate rocking it for XC rides or trail rides that don't require jumping or hard hits.
  • 2 0
 Good thing the price isn't Ash-tronomical
  • 2 0
 Wood you review this @mikekazimer
  • 1 0
 Wood you be banned from taking this into Forestry England areas due to Ash Dieback disease?
  • 1 0
 nothing like a breezy ride on the hardcore wood in the morning
  • 1 0
 Waiting for the shou sugi ban colorway
  • 1 0
 Wood ya look at that!
  • 1 0
 put it back
  • 1 2
 Ride to your favorite trail
Set up camp
Take out your matches & start a camp fire
Frame burns well Bon apeti
  • 1 0
 HARD CORE HARDWOOD!!!!!!
  • 2 2
 Looks like wood
  • 1 2
 that looks pretty wood
  • 1 2
 PSA: this bike will be featured in Seminuk's upcoming film Forest Fire 2

Post a Comment



