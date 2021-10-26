Atelier Suji Releases a Hardcore Version of its Wooden Hardtail





Back in July, we covered Edouard Delbove's first wooden hardtail . Made from ash sourced from eco-managed forests in the Rhône-Alpes region, the project may have been the most sustainable mountain bike ever. Now Edouard has gone back to the drawing board and created a more hardcore version that is designed to handle everything up to enduro racing.The previous model was designed around a 140/150mm fork but the new frame gets a bump in travel to 150/160mm. It also gets more progressive geometry and a sliding dropout to allow riders to pick between a 27.5" or 29" set up. Details



Frame material: Ash

Travel: 160mm fork

Wheelsize: 29" or 27.5"

Head Tube angle: 64°

Seat Tube Angle: 74°

Weight: 4.8kg (size L frame)

Price: €2,700

More info: ateliersujji.fr

Edouard's previous bike was 27.5" only but the new frame can also be run as a 29er thanks to these sliding dropouts.

There are 20 bonding stages involved in the creation of this frame so each one takes 8-10 weeks to create.

The graphics on the frame are pyrographed meaning they are literally burned into the wood. The frame is then coated in varnish to protect it from UV, this is the only step of the construction process that doesn't happen in Eduoard's workshop. The frame is further protected by a cork slip on the chainstay.

The frame includes internal cable routing and room for a 750ml water bottle.