Video: Developing the Atherton Bikes A.200.G Gearbox Prototype

Jan 17, 2025
by Matt Beer  

photo
The A.200.G - "A" for additive manufacturing, 200 for the rear wheel travel, and "G" for the Gates belt.

Last week, Atherton Bikes led on that there were testing a gearbox prototype downhill bike, while this week a press release announced that Atherton Racing would be indeed taking that to World Cup races, along with three other teams.

Until now, details of the bike were left to educated guesses.


What We Know:

Construction: The frame uses Atherton's refined and adaptable additive manufacturing process, consisting of carbon tubes cut to length, then pressed in and bonded to 3D-printed titanium lugs. For wheelsize and suspension components, the bike is rolling on MX wheels and a coil shock. There is a removable seatstay bridge to tune the frame stiffness, but no suspension or geometry adjustments at this time.

photo
Carbon tubes and 3D printed titanium lugs
photo
The bike uses a high-pivot DW6 linkage design.
photo
The removable bridge simply bolts in to change the flex characteristic of the swingarm.
photo

Drivetrain: As outlined in the press release, Atherton Racing has partnered with Gates, the manufacturer of the carbon belt in the drivetrain. At the dropout, a bulletproof "snubber", or guide for the belt, looks to stave off any accidental impacts.

At the heart of the shifting though, is the Pinion SmartShift gearbox. This is electronically actuated - the same unit we tested on the Zerode G3 downhill bike in March, 2024. In the video, the team also discusses the topic of selecting gear ratios. Atherton Racing has also selected for NSB Talon cranks over the Pinion option.



Suspension Design: Like the Atherton AM.200M.1, the new prototype uses a DW6 linkage design, similar to the Pivot Phoenix. The difference here is that the instant center, or where the rear wheel rotates about. This is now a high-pivot design, similar to the Pivot Phoenix.

There's still four months until the first round of the 2025 DH World Cup season, so there's still time for further development before the bike gets put between the tape at the opening round in Poland.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Atherton Bikes Gates Pinion


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
530 articles
147 Comments
  • 2564
 This is how you launch a bike. No doing a photoshoot with the lights off, no wrapping it in a sleeping bag for a whole season. Just all the info straight out. Bam.
  • 201
 Agreed. Just wish they were actually launching this bike
  • 20
 Did I miss something, or did Continental Atherton not make the cut for World Cup DH in 2025? :/
  • 41
 @kyleluvsdh: Wildcard
  • 131
 @kyleluvsdh: Wildcard for Rachel in the first round, she wins and they walk away with 100k into the sunset.
  • 30
 @betsie: ride* away into the sunset
  • 1104
 Damn that looks gooood!
  • 10
 Soooooo good.
  • 10
 Yeah really damn good
  • 753
 What I wouldn't do to lug around that rig...
  • 702
 Don’t bond too much with that idea
  • 343
 @theobviousfaker: Tube good to be true?
  • 283
 These puns are so fun and additive!
  • 833
 @Archimonde: yeah, well, that's just yo pinion man.
  • 57
 You can sing your own tune with the help of the rear triangle
  • 105
 Pipe down now or I'll haveta belt the lot of ya.
  • 60
 Well, I don't have a glue
  • 40
 None of these puns have any teeth
  • 50
 @ethanrevitch: Quite a chain of good puns here...
  • 40
 @korev: a conveyor belt of good puns, rather.
  • 40
 @mi-bike: Yes, an Atherton of them
  • 572
 I am excited to see how Specialized, Santa Cruz, Commencal and other big brands that have DH bikes react to this sort of thing. The gearbox on the DH bikes just makes plain sense to me. I can understand the argument for not putting it on a trial bike (yet) but for DH bikes it feel inevitable that they will all gravitate towards it.
  • 3353
flag justanotherusername (Jan 17, 2025 at 13:40) (Below Threshold)
 They won’t react - the gearbox bikes won’t be faster so why would they need to?
  • 612
 They will react by continuing to win races.
  • 358
 @justanotherusername: I disagree. I would be willing to bet in the next 1-3 years we will see gear boxes on all the big brand DH bikes. They are quieter, put the right amount of weight in the right place, they clean up the look of the rear end of the bike (in my opinion), and since efficiency of the drivetrain is less of a concern with DH bikes I don't think that will be a huge issue for consumers or racers to overlook when comparing the pros to the cons. Cost may be a factor but I guess only time will tell!
  • 501
 Really cannot see Trials Riders going all in on this, yet.
  • 132
 @smokey101: I think we’re moving on from consumers having broad access to World Cup DH bikes anyway.
  • 156
 Until someone win WC with gear box, it will not shift a needle.
  • 50
 @sfarnum: Seems like it's somewhat going the way of MotoGP a bit? Won't get our hands on some of the most high performing bikes as they aren't really intended for production anyway. BUT, the tech will keep trickling down so it's still good for everyone!!

Does anyone know, other than the 100K incentive, is there some update in gearbox tech in the last year that would make using the tech for DH different now then it was say 5-10? years ago? It looks like Intense had a GB DH bike last summer, but I didn't hear of it being raced during the season?? Three weeks ago Zero is out of DH, and suddenly there is this big interest?

I would have assumed big brand/larger budget race teams would have looked into moving unsprung weight off the rear swingarm many times in different ways over the years and so I find this sudden interest confusing?? BUT, maybe nobody looked until Gates offered the 100K?? Smile
  • 341
 @stiingya: if I could add my 2 cents, I've been doing my own R&D on a gearbox that fits into the existing Pinion mount with the distinction of being able to *down* shift into an easier gear under torque and has micro-indexing capability that feels almost like a CVT (the subjective feel is the same, but the mechanism is entirely different than a CVT, no belts in use, no friction elements). My experience in pitching it to bike companies has been something like "We'll do it when other companies are doing it, just because we need to be able to order spare parts from a variety of places." That's 99% of the reasoning. I can't fault it, I'm over being mad at it, now I'm just trying to cope with it.

I recall a time where I early-adopted dropper posts before they were well sorted. My friends laughed at me. Now they are all using dropper posts. The technology is improving, I personally have put $30k of my own money into over the last decade total, it'll be really useful for an OPTIONAL automatic mode for people who have intermittent MS symptoms or who are missing fingers. It's coming. It's just not here *yet*.

It is absolutely coming. Existing companies have overhead to deal with and until that gets easier to manage, the tech is still percolating.

I'm even working on a version that doesn't need a chain, at least as it pertains to hardtail bikes, and use a standard hub and everything. You wouldn't want to *pay* for it because the solution involves a disturbing quantity of high modulus carbon fiber, but it is possible to do.

My other frustration is that the companies I spoke with want it to be an E-bike. I want to make human powered bikes with E-instant-shift and E-assist *options*. My fear is that I will be required to make a stop in E-bike land to get to where I want to be, harumph.

www.regular.bike - call me if you'd like to know more. This tech has been invented ago and never quite made it because previous version were too large, literally. I am merely a miniaturizer and a messenger.
  • 100
 @RegularCyclesLLC: This is cool, good luck making your vision a reality.
  • 33
 seems like a good idea, but all the gearboxes i've seen go for around $2k. Not great for the average customer
  • 230
 Someone at Pinkbike (@henryquinney in his new role?) needs to have a conversation with @RegularCyclesLLC to get more info and pictures for an article.
  • 60
 @bigtim: That has already happened and the feedback I got was "shrink it by half to make it fit the Pinion - no one in industry wants to make new frames for a new interface"

So I went back to the drawing board in October 2024, made some progress, got COVID in December 2024, and am now (mostly) healed and moving forward. The onus is on me to move from TRL-2 to TRL-3 status. To do THAT I need to get money, which is why I've been moonlighting my carbon fiber skills into more profitable areas.

I'd be content with *giving* the tech to the Pinion company, but everyone understandably wants TRL-3. No one wants a complex animation, even if it is effective at communicating an idea.
  • 22
 Tougher for sure - but there's at least 5% friction loss internally and in some gears it can be a lot more. Maybe that's not a big deal for DH racing?
  • 62
 @RegularCyclesLLC: I fear that shunning e-bikes might put a spanner in your ability to attract interest and finance. Sometimes you have to sacrifice ideological purity, especially in a cash-strapped industry where ebikes have taken over. Apart from that, it sounds like you've done some incredible work and been relentless about it.
  • 30
 They wont react as they get a better deal from there current drive train sponsors. If you notice all these teams going for this solution didnt have a drivetrain sponsor
  • 23
 @smokey101:
The complexity of a gear box may deter the rider who does his / her own maintenance from buying one.

It could be a possibility you may void a warranty if you do your own work.
  • 50
 @BenPea: It's not so much about idealogical purity as it is about practical financial barriers: for instance, my solo operator insurance policy for structures is about 2k in overhead per year. If I were to change my policy to cover fire risk associated with lithium batteries, my insurance payments overhead balloons to over 20k, a 10x increase. It would have to be a sort of *leap* that is larger than my existing barrier.

I've been considering some non-lithium alternatives just to get the ball rolling
  • 120
 At the moment it doesn't matter at all that four micro brands have decided to go with gearbox bikes. And the answer to what the rest will do is really mainly related to business.

1) A gearbox bike is very expensive compared to e.g. a Sram GX equipped bike. And the reality is that a very small group of people are willing to spend +$10,000US on a DH bike.

2) Probably 80% of the global DH bike business is run by 5-6 brands: Specialized, Trek, Canyon, YT, Commencal, Santa Cruz. All DH bike development is done in partnership with their Factory World Cup teams. And of those top 6 brands, 5 are closely tied to either Sram or Shimano. Specialized is the only one running the team project as pure R&D, where the developed bike concept is not marketable in the way Specialized is used to. And if they think the gearbox can bring an advantage, they will definitely implement it for the WC team. But the other 5 bike brands would have to turn down a significant amount of sponsorship money from Sram + Rock Shox and/or Shimano not only in the future, but already when the brand decides to work on a bike with a gearbox.

3) DH racing is all about brand awarness and credibility, but the main business is single crown bikes. A small, niche brand can simply explain why they use a gearbox system on a race winning bike, but a conventional derailleur system on a trail bike. However, brands like Trek or Canyon can't so easily translate DH success into trail bike sales. The "less experienced buyers" may always ask why a brand uses this amazing gearbox technology on a race winning bike but doesn't implement it on a trail bike that the "less experienced buyers" are actually interested in. That's why the new YT uses the same suspension system as their other bikes, or why Santa Cruz is currently promoting a fairly conventional VPP system.

4) So it looks like we can only expect Gearbox DH bikes from very small, niche brands that don't have such big business ties with Sram or Shimano: Athertons, Zerode, Gamux, Intense, Frameworx, Forbidden (taking into account the teams (bike brands) mentioned above).

Sad truth. I hope to be wrong.
  • 40
 @RegularCyclesLLC: fair play. You seem too rational for ideology to be honest. Good luck to you man.
  • 21
 @BenPea: hey, thank you. I'm trying to make it not up to luck - so far I managed to track down the most recent inventor of this tech, have a phone conversation with him, and he gave me some tips. Essentially: previous examples of this technology used a ball-on-ball or sphere-on-sphere contact and pushed into each other with incredibly high pressure. This sort of arrangement can downshift under torque, but the localized pressure is so high that it can pit hardened steel, materials science limits that particular design. Where my design is unique is that the contact zone is spread out along a line, more like a rolling pin action. The math suggests that my much broader distribution of local force should be within the limits of conventional steel. To give you a sense of scale, previous designs were HUGE, about half of a bike frame, which is just impractical. How do you take that tech and squeeze it down to something the size of a Pinion case? It is a completely irrational thing to aim for, but I've tracked down every scientist that I could, and while they didn't understand *how* they helped, believe me when I say that their input helped. You ought to search for "Derek Lahr" if you're interested in the nuts and bolts of a recent design that *really worked* but ran into that materials hardness problem. My work is heavily inspired by the Theo Jansen "Strandbeests", even though my invention looks nothing alike.
  • 20
 @slayerdegnar: that's around the price of SramTransmission so probably not an issue.
  • 20
 @RegularCyclesLLC: Proper impressive. I'm going to look into this, if only out of respect for your single-minded pursuit of your objectives and not necessarily because I think I will understand any of it! Your obvious ability to explain this stuff clearly will help you I'm sure.
  • 10
 @RegularCyclesLLC: p.s. ah yes, the standbeests! No idea how those concepts fit into what you are doing, but I love the idea of it...
  • 10
 @RegularCyclesLLC: Good luck with your endeavors!

Dropper posts still don't "need" proprietary frame specifications to use one and certainly didn't when they were new idea's. (though obviously they are so popular the majority of frames have accommodation to run an internal line for them now) There have been instances of proprietary dropper frame integration that would be analogous to gearbox drivetrain frames. But they haven't gained much market or customer acceptance likely because of cost and how they limit choice. And it doesn't "really" solve any issue that hasn't been solved other ways or in ways that the benefits don't out way the detriments? (much like gearboxes IMO, but for sure there are applications as you mention and maybe in racing where the benefits are there!!! )

And FYI, I'm not laughing at people who want GB tech! If you could package it in a way to add to a standard bike frame and the detriments weren't higher than the benefits there would be little argument against it!! (well, still price and weight maybe?? Smile )
  • 30
 @RegularCyclesLLC: Derek Lahr? What is he doing nowadays? I remember reading his Master Thesis (or sort of like that) perhaps 20 years ago. Had videos of his gearbox downloaded, it had pretty standard dimensions, no huge box.
  • 30
 @fluider: He seems nice and was very educational, we ended up chatting over the thinnest of margins - I had ended up in his spam folder, and he... happened to be checking his spam folder. Wild. The design iteration I showed him was deliberately large and asymmetrical, strictly with the concern of reducing contact pressure so the tech can survive however tens of thousands of miles. He cautioned me in that specific iteration had poor "inherent rigidity" meaning it would need fancy materials to feel stiff underfoot, which would raise manufacturing costs. I was simply overjoyed at being able to converse with someone who DEEPLY understood the concept and that the idea can be expressed in at least 3 different ways (probably more). He was incredibly helpful in perhaps ways he didn't grasp, I put together a plan A, B, and C. The only reason I mentioned him is I asked him like I ask anyone who is kind enough to give me technical advice if he is averse to or welcoming of attention, to which he gave a "don't mind, whatever". Far as I'm concerned he is the cutting edge of previously demo'd tech on efficiency-oriented Interference-type non-Shear CVTs (what a mouthful of a designation).

Everyone else familiar with the tech, able to be counted on one hand as far as I can tell, is either busy or no longer alive. After 2+ years of talking to various engineers with mostly quizzical expressions, talking to Derek was like the skies parting and cherubs coming down and serving wine and all that. I don't know if I can embellish it further, I was so grateful to reach him.
  • 20
 @nickmalysh: the needle is already shifting. How many gearbox bikes were at WC last year? How many are there this year? With a massive multinational company like Gates pushing the tech and putting up $$$ for prize money the gearbox movement is going to continue to grow. If one of the teams running gearboxes can manage a few wins or consistent podiums its going to get real interesting where DH bike development goes...
  • 20
 @thebradjohns: Well, gearbox can actually become the advertiser of DH team. If you have gearbox you're interesting for any content creator because who is interested in seeing the same V10 or Demo again and again? If GB equipped teams gain consistent performance they will be the new showmen. And that's about it.
  • 20
 @stiingya: Gripshift shifting has been replaced by more normal ways of shifting gears.
  • 20
 @kusanagi72: But haven't they had trigger shifters on gearboxes for like 10 years or something??
  • 10
 @stiingya: that is a solvable problem: Geneva mechanism.

...The problem with a Geneva mechanism is the rotation throw per index is pretty short, so it would take "some doing" but it is within the realm of practicality to make an accurate trigger shifter despite the cabling being a pull-pull cable arrangement. You'd have to think of it as a sort of arbiter and you can be certain that such a mechanism takes up more room then Pinion's current indexer. A few motorcycles in the past have operated on Genevas for indexing.
  • 10
 @RegularCyclesLLC: Not sure what you mean? I was saying they have already had trigger shifters for gear box's for awhile. Some of them are new/newer, etc. But The person above saying the reason were seeing more interest in GB "now" is trigger shifters. But that doesn't explain it if some trigger shifter GB's have been around for quite a bit.
  • 21
 @stiingya: effigear have had trigger shifters for years, not Pinion. There are some aftermarket triggers for them (maybe just one or two actually), but they've not been around that long and obviously need sourcing, paying for (500 buck...) and fitting. The electronic Pinion shifters are pretty new.
  • 10
 @BenPea: Google says effigear has had triggers since 2015? so it just seems like if triggers where the thing than it would have happened more earlier? OR does effigears triggers not work that well?? Or are the electric triggers on the Pinion a huge improvement??

Electric, booogiwoogiewoogie... Smile
  • 20
 @stiingya: effigear is more niche for some reason, so don't seem to be part of the general GB narrative
  • 350
 3D printed, belt drive, gearbox, Atherton-related, and high-pivot? This bike was built for the comment section.
  • 141
 And room for a water bottle or two.
  • 51
 @Andykmn: Custom frame bag
  • 61
 Exactly I'm surprised they haven't sold them to all 12 fanboys already
  • 40
 @Compositepro: I’m sure all 12 have sent their messages to Atherton hq…
  • 250
 I would really love this to succeed. Way to go Athertons!
  • 220
 I really like what Atherton are doing. Here's the deal: Gee if you keep yourself out of hospital for the foreseeable future, my next bike will be an Atherton.
  • 242
 This is the kind of innovation I can really get behind.
  • 306
 Innovation? Gearbox bikes are here for years, they just got a hype (finally).
  • 50
 Not a fan of cable tourism?
  • 31
 @t-rick: Wireless drivetrain sorts the tourism out, but adds best part of half a kilogram (eye watering price tag too) to the back end of the bike and a very expensive mech to destroy in case of hitting something.
  • 192
 Looks absolutely immaculate - not sure how anyone could rationally argue against that.
  • 31
 Money is a very rational argument, it's simply more expensive. Especially that benefits are a bit vague, you get more suppleness and grip in the rear but WC DH racers tend to have stiff setups anyway, do they care for comfort? Ask Aaron Gwin.
  • 112
 With all the high-pivot bikes, I don't understand why no one has made a gearbox with a different output, that isn't on the same axis as the cranks, to eliminate the idler
  • 170
 Effigear did this? Having an offset output might be problematic for suspension designers though, because it would force them to work around where the gearbox positions the sprocket/chainline, rather than having the freedom to put it anywhere they need with an idler.
  • 30
 @Jake-Whitehouse: I think it also goes for PeteSpeed and what Honda was using (which probably was the same as PeteSpeed). But yeah, Effigear is what is currently available and they offer different configurations where the output gear is always not concentric with the crank. Suspension designers still have something to play with as they can play with sprocket sizes. Compared with a conventional (not elevated chain/belt) design, they still have more to play with.
  • 30
 I often wonder this with high pivot e bikes that use an idler
  • 60
 @Jake-Whitehouse: the distance between the output shaft and bb would be fixed. But they could fine tune the position by rotating the gearbox
  • 40
 Effigear does.

www.pinkbike.com/news/first-look-cavalerie-anakin-v2-a-gearbox-enduro-bike-made-in-france.html
  • 111
 Shut up and take my money! I bet this thing rides like a dream!
  • 323
flag lukemech (Jan 17, 2025 at 13:30) (Below Threshold)
 End of the video the test rider states a lack of mid stroke support, so I'm dubious. DW designs have been known to leave something to be desired before.
  • 90
 @lukemech: Charlie states the OLD bike had a lack of midstroke in certain scenarios, and that they have alleviated that on the new gearbox model already.
  • 60
 I am actually so excited to be following the development of this bike. This sort of things really makes me happy to see innovation happening in the industry even with its current state. This bike really seams like a dream DH bike and I plan to get my hands on one if I get the opportunity.
  • 61
 Honestly I think belt drives should become a norm. IMO the downfall of mountain bikes in general is maintenence, so much maintenece, and if most of the drivetrain maintenence can get resolved, that could be a gamechanger. Right now it's not particularly practical for a lot of purposes to run a gearbox considering weight and lack of efficienct but I think if it becomes mainstream enough and enough development gets put into it, it might be the next best thing.
  • 40
 This is class and i love how the guys at Atherton haven't done this odd thing on covering the bike etc like some of the big brands do. Its like here is the bike we are developing, this is the information - enjoy guys! Awesome stuff!!!
  • 41
 Great video and also shows just how innovative Athertons manufacturing process is.

I mean they turned some 3D printed lugs into a working prototype in less than a couple of weeks.

And kudos for just getting this video straight out there, the thing only saw light of day about 3 weeks ago and they are clearly all in on the concept.

Also having had a trigger shifted, shimano alfine internal rear hub on my commuter bike (Giant seek) for 10 years now just can't understand why the transition to internal shifting.

I literally had this hub serviced the past few weeks for the first time since I bought it in 2014 and all they had to do was clean the chain and regrease the internals.

Also putting the extra weight at the bottom bracket and then designing the kinematics around that sure has to beat strapping pieces of lead to the same spot.
  • 20
 Should read, can't understand why the transition to internal shifting has taken so long.
  • 41
 I have a Kavenz VHP Pinion frame in size large that will be going in the Pinkbike Buy and Sell.

It’s easily the best and most readily available high pivot bike that metr mortals can buy.

I’ll have it listed tomorrow
  • 30
 Then why are you selling it
  • 20
 @Hightower288: why do I sell anything? Because I want to try something else Smile
  • 60
 Saw this today at Dyfi, it's not slow 😊😊😊😊
  • 20
 That is something else, I love what Atherton bikes are doing. Would be cool if Kolb was still on the team but the current line up charges hard. All the best on the hill this year.
  • 41
 Can you please send Sam Hill a bike, the man needs a ride. And sign him, even with no WC wins he is worth more than most riders. For the sake of old times, gee
  • 22
 yes, the team with not enough points hiring a has been with even less points. great idea!
  • 40
 That bike is Athertonfire. #HotRides
  • 11
 DH bikes being services after every run, like and drivetrain reliability is not an issue in DH. Currently all DH switched to octachain or similar device allowing suspension work more effectivelly, how gear box will mimic that.
  • 20
 By removing the awful high engagement hubs, as we had about 10years ago!
  • 20
 That is a really impressive piece of machinery! It also is nice to get a peek into such a refined space they are utilizing to create this bike. Well done!
  • 31
 The great thing is you can get it in a 1000000000 sizes when it launches to the public. I'd love one if I had the £€$.
  • 31
 The belted purse wars are heating up!!! What if a belt wins the overall this year hahaha. That would be wild
  • 10
 Did you say FOUR more months before it starts? Sheesh. Watching the aussie open fooled my brain into feeling spring wasn't far off.
  • 20
 The DH season is the opposite of the tennis season. Tennis: 3 weeks off-season, then back to the grind. DH: 3 weeks on-season, then a break for a few months…
  • 20
 Cant wait for this season. This is such a rad bike!
  • 20
 when’s the alloy version dropping??
  • 20
 Oh Man! Can I get one in mini mullet?
  • 20
 Holy spirit of freedom :-)
  • 10
 as much as I can see this being the future of DH, I's much sooner have an SS with a jack shaft.......
  • 20
 This bike is absolutely gorgeous! Well done Atherton! Hats off to you.
  • 32
 Theyll become AthertWON with that bike
  • 20
 This is the way.
  • 23
 If its not a silly question, whats the point of the second video? What does it tell anyone beyond the fact that the swingarm goes up and down
  • 21
 Will Rachel come out of retirement again for a 100k win!?
  • 10
 CASIO...
  • 10
 Datsik!
  • 10
 ACH JA !!!!!!!!!!!!
Below threshold threads are hidden







