Video: Developing the Atherton Bikes A.200.G Gearbox Prototype

Last week, Atherton Bikes led on that there were testing a gearbox prototype downhill bike
, while this week a press release
announced that Atherton Racing would be indeed taking that to World Cup races, along with three other teams.
Until now, details of the bike were left to educated guesses.What We Know:Construction:
The frame uses Atherton's refined and adaptable additive manufacturing process, consisting of carbon tubes cut to length, then pressed in and bonded to 3D-printed titanium lugs. For wheelsize and suspension components, the bike is rolling on MX wheels and a coil shock. There is a removable seatstay bridge to tune the frame stiffness, but no suspension or geometry adjustments at this time. Drivetrain:
As outlined in the press release, Atherton Racing has partnered with Gates, the manufacturer of the carbon belt in the drivetrain. At the dropout, a bulletproof "snubber", or guide for the belt, looks to stave off any accidental impacts.
At the heart of the shifting though, is the Pinion SmartShift gearbox. This is electronically actuated - the same unit we tested on the Zerode G3 downhill bike
in March, 2024. In the video, the team also discusses the topic of selecting gear ratios. Atherton Racing has also selected for NSB Talon cranks over the Pinion option. Suspension Design:
Like the Atherton AM.200M.1, the new prototype uses a DW6 linkage design, similar to the Pivot Phoenix. The difference here is that the instant center, or where the rear wheel rotates about. This is now a high-pivot design, similar to the Pivot Phoenix.
There's still four months until the first round of the 2025 DH World Cup season, so there's still time for further development before the bike gets put between the tape at the opening round in Poland.
Does anyone know, other than the 100K incentive, is there some update in gearbox tech in the last year that would make using the tech for DH different now then it was say 5-10? years ago? It looks like Intense had a GB DH bike last summer, but I didn't hear of it being raced during the season?? Three weeks ago Zero is out of DH, and suddenly there is this big interest?
I would have assumed big brand/larger budget race teams would have looked into moving unsprung weight off the rear swingarm many times in different ways over the years and so I find this sudden interest confusing?? BUT, maybe nobody looked until Gates offered the 100K??
I recall a time where I early-adopted dropper posts before they were well sorted. My friends laughed at me. Now they are all using dropper posts. The technology is improving, I personally have put $30k of my own money into over the last decade total, it'll be really useful for an OPTIONAL automatic mode for people who have intermittent MS symptoms or who are missing fingers. It's coming. It's just not here *yet*.
It is absolutely coming. Existing companies have overhead to deal with and until that gets easier to manage, the tech is still percolating.
I'm even working on a version that doesn't need a chain, at least as it pertains to hardtail bikes, and use a standard hub and everything. You wouldn't want to *pay* for it because the solution involves a disturbing quantity of high modulus carbon fiber, but it is possible to do.
My other frustration is that the companies I spoke with want it to be an E-bike. I want to make human powered bikes with E-instant-shift and E-assist *options*. My fear is that I will be required to make a stop in E-bike land to get to where I want to be, harumph.
www.regular.bike - call me if you'd like to know more. This tech has been invented ago and never quite made it because previous version were too large, literally. I am merely a miniaturizer and a messenger.
So I went back to the drawing board in October 2024, made some progress, got COVID in December 2024, and am now (mostly) healed and moving forward. The onus is on me to move from TRL-2 to TRL-3 status. To do THAT I need to get money, which is why I've been moonlighting my carbon fiber skills into more profitable areas.
I'd be content with *giving* the tech to the Pinion company, but everyone understandably wants TRL-3. No one wants a complex animation, even if it is effective at communicating an idea.
The complexity of a gear box may deter the rider who does his / her own maintenance from buying one.
It could be a possibility you may void a warranty if you do your own work.
I've been considering some non-lithium alternatives just to get the ball rolling
1) A gearbox bike is very expensive compared to e.g. a Sram GX equipped bike. And the reality is that a very small group of people are willing to spend +$10,000US on a DH bike.
2) Probably 80% of the global DH bike business is run by 5-6 brands: Specialized, Trek, Canyon, YT, Commencal, Santa Cruz. All DH bike development is done in partnership with their Factory World Cup teams. And of those top 6 brands, 5 are closely tied to either Sram or Shimano. Specialized is the only one running the team project as pure R&D, where the developed bike concept is not marketable in the way Specialized is used to. And if they think the gearbox can bring an advantage, they will definitely implement it for the WC team. But the other 5 bike brands would have to turn down a significant amount of sponsorship money from Sram + Rock Shox and/or Shimano not only in the future, but already when the brand decides to work on a bike with a gearbox.
3) DH racing is all about brand awarness and credibility, but the main business is single crown bikes. A small, niche brand can simply explain why they use a gearbox system on a race winning bike, but a conventional derailleur system on a trail bike. However, brands like Trek or Canyon can't so easily translate DH success into trail bike sales. The "less experienced buyers" may always ask why a brand uses this amazing gearbox technology on a race winning bike but doesn't implement it on a trail bike that the "less experienced buyers" are actually interested in. That's why the new YT uses the same suspension system as their other bikes, or why Santa Cruz is currently promoting a fairly conventional VPP system.
4) So it looks like we can only expect Gearbox DH bikes from very small, niche brands that don't have such big business ties with Sram or Shimano: Athertons, Zerode, Gamux, Intense, Frameworx, Forbidden (taking into account the teams (bike brands) mentioned above).
Sad truth. I hope to be wrong.
Dropper posts still don't "need" proprietary frame specifications to use one and certainly didn't when they were new idea's. (though obviously they are so popular the majority of frames have accommodation to run an internal line for them now) There have been instances of proprietary dropper frame integration that would be analogous to gearbox drivetrain frames. But they haven't gained much market or customer acceptance likely because of cost and how they limit choice. And it doesn't "really" solve any issue that hasn't been solved other ways or in ways that the benefits don't out way the detriments? (much like gearboxes IMO, but for sure there are applications as you mention and maybe in racing where the benefits are there!!! )
And FYI, I'm not laughing at people who want GB tech! If you could package it in a way to add to a standard bike frame and the detriments weren't higher than the benefits there would be little argument against it!! (well, still price and weight maybe?? )
Everyone else familiar with the tech, able to be counted on one hand as far as I can tell, is either busy or no longer alive. After 2+ years of talking to various engineers with mostly quizzical expressions, talking to Derek was like the skies parting and cherubs coming down and serving wine and all that. I don't know if I can embellish it further, I was so grateful to reach him.
...The problem with a Geneva mechanism is the rotation throw per index is pretty short, so it would take "some doing" but it is within the realm of practicality to make an accurate trigger shifter despite the cabling being a pull-pull cable arrangement. You'd have to think of it as a sort of arbiter and you can be certain that such a mechanism takes up more room then Pinion's current indexer. A few motorcycles in the past have operated on Genevas for indexing.
Electric, booogiwoogiewoogie...
I mean they turned some 3D printed lugs into a working prototype in less than a couple of weeks.
And kudos for just getting this video straight out there, the thing only saw light of day about 3 weeks ago and they are clearly all in on the concept.
Also having had a trigger shifted, shimano alfine internal rear hub on my commuter bike (Giant seek) for 10 years now just can't understand why the transition to internal shifting.
I literally had this hub serviced the past few weeks for the first time since I bought it in 2014 and all they had to do was clean the chain and regrease the internals.
Also putting the extra weight at the bottom bracket and then designing the kinematics around that sure has to beat strapping pieces of lead to the same spot.
It’s easily the best and most readily available high pivot bike that metr mortals can buy.
