Atherton Bikes Celebrates its 5th Birthday

Photography and Words by Dan Griffiths
& Gill Harris.
Four new products, Five World Cup wins and a World Title... not bad for the first five years in business!
Atherton Bikes are five years old today! The start-up venture has never made a secret of their big ambitions; nevertheless, the speed with which they have achieved some of those goals has caused the industry to take notice, especially after an astounding 2023, which saw Women's and Men's Elite victories on the World Cup circuit and that electrifying Gold, Silver for Charlie Hatton and Andi Kolb at Fort William World Champs. We look back on that roller coaster five years and celebrate a small British success story as they gear up for the next stage in their journey.
To be the first to hear news on the range, sign up for our newsletter here
.
The one thing they seem to be missing is a demo-circus.... Even at Dyfi i'm often surprised at their lack of 'presence' in terms of "demo a bike for the day" type stuff... they may actually do it... but i'm not aware of it.