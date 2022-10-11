Atherton Bikes Launch AM.130 and AM.130.X

In response to "a tidal wave of requests", Atherton Bikes have launched what they call "a light, modern trail bike".
The AM.130 joins the AM.150 enduro bike (which we recently reviewed
) and the World Cup-winning AM.200 downhill bike in the young company's repertoire.
Those with excellent pattern-recognition skills will have guessed that the new bike has 130 mm of rear wheel travel. This is paired with a 140 mm fork, or in the case of the AM.130.X, a 150 mm fork for a slightly more gravity-biased ride.
The AM.130 takes advantage of the same highly-customisable 3D-printing process as Atherton's other bikes, but they say they've been "stripping out even more material where it didn’t directly contribute to the bike’s strength". There's no word on exactly how much lighter this makes the AM.130 than the AM.150, but the claimed frame weight is 3.1 kg without shock and around 14.9 kg for a size-medium full build.
That's not the lightest, but unusually for a trail bike, it passes the most stringent EFBE Cat 4 (Enduro) and Cat 5 (Downhill) tests, meaning it should have no issues handling big landings in the bike park. While many trail bikes have a warranty that doesn't cover bike park use, Atherton offer a lifetime original-owner warranty on the frame no matter where you ride it.
Atherton will make 22 (yes, twenty-two) sizes, with reach numbers from 410 mm to 530 mm in 10 mm increments. The effective seat angle goes from 77 degrees in the smallest to 79 degrees in the largest size, to avoid tall riders sitting too far off the back. The chainstay length goes from 430 mm to 436 mm across the size range, which in my opinion is hardly a noticeable change and is very much on the shorter side either way. The head angle is fixed for all sizes, at 65.5 degrees with a 140 mm fork or 65 degrees with a 150 mm fork.
There are four main build options in the AM.130 line-up, starting from £4200 for a frameset with a Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate shock.
Full builds start with Build 2, with a RockShox Pike Select fork, Deluxe Ultimate shock and Sram GX gearing, priced at £6600. The top-of-the-range Build 1 gets a Pike Ultimate, Super Deluxe Ultimate and Sram X01; it goes for £7800 / €7410 / $7410 USD. Build X has the longer-travel 150 mm fork, with a Fox 36, Fox Float X2 and Sram GX; it costs £7300 / €6935 / $6935 USD.
There is also the opportunity to upgrade selected components or to fully spec your own “dream build”.
For more information, check out athertonbikes.com
