Atherton Bikes Launch Direct to Consumer Website Sales

Jan 18, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Today, Atherton Bikes is launching direct to consumer sales to customers across the globe through a brand new website.

After launching Atherton Bikes in January of 2019, the company has spent the past three years testing and developing products. There will be two models available at launch, a Downhill bike with 200mm of travel and a newly refined version of the 29”, 150mm Enduro bike. Further product releases are scheduled for Spring.


While this is the first time the bikes will be available to purchase online, Atherton’s production bikes have already been delivered to one hundred customers around the world.

bigquotesIt’s so awesome to be taking the next big step for our start-up company. It hasn’t been an easy time to set up a new bike company with shortages of components across the entire industry; we will always be grateful to those early adaptors who believed in us right from the start and ordered their bikes unseen and un-reviewed. It’s been a whirlwind three years that has seen some big milestones, including our first three World Cup wins, and the wildly successful crowd-funding raise that has allowed us to recruit some awesome young design and engineering talent, move our manufacturing in house and quadruple our production capacityGee Atherton





Atherton Bikes are manufactured in Machynlleth, mid Wales using additive manufacturing (3d printing in titanium). This technology is widely used in Formula One and the aerospace industry but it is still relatively unknown in mountain biking. All Atherton Bikes frames are individually hand-crafted to finish.

bigquotesUnlike the majority of high-end brands we don’t rely on carbon moulds or Far East production. Every one of our bikes is individually tailored in CAD to produce titanium lugs which are bonded to carbon fibre tubes with aerospace grade adhesive. Not only are our bikes very strong but we can react quickly, with vast potential for variations in size, geometry and the incorporation of new learnings in a continuous process of improvement.Atherton Bikes CEO Dan Brown

The new website hosts a customer fit calculator that suggests one of an extended range of standard sizes. There are 22 standard sizes you can select for the enduro bike and 12 or the downhill bike, but if you still can’t find a perfect fit, you can go custom to get your perfect fit.




Atherton Bikes says that the additive manufacturing technology that facilitates this huge range of sizes also eliminates the limitations of a three year product cycle. Learnings from the race track or the company’s continuous testing at Dyfi Bike Park can be immediately incorporated into their production bikes.

To coincide with the new website launch, the product team have introduced a series of refinements to the Enduro bike. The new version 150 will have port to port cable routing, downtube protection, a steeper seat angle for more efficient pedalling and a longer seat-post insertion for more dropper post options across the range of sizes.




bigquotesIt had always been our dream to set up a bike company with the Atherton name on it. We started using Formula 1 technology and aerospace engineering to make mountain bikes in Wales which was exciting for us and our desire to do things differently.Dan Atherton




bigquotesEvery bike is made to order and built to last so there is no waste. We all love it when we see our bikes out on the trails, we’re definitely still in start-up mode but I hope this next phase of our company’s development will give many more people the chance to try our bikes.Rachel Atherton

Costs start from £3999 for a frame only option or £6700 for a full build. (Prices in GBP inc. sales tax)

Learn more at www.Athertonbikes.com


We'll be hosting an Ask Us Anything with the Atherton Bikes team tomorrow so get your questions ready!

34 Comments

  • 18 0
 Hmmmm, I can't see the option on the website to add Atherton riding skills or Gee's 6 pack to my order.
  • 15 2
 lets be honest, Gee was fitter than all of us, when he was in hospital and couldn't walk.
  • 1 0
 @AyJayDoubleyou: Idk man, he was pretty banged up. It's his ability to keep coming back from the times where he can't even walk that's so impressive
  • 10 0
 Can someone give me a non emotional reason to buy this?
Geo and kinematics are bog standard and since they dont mention it, the weight is likely nothing to brag about either.
  • 7 0
 I know it's not all about spec but for £6700 I would want more than a base Lyrik too...
  • 2 1
 They also don't list effective top tube. On an enduro bike. Which is meant to be pedaled. I mean, I'd like to know if I'm going to be stretched out or compressed when I'm spending more than half my riding time pedaling the damn thing.
  • 5 0
 @sorryiamtheboss: Base lyrik, GX, base Guide brakes, base Stans wheels etc. for $9100 USD. I genuinely hope they do well cuz I like the Athertons but that might be a tough sell for 99% of us since its selling on name alone.
  • 7 3
 Is there *really* a non-emotional reason to buy anything other than a Specialized, Giant or Trek?

OK, that's a little reductive, but all super-high end brands rely on more than cold hard logic in the buying decision. I'd rather have an Atherton bike than a Yeti, but both are emotional/illogical choices.

That doesn't mean there's no place for them.
  • 3 0
 I thought the whole point of this manufacturing technique was that each frame could have a unique geometry.
  • 1 1
 It's all customized. You can adjust geo and size to suit you
  • 1 0
 @cvoc: yeah and I cant see how they implement that on their website you could order a custom frame for +650 but what is custom?

Even Nicolai offer a tailormade frame and that is very different from the custom frame.

@endoplasmicreticulum
I like the 10mm reach increments but with ONLY those short seat stays on every size with that HT angle, no thanks..
  • 2 0
 AeRoSpaCe engineering!1!!11!
  • 7 0
 I really like the way they are made, would also like to try one.

But: someone should set up a bs-bingo for bike advertisement, with sentences/expressions like:
- Formula 1 technology
- aerospace grade material
- racing proven
- extensive / continues testing
...
  • 1 0
 It was like reading early 2000s mtb ads all over again haha
  • 3 0
 I love the look of those frames, if they rode like a bag of biscuits ( which I doubt ) I would still like it. Very nice work, props to them.
  • 1 0
 I dont know. Except the manufacturing technique there are no point for me to be interested in the bike at this price. No bottle mount or other smart storage ideas on the enduro. A standard geo. No unique design. Probably a really good bile but so far for me no point which sticks out to justify the price point
  • 1 0
 Please guys , make some great pictures of the bike frame instead of riding pictures. I want to look at every detail!
I would also say the website need some polish. I cant even see the RAW pictures..


For the bike it self, where can I see what is custom? Many companies who do that limit this. So, stuck seat angle and HT most of the time.
  • 5 3
 I could be wrong but I aways thought that, until proper design and manufacturing processes got adopted, early adaptors were prone to failure.
  • 5 0
 They've not exactly rushed this. There's been several years of them getting the company up and running, and testing prototypes at the WC level and Gee's mad hucks. Arguably you could include Robot bikes in this, which goes back a couple of more years. And the company that does the 3D printing, Renishaw I think, has a successful history in other industries.
  • 2 0
 I didn't think they'd ever sell their bikes en masse, but I'm proven wrong.
  • 11 0
 at those prices you may still be right
  • 2 0
 Prices are for ppl who can afford it but won’t ride it. So called dentist bikes.
  • 2 0
 the way prices are going it wont belong before you can buy an entire dentist
  • 1 0
 @thewanderingtramp: Well done
  • 3 0
 My family once made a sandcastle. In yer face Athertons
  • 3 0
 Being able to choose from 12 sizes is pretty rad..
  • 2 0
 Is there any reason you couldn't make an Atherton bike with CNC milled aluminium joints instead of 3D printed titanium?
  • 1 0
 i guess it's because the carbon tubing can only bond with titanium,also the 3d printing allows more complex and precise fittings for the tubing
  • 1 0
 The 3D printing allows for double lapped joints for the tubes to bond too and is less wasteful in materials and machine time.
  • 3 0
 Here Gee, hold this clipboard and look like your inspecting something…
  • 2 0
 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
  • 1 0
 Would also be good if the website worked correctly on mobile too!
  • 1 0
 How much?! Titanium and carbon but no weight listed... hmm.
  • 1 0
 Geerim donut custom geo?

Post a Comment



