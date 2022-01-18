Atherton Bikes Launch Direct to Consumer Website Sales

Today, Atherton Bikes is launching direct to consumer sales to customers across the globe through a brand new website
.
After launching Atherton Bikes in January of 2019
, the company has spent the past three years testing and developing products. There will be two models available at launch, a Downhill bike with 200mm of travel and a newly refined version of the 29”, 150mm Enduro bike. Further product releases are scheduled for Spring.
While this is the first time the bikes will be available to purchase online, Atherton’s production bikes have already been delivered to one hundred customers around the world.
|It’s so awesome to be taking the next big step for our start-up company. It hasn’t been an easy time to set up a new bike company with shortages of components across the entire industry; we will always be grateful to those early adaptors who believed in us right from the start and ordered their bikes unseen and un-reviewed. It’s been a whirlwind three years that has seen some big milestones, including our first three World Cup wins, and the wildly successful crowd-funding raise that has allowed us to recruit some awesome young design and engineering talent, move our manufacturing in house and quadruple our production capacity—Gee Atherton
Atherton Bikes are manufactured in Machynlleth, mid Wales using additive manufacturing (3d printing in titanium). This technology is widely used in Formula One and the aerospace industry but it is still relatively unknown in mountain biking. All Atherton Bikes frames are individually hand-crafted to finish.
|Unlike the majority of high-end brands we don’t rely on carbon moulds or Far East production. Every one of our bikes is individually tailored in CAD to produce titanium lugs which are bonded to carbon fibre tubes with aerospace grade adhesive. Not only are our bikes very strong but we can react quickly, with vast potential for variations in size, geometry and the incorporation of new learnings in a continuous process of improvement.—Atherton Bikes CEO Dan Brown
The new website hosts a customer fit calculator that suggests one of an extended range of standard sizes. There are 22 standard sizes you can select for the enduro bike and 12 or the downhill bike, but if you still can’t find a perfect fit, you can go custom to get your perfect fit.
Atherton Bikes says that the additive manufacturing technology that facilitates this huge range of sizes also eliminates the limitations of a three year product cycle. Learnings from the race track or the company’s continuous testing at Dyfi Bike Park can be immediately incorporated into their production bikes.
To coincide with the new website launch, the product team have introduced a series of refinements to the Enduro bike. The new version 150 will have port to port cable routing, downtube protection, a steeper seat angle for more efficient pedalling and a longer seat-post insertion for more dropper post options across the range of sizes.
|It had always been our dream to set up a bike company with the Atherton name on it. We started using Formula 1 technology and aerospace engineering to make mountain bikes in Wales which was exciting for us and our desire to do things differently.—Dan Atherton
|Every bike is made to order and built to last so there is no waste. We all love it when we see our bikes out on the trails, we’re definitely still in start-up mode but I hope this next phase of our company’s development will give many more people the chance to try our bikes.—Rachel Atherton
Costs start from £3999 for a frame only option or £6700 for a full build. (Prices in GBP inc. sales tax)
Learn more at www.Athertonbikes.com We'll be hosting an Ask Us Anything with the Atherton Bikes team tomorrow so get your questions ready!
34 Comments
Geo and kinematics are bog standard and since they dont mention it, the weight is likely nothing to brag about either.
OK, that's a little reductive, but all super-high end brands rely on more than cold hard logic in the buying decision. I'd rather have an Atherton bike than a Yeti, but both are emotional/illogical choices.
That doesn't mean there's no place for them.
Even Nicolai offer a tailormade frame and that is very different from the custom frame.
@endoplasmicreticulum
I like the 10mm reach increments but with ONLY those short seat stays on every size with that HT angle, no thanks..
But: someone should set up a bs-bingo for bike advertisement, with sentences/expressions like:
- Formula 1 technology
- aerospace grade material
- racing proven
- extensive / continues testing
...
I would also say the website need some polish. I cant even see the RAW pictures..
For the bike it self, where can I see what is custom? Many companies who do that limit this. So, stuck seat angle and HT most of the time.
