Atherton Bikes Release First 50 Bikes for Early Followers of the Brand

Being a start-up company we’ve had to prioritise resources and it was clear from the start that product always came top of the list. Being honest this leaves us a little behind with our website and production facility. So while we catch up and before a full launch in Spring, we wanted to offer something to those people who have been there from the start.



Priority for the first fifty build slots will be given to those who are signed up to our mailing list. We’ve connected with some great people over this last year and this is our way of saying thanks for that support.



This is a huge journey for us all, it’s been fun, exhausting and hugely emotional at times. Ultimately we’re building this company from the ground up and we want to ensure we do so at a pace that doesn’t compromise the product or the service we offer. So a huge thanks for being patient with us but we’re confident that it’s been worth it! — Rachel Atherton