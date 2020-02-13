Atherton Bikes Release First 50 Bikes for Early Followers of the Brand

Feb 13, 2020
by Atherton Racing  

Press Release: Atherton Bikes

We have released the first fifty build slots for our additive manufactured bikes to early followers of the brand. 

After more than 12 months of intensive development and getting on for 20 different prototypes made possible through additive manufacturing technology, we are ready to release two limited edition products with custom-fit available on all models. 


bigquotes2019 was an amazing year for us, with the new bikes moving from a CAD design to three World Cup wins in a matter of months. Since we announced that we would be building our own bikes we’ve been overwhelmed by demand to make them available for sale but we were determined that the bike that we released would be 100% ready. After 13 months we’re excited to say that we’ve finally reached that point, we have two awesome products that we’re itching to get out there.Gee Atherton

The initial product offer will be a DH bike and a 29” Enduro bike with 150mm travel

Prices will start at £3,400 (£2,883 exc VAT) for an Enduro frame with full bikes from £5,500 (4,543 exc VAT). DH builds start from £6000 (£5000 exc VAT)

The limited-edition product will retain the raw carbon tubes and black lugs that were so well received in the prototype stages and feature a unique 3D printed limited edition number


bigquotesBeing a start-up company we’ve had to prioritise resources and it was clear from the start that product always came top of the list. Being honest this leaves us a little behind with our website and production facility. So while we catch up and before a full launch in Spring, we wanted to offer something to those people who have been there from the start.

Priority for the first fifty build slots will be given to those who are signed up to our mailing list. We’ve connected with some great people over this last year and this is our way of saying thanks for that support.

This is a huge journey for us all, it’s been fun, exhausting and hugely emotional at times. Ultimately we’re building this company from the ground up and we want to ensure we do so at a pace that doesn’t compromise the product or the service we offer. So a huge thanks for being patient with us but we’re confident that it’s been worth it!Rachel Atherton

To sign up and get details of the bikes head to https://www.athertonbikes.com/.

7 Comments

  • 3 0
 i thought "what's addictive manufacturing" then i looked at it again...
  • 4 3
 Are they are going to make only DH and Enduro racing bikes, or also downcountry, freecountry, trailpacking, stonerduro and cargo-trailbuilding bikes?
  • 1 0
 I want an Atherton fatbike that Gee has personally developed by sessioning the Fort William DH track.
  • 1 0
 Oooooo I like stonerduro
  • 1 0
 Dan is pretty excited about their BMX. I don't know. If they've been able to make one, they have already got the program so they can make you another one if you really want it. That is, even though BMX has been relatively unaffected by changing standards until recently, Ruben Alcantara may just have pushed the industry (and the social media driven general public) into something new that would send everyone back to the drawing board.
  • 1 0
 naaahh still waiting for an EAtherton
  • 1 0
 damn for that price you can get a .............. insert any bike you want

