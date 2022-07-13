Atherton Bikes Launches New Mixed-Wheel DH Model

Jul 13, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

After a strong showing at the Lenzerheide DH World Cup, Atherton Bikes have announced that the AM.200.M downhill bike is now available to the public. M denotes the bike's mixed-wheel configuration, a setup that Gee Atherton was running as far back as the 2019 Red Bull Hardline. The 200mm of rear travel is delivered via the Dave Weagle-designed DW6 linkage.

Atherton Bikes' use of additive manufacturing (the bikes use titanium lugs to join the carbon tubes) allows them to offer a wide range of sizes, and the AM.200.M is no exception. There are 12 stock sizes, with reach numbers ranging from 410mm all the way up to 510mm.

The frame alone is priced at $4,441 USD, or there are two complete build options – the 200M.2 for $7,366, or the 200M.1 pictured above for $9,100 USD.




Geometry

bigquotesHaving this bike to ride that I helped design with Gee and Athy and that feels so good to ride is a big part of what gave me the confidence to come back and race. We’ve done so much work on compliance so all of our bikes grip the track so well, I love the way it hooks round corners but it’s so stable and opens up more line choices than ever. Rachel Atherton




More information: athertonbikes.com

10 Comments

  • 4 0
 I like it
  • 2 0
 Super clean
  • 1 0
 Atherton, sounds like a cough sweet.
  • 1 0
 10 years since I’ve owned a dh bike..... this is making me want another
  • 1 0
 No routing trough the headset?
  • 1 0
 I was hopng for a new mine tunnel trail really.
  • 1 0
 Simple and beautiful!
  • 2 2
 looks like a demo
Below threshold threads are hidden





