Atherton Bikes Release 10 Limited Edition World Championship DH Bikes

Sep 5, 2023
by Atherton Racing  

Dyfi Bike Park - Content Day

Atherton Bikes Gold
World Champs Limited Edition AM.200.M


PRESS RELEASE: Atherton Bikes

Atherton Bikes has unveiled an AM.200 DH bike in a limited edition of just ten units to mark Charlie Hatton's 2023 World Championship victory at Fort William.

A hand-crafted limited edition downhill bike built to celebrate an epic British triumph - the AM.200 Gold is hand-crafted in Machynlleth and is a full-team replica of the bike that bore Charlie to victory with team-mate Andreas Kolb just 0.5 seconds behind him in second.

photo

The World Champs spec AM.200 represents the gold standard in ride quality and handling, with Charlie saying that he rode the horrendous conditions on the day "as if it were dry."

The availability of 12 standard sizes ensures that every rider can experience this level of confidence for themselves.

Dyfi Bike Park - Content Day

Atherton Bikes CEO Dan Brown said, "To be the first British bike brand to take that Elite World Champs win and to achieve that win on a production bike so soon in our company's history is the absolute dream. We wanted to take a moment to celebrate all the hard work that has gone into this moment – from riders, engineers, team partners and our tight-knit team of employees here in Machynlleth."

This limited edition model features black lugs and raw carbon tubes finished with unique gold accents and supplied with a numbered certificate of authenticity signed by Charlie - available now and limited to ten units.

Dyfi Bike Park - Content Day

Spec
• Frame: AM.200.M (12 Standard Sizes)
• Shock: Fox DHX2 225X75mm
• Fork: Fox 40 Factory
• Brakes: Hayes Dominion with Galfer Rotors & Pads / Sharkfin Discs (223 Front / 203 Rear)
• Wheels: Stans Flow EX3 Rims & Stan's M Pulse Hubs (29" Front / 27.5" Rear)
• Tyres: Continental Kryptotal
• Drivechain Cassette: FSA K Force
• Derailleur: Sram DH XO 7 Speed
• Shifter: Sram DH XO 7 Speed
• Chainring: FSA 36t with O-Chain
• Chain device: MRP G5
• Chain: FSA 11 Speed
• Cranks: Praxis DH9 165mm with DM1X 36t
• Headset: FSA
• Stem: FSA Gradient
• Bar: FSA gradient Alloy 780mm
• Grips: ODI Elite
• Seat Post: FSA KXF Carbon Post
• Seat: Proxim 450
• Invisiframe

Dyfi Bike Park - Content Day

Finish
• Gold Anodised 'A' Logos on Black Head Tube and seat Tube Lugs with DW6 Logos on Seat Stays
• Unique Limited Edition Number Laser-Engraved into the Seat Tube
• Polished and Anodised Gold Seat Clamp
• Gold Atherton Word Mark on Downtube
• Gold Stans EX3 Rim Decals
• Gold Spoke Nipples
• Gold Fox 40 Fork Decals
• Gold Fox DHX2 Shock Decals

Dyfi Bike Park - Content Day

Price: £9,650/€9425/$10,200 excluding shipping, dollar and tax (EUR/USD)

Email sales@athertonbikes.com to secure yours.

Dyfi Bike Park - Content Day


7 Comments
  • 5 0
 No headset cable routing is a deal breaker for me.
  • 3 0
 I'm gonna buy all of them and then flip them for a profit.
  • 1 0
 profit?
  • 1 0
 @downhilljohn: if you sell later they're going to be worth more.
  • 3 0
 Dope ride.
  • 2 0
 I can definitely afford that
  • 1 0
 The Dream ❤️





