Atherton Bikes Seeking Around £600,000 in Crowd Funding Investment

Nov 2, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Photos: Moonhead Media

Atherton Bikes is seeking around £600,000 ($775,000 USD) in further crowdfunding to help launch the next phase of its business.

The British brand will be using Crowdcube to manage the fundraising. Unlike other crowdfunding platforms, Crowdcube doesn't offer rewards, products and merchandise to backers but instead a stake in the company. Atherton Bikes have not yet confirmed what percentage of equity will be released to investors.

Investors can join in the funding round from £11 and Atherton Bikes is predicting a 6.1% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) on investments up to 2025. It is basing this forecast on a projected 7,500 sales in the next five years.

2020 UCI MTB World Cup. Maribor Slovenia. Round 1.
Since launching in January 2019, Atherton Bikes has earned three World Cup wins, six podiums and sold its first fifty production bikes.

Atherton Bikes began life with some Angel Investors, including the Dragon's Den businessman Piers Linney, however some equity was held back as the brand wanted to leave some of the pie for mountain bikers and members of the public too. Dan Brown, CEO, said: “Our initial Angel investment round was so successful that we had to close it early to save enough shares for the mountain bike community, something we were all unanimous on. Now we’re aiming to raise a minimum of £600,000 through crowd-funding.on the Crowd Cube platform. Working with our first customers has given us the opportunity to perfect our processes and build the operational confidence to take the company to the next level."

The crowdfunding will apparently allow Atherton Bikes to bring its additive manufacturing into its own facility with the brand having previously manufactured its prototype frames at Renishaw near Bristol, UK. The investment will expand the brand's capacity, allow it to launch website sales, and "increase the chances for customers to see, touch and feel our bikes and to develop the next models in the range".

Atherton Bikes is hoping to bring manufacturing in house with crowdfunding.

Gee Atherton said “We believe that Atherton Bikes will disrupt the mountain bike industry. Bringing manufacturing back to the UK and establishing our business with a serious focus on sustainability is a huge bonus. We are working with some amazingly clever scientists and engineers from backgrounds in aerospace, Formula1 and NASA and our fundraising is being led by (Ex BBC Dragons’ Den) Piers Linney so your investment will be in very good hands.”

The crowdfunding has not yet begun but anyone interested can pre-register, here. Investments of this nature carry risks to your capital. Please Invest Aware.

Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Atherton Bikes


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 3
93371 views
Final Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
86179 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3
77476 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
66148 views
Dangerholm vs. Kapfinger: The World's Finest DH Bike Challenge - Pinkbike Poll
64572 views
This Aluminum Gearbox Hardtail Has No Seat Stays
62040 views
Pole Bicycles' CEO Resigns, Company Founder Leo Kokkonen to Take Leading Role
53440 views
Results: Timed Training - Lousa World Cup DH 2020
34320 views

94 Comments

  • 118 13
 Here is a novel idea. How about, I give you money. You give me a bike. And that is how you fund your business. Crazy I know but think about it.
  • 38 7
 Idk, I'm all for businesses trying new approaches especially if it gets manufacturing to move back locally. If this isn't your cup of tea it's pretty easy to not invest.
  • 14 0
 lol, the first, and most missed lesson of business. Selling.
  • 8 1
 What if the bike frames were themselves the shares in the company? Like Packer's season tickets.
  • 35 7
 This going to crowdfunding really bothers me. Quit asking for handouts and put your own necks on line... go get a loan based on your assets. Remember that mtb cribs video of their headquarters/compound? It looks pretty nice to me, must be worth something!
  • 7 1
 Selling a lot of bikes requires a lot of upfront spending on raw materials, as well as potential warehousing, distribution, and other costs that I don't have the experience to predict. It is a notorious Catch-22 of the bike business that has sent larger bike companies out of business. If the cash-flow from one season's profits is interrupted they might not be able to make the investment in the next season's bikes and then have nothing to sell. Even with working cashflow I have heard that many bike companies have to rely on large seasonal loans to make the deposit on the next bikes while their current inventory is still being sold To sell a lot more bikes they either need to expand slowly to use each bike's profits towards the next bikes or get a big injection of cash to jumpstart the process and take advantage of the brand hype
  • 8 1
 Never seen “crowd investing” actually pay off for anyone that gives the money! They usually rely on investors that don’t do their due diligence and lax regulation. My opinion has always been that most potentially successful companies wouldn’t have trouble going public, getting venture funding, or finding investment from accredited investors
  • 14 5
 They’re building their business how they chooose to. Go build your own or invest elsewhere if you don’t like it.

PB full of loud complaining coal miners.
  • 10 0
 Seems far superior to kickstarter where I might get a 5% discount and a pack of stickers.
  • 6 0
 @Pmars88: But the whole point of additive manufacturing is that its not more expensive to do locally, it isn't tied to specific quantities, and they already have all the infrastructure they need. I don't know why they need to do additional investment, unless they blew all their cash on sending racers to the World Cups. Do they need another laser printer? Why isn't their current one running 24 hours a day cranking out as many bikes as they can to generate cashflow? When compared to other brands their frames aren't even that expensive ($3700 for a fully custom Atherton frame vs $3900 for a yeti sb150, for example). I would expect they could sell plenty enough to keep their manufacturing at full capacity.
  • 4 9
flag vjunior21 (46 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Gee: "We believe that Atherton Bikes will disrupt the mountain bike industry."
Me: Disrupt the industry with a 4 bar linkage suspension design???
  • 3 5
 "..scientists and engineers from backgrounds in aerospace, Formula1 and NASA.".... Yeah cause the first thing I think of when I think of when I hear those is an efficiently run organization making practical products!

I really like the Atherton's and want the best for them. But their business model is unlikely to succeed. Ditch additive manufacturing start selling horst link aluminum bikes (made in Asia) with good geometry and smart spec choices and they'd have a decent chance of success.
  • 2 1
 @sspiff: Or you could invest that money in the stock market and see a higher return.
  • 4 0
 @hamncheez: My interpretation is that they don't necessarily own the additive equipment they are currently using, and part of this additional investment is securing this equipment for themselves. It doesn't explicitly state this, but it makes sense based on what they are saying.
  • 6 0
 Predicting, but not guaranteeing, a 6.1% rate of return on a Series A fundraising when some preferred shares pay 5% dividends.

Sounds like the sale of equity could occur only when the company becomes highly successful or - let's be realistic - in financial distress, when the value of the equity may not be what you would hope it to be.

Can I sell or transfer my shares?

Atherton Bikes is a private company, which means it doesn’t trade on a stock exchange. This means you can only sell Atherton Bikes shares when a ‘liquidity event’ occurs., that is when the whole or part of the company is sold, it lists on an exchange, or it sells a major asset such as a brand.

It's a bold strategy with a lot of risk for modest upside.
  • 2 0
 @vjunior21: It's not a 4-bar, it's got an additional rocker link where the lower frame pivot normally is.
  • 5 0
 @LeDuke: I wouldn't invest in this expecting rate of return. I like the Athertons and bikes, and I've never been a partial owner of a bike startup before. Just sounds like it would be a fun way to watch a few grand grow or disappear.
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: well said, a bit blunt but very true, especially the second part.
  • 3 0
 @vjunior21: * 6 bar linkage design....
  • 2 1
 You're missing the point. The operative word here is "investment". Investment into capital, like tooling and methods to increase manufacturing so that making bikes is profitable. Investment into making an efficient production process. One-off models aren't really a sustainable business model.
You should be stoked they want to become a viable business... lugs and tubes are a cool way to be a nimble bike company. They could be in a position to adapt geometry to trends and needs, for example. Something that's not easily possible with complex molds and typical carbon process.
  • 2 0
 @hamncheez: Maybe they can't manufacture enough.

Scalability, economies of scale, etc.
  • 1 0
 @schofell84: Their bikes use additive manufacturing, which should have no scaling issues other than buying more 3D (in this case, laser) printers. I can't imagine anything other than laser printing the ti lugs as the manufacturing bottleneck, and you aren't buying more of those for only $700k. There has to be some other underlying issue they face.
  • 2 0
 @ridesleeprepeat:
I am going to hold out for the 7 bar linkage design.
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: That's a lot of speculating going on.

Maybe they're casting lugs once they go to larger production runs.

Maybe they need an investment as part of an initial purchase of a new piece of equipment.

Maybe they're hiring more wizards.
  • 2 0
 @hamncheez: Alignment jigs, bonding jigs, Carbon tube processing/cutting tools, You need to process, clean and prep 2D printed parts. There's more than, it seems, you think that goes into developing frames.
It all takes tools, space to house the tools, space to do the work, and an infrastructure to hire, train and keep quality employees.
You're oversimplifying the process.
  • 1 0
 @mammal:
I retract my pervious statement and provided a correction below.

Gee: We believe that Atherton Bikes will disrupt the mountain bike industry.
Me: Ah..ok. Will you deliver bikes sooner than 6 months out like the rest of the industry?
  • 21 4
 "We’re sorry but residents of Japan, Canada and the US are not allowed to invest unless they are SEC accredited"
So much for growing your business in 2 of the biggest markets in the world!
#RIPAthertonBikes
  • 2 0
 I’m very surprised this is actually a requirement! Most “crowd investing” completely ignores this
  • 1 7
flag nvranka (55 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Huh? Do you not know what an accredited investor is?

I could invest in this and live in the US. Probably have a higher net worth than the average mtb’er, but I’m certainly no angel investor.
  • 8 0
 @nvranka: so funny that they’re username is “yetirich”...
  • 2 0
 *their
  • 3 0
 An explainer on how to become an accredited investor: www.investopedia.com/articles/investing/092815/how-become-accredited-investor.asp

TL;DR
- have an individual annual income of $200k USD or $300k USD income with a spouse
- have net worth of $1M+
- be a "natural person" [I.e. no vampires, zombies, etc. Clones might be okay.]
- Dentists welcome!
  • 1 0
 @witica: hahah I didn’t even notice that
  • 1 0
 This mix of an angel round with crowdfunding is very surprising to this observer. In the US and Canada you cannot be an angel investor, that is, I can't sell you shares in a private offering unless you are financially qualified by regulatory agencies. The crowdfunding I have seen in North America normally seems to be about getting discounts and early access to a product, not shares in the company. So this is weird.

They did talk about bringing the manufacturing in house, which will require significant investment as the Rennishaw AM machines they were using are getting to $1 million once you've got the facility to move into, and you probably still need a multi axis CNC machine for finishing. Going this high end in price point and doing in-house manufacturing at the start is certainly audacious and would be a markedly different path from other successful bike companies of recent years. I remain fascinated though. The carbon tubes in metal lugs concept has been around since the Vitus Carbone in the 80's. What's different now is the 3D printing but how much of a game changer can that really be/ Yes you get faster iterations, but once your full carbon frame has good geometry, full carbon enables amazing optimization of strength and weight throughout the frame. Time will tell.
  • 21 1
 Give them a break! Crowdfunding sounds like a Sick idea to me..
  • 4 2
 Nod to sick bicycles?
  • 5 0
 Ohh subtle, I like it....
  • 1 0
 @fatduke: Baaahahahaha
  • 12 1
 As an esoteric brand appreciator, I'll just say that any time that a brand goes the crowdfunding route, it's almost never, ever, ever a good sign. Basically means they can't get funded through your normal investor channels/financing options. Big oof.
  • 6 1
 I have to agree as someone who has dabbled in crowdfunding. The big vc and private equity companies aren't going to pass if there's money to be made.
  • 2 6
flag fatduke (43 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 No one is going to risk investment during a pandemic.
  • 2 0
 @dthomp325: There are many other factors to consider. VC and private equity firms also want their share of control over the company if they invest. If you want to keep moving your business along the way you want to, and not the way some board member from a PE firm does, then you have to find another funding route.
  • 14 4
 Haven't all three of the Atherton's been making six figure money for years now? Aren't they RedBull athletes? Can they not put some skin in the game and...gasp...sell bicycles to finance their own operations? I live in a relatively affluent area (Front Range, CO) and have never heard anyone talking about an Atherton bike, let alone seen one in the flesh. Perhaps they need to get some bikes out into the public so people can exchange cash for them, and fund future expansion that way. Otherwise, 6.1% return ain't that great; you can do better on your own with a little bit of research.
  • 11 1
 Maybe if they had been making millions instead of hundreds of thousands which wont get you dick.
  • 5 1
 @Jsmoke: But here's the thing: they took over a bike company that already existed. The bikes they are selling were already being made at a facility that was already completely operational, producing bikes that people were buying. Unless the place burned to the ground, I have a hard time understanding why they need additional money. If they are selling so many frames that they need to expand to provide additional manufacturing capacity, the money from that will take care of itself. Otherwise, what is this extra money doing? What happened to the existing production ability of the former Robot company?
  • 6 0
 Because one of the primary rules of running your own business is don't put your own personal capital on the line. I'm pretty sure the Athertons don't want to end up broke if this doesn't work out.
  • 2 0
 Funny how much hate is being flung around because of the way the Athertons are choosing to develop their business. They haven't shorted anybody on anything, yet the pitch forks are already in the fire, waiting.
  • 2 1
 @SlodownU: Why did they buy Robot bikes in the first place, then? They did exactly what you suggested, now want a bail out from the public, with a poor return on the dollar/pound to boot.
  • 2 0
 You don't think they have already invested a good deal of personal money already?
  • 1 0
 @LeDuke: How do you know that they bought Robot with their own money vs. a loan? The Athertons are smart, I doubt that they invested their own capital, especially with something as risky as starting a high-end bespoke mountain bike manufacturing business, something that is niche within a niche. I like the Athertons, I like the bikes that they build, I want them to stay in business because I want one some day. This current development makes me wonder though. As an investor, I would want to know exactly why they need this money, and what the plan is going forward to get into production and start selling bikes so that I can see a return. Right now would be a great time to be in production given the back-order from high-end manufacturers like Yeti, Ibis, etc. An Atherton bike would be a great alternative, however I wonder if they need this loan to cover overhead, salaries, etc. to bridge them to next season?
  • 10 1
 If 1 000 000 people give me every month 1$ then I would have a pretty nice life.
Anyone interested???
This is no scam, I would be really happy for the money, also I need the money, so help me!!!!!
  • 11 0
 (removed due to potential legal reasons)
  • 6 0
 really want to know what "legal reasons" this comment was removed for
  • 2 0
 @Hookem34: joke/your head
  • 5 0
 Seems there's a few folk that don't know basic business running. Can't expand bike sales if bike production costs more to outsource it rather than do it in house, hence crowd funding for in house manufacturering equipment.
  • 1 0
 Exactly.
  • 3 1
 They took over a company that already existed and was already make frames with equipment they owned.
  • 5 1
 The endless delays and the huge sums of money being thrown around is ringing alarm bells for me - seems like they are getting this really wrong somehow.
How can it possibly have taken them this long to get bikes to market when they basically took over what was already a functioning bike brand (Robot bikes) in order to start this off. It’s like they’ve been going backwards for a year or two now.
I really hope I’m wrong but I’m fully expecting this whole thing to end in tears.
  • 5 1
 To me crowdfunding is to allow an idea to get off the ground.

The Athertons are an established brand in their own right, have already received ‘angel funding’ and realistically tweaked and rebranded a design and process robot previously put in place - probably at great expense in terms of time at least.

I’m not sure this thing is at the crowd fund stage anymore, essentially the money is wanted to purchase machinery and market the product they already have - at this stage, in my eyes it’s asset finance and putting your own ass on the line (been there, still paying it back...)

I think it’s always good to see a business where the owners believe in it enough to stake their assets / future on it before asking others for money, maybe they already have though?
  • 4 0
 Will there be an opportunity for potential interested parties to perform some basic due diligence on the business before investment occurs?
  • 1 0
 and what are the terms of this funding round vs the terms from the previous round? Based on how early the business is, I doubt this is a priced round with $ per share. It is more likely something like a SAFE or a convertible note, and so would the angel round.

Assuming the whole amount is raised, how is it allocated? If a partial raise, how does that change?
  • 2 1
 I would only invest if I knew the company would aim to create a loss leader product with the goal of establishing itself through market share. The frames are too expensive, and that fact alone is at risk of ruining the company.
  • 1 0
 What's up with you all? You don't have to invest if you don't want to. Mind you, pandemic and Brexit (that totally unnecessary business killer) might make it a tad of a struggle. Get doing a few EWS rounds to promote these bikes Athertons!!
  • 3 0
 $775,000 motherf*ckingUSandA dollars?! Just listen to @freestyIAM and sell your f*cking bikes! jezzzz!
  • 1 1
 Sell pizza to make money. Invest the profit in bikes to be able to sell more pizza. Buy more bikes. Continue the circle and become rich.
  • 5 0
 It definitely seems like a LOT of money to need all at once, especially as people have pointed out they probably make 6 figures. I suppose in order to sell bikes to grow, they need to be able to produce more frames faster, and that mans more equipment. I could easily spend that much on a couple of Very nice CNC machines for the shop I don't have yet. And I like that at least ordinary folks get the chance to invest...
  • 2 0
 Our first round of fund raising was so successful that we decided to stop fund raising so we could leave room for crowdsourcing...wut
  • 1 0
 this is the biggest red flag, or a (poor) marketing stunt
  • 2 0
 The reality of additive manufacturing hits hard don't it. There is a reason most machine sales are medical, aerospace and automotive.
  • 4 2
 i looks like every other full squish why do we need to build your company for you ?
  • 4 1
 and how many bikes was sold until now?
  • 4 0
 That might be useful information for potential investors...
  • 2 0
 They say in the post that they sold 50 bikes (they only limited the first production run to 50).
  • 4 1
 @Ryan2949: oh, 50 bikes only in how long?...I don't know. To me it sounds more like cry for help than the opportunity to invest.
  • 3 1
 @Ryan2949: There are individuals building bikes by hand that have sold more bicycles in that time frame.
  • 1 0
 33
  • 3 0
 I like the Athertons and all...... but......
  • 3 1
 Business lesson, never go into a business with a failing company! Get out while you still have your shirt on your back!
  • 2 0
 I heard taking out bank loans and selling bikes has the potential to make a profit too.
  • 3 0
 Wtf
  • 2 0
 how much does their am/enduro frame cost?
  • 1 1
 Approx. $4 US dollars. I looked into it and they sent me a full pricing sheet
  • 2 1
 $3720 USD. Actually not too bad.
  • 2 0
 @hamncheez: I was pricing with a Float X2. At today's rate, $3846.
  • 1 0
 @bman33: Still less than a Yeti or even some hand welded ti hard tails
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: very true. Not sure why I got a down vote from my original pricing where I said 'approx', guess some folks don't like numbers? Haha. Back to your Yeti comment, I would rather pay $3846 for an Atherton frame before I drop it on a Yeti made in Vietnam or similar for sure.
  • 3 1
 Shark Tank? That would be so cool!
  • 3 0
 can u imagine? explaining $4000 usd squishy bike frames to people who dont mountain bike and then following up with we have sold 50 bikes in 2 years and need $700000. would be the fastest no in the history of shark tank.
  • 1 0
 Would we see Atherton bikes on QVC?
  • 2 1
 Looks like a great investment if you enjoy throwing money into a fire. No, at least that will warm you up.
  • 1 0
 to be fair, those super mario pipes they use on their bikes do look kinda sweet
  • 3 0
 I'm out!
  • 1 0
 Bummer. Was hoping this would actually work.
  • 1 2
 bigoof.gif Bummer. Maybe they could have set their sights a touch lower and offered a standard model that people could actually buy to help generate cash flow.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022969
Mobile Version of Website