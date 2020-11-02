Atherton Bikes Seeking Around £600,000 in Crowd Funding Investment

Atherton Bikes is seeking around £600,000 ($775,000 USD) in further crowdfunding to help launch the next phase of its business.
The British brand will be using Crowdcube
to manage the fundraising. Unlike other crowdfunding platforms, Crowdcube doesn't offer rewards, products and merchandise to backers but instead a stake in the company. Atherton Bikes have not yet confirmed what percentage of equity will be released to investors.
Investors can join in the funding round from £11 and Atherton Bikes is predicting a 6.1% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) on investments up to 2025. It is basing this forecast on a projected 7,500 sales in the next five years.
Atherton Bikes began life with some Angel Investors, including the Dragon's Den businessman Piers Linney, however some equity was held back as the brand wanted to leave some of the pie for mountain bikers and members of the public too. Dan Brown, CEO, said: “Our initial Angel investment round was so successful that we had to close it early to save enough shares for the mountain bike community, something we were all unanimous on. Now we’re aiming to raise a minimum of £600,000 through crowd-funding.on the Crowd Cube platform. Working with our first customers has given us the opportunity to perfect our processes and build the operational confidence to take the company to the next level."
The crowdfunding will apparently allow Atherton Bikes to bring its additive manufacturing into its own facility with the brand having previously manufactured its prototype frames at Renishaw near Bristol, UK
. The investment will expand the brand's capacity, allow it to launch website sales, and "increase the chances for customers to see, touch and feel our bikes and to develop the next models in the range".
Gee Atherton said “We believe that Atherton Bikes will disrupt the mountain bike industry. Bringing manufacturing back to the UK and establishing our business with a serious focus on sustainability is a huge bonus. We are working with some amazingly clever scientists and engineers from backgrounds in aerospace, Formula1 and NASA and our fundraising is being led by (Ex BBC Dragons’ Den) Piers Linney so your investment will be in very good hands.”
The crowdfunding has not yet begun but anyone interested can pre-register, here
. Investments of this nature carry risks to your capital. Please Invest Aware.
PB full of loud complaining coal miners.
Me: Disrupt the industry with a 4 bar linkage suspension design???
I really like the Atherton's and want the best for them. But their business model is unlikely to succeed. Ditch additive manufacturing start selling horst link aluminum bikes (made in Asia) with good geometry and smart spec choices and they'd have a decent chance of success.
Sounds like the sale of equity could occur only when the company becomes highly successful or - let's be realistic - in financial distress, when the value of the equity may not be what you would hope it to be.
Can I sell or transfer my shares?
Atherton Bikes is a private company, which means it doesn’t trade on a stock exchange. This means you can only sell Atherton Bikes shares when a ‘liquidity event’ occurs., that is when the whole or part of the company is sold, it lists on an exchange, or it sells a major asset such as a brand.
It's a bold strategy with a lot of risk for modest upside.
You should be stoked they want to become a viable business... lugs and tubes are a cool way to be a nimble bike company. They could be in a position to adapt geometry to trends and needs, for example. Something that's not easily possible with complex molds and typical carbon process.
Scalability, economies of scale, etc.
I am going to hold out for the 7 bar linkage design.
Maybe they're casting lugs once they go to larger production runs.
Maybe they need an investment as part of an initial purchase of a new piece of equipment.
Maybe they're hiring more wizards.
It all takes tools, space to house the tools, space to do the work, and an infrastructure to hire, train and keep quality employees.
You're oversimplifying the process.
I retract my pervious statement and provided a correction below.
Gee: We believe that Atherton Bikes will disrupt the mountain bike industry.
Me: Ah..ok. Will you deliver bikes sooner than 6 months out like the rest of the industry?
So much for growing your business in 2 of the biggest markets in the world!
#RIPAthertonBikes
I could invest in this and live in the US. Probably have a higher net worth than the average mtb’er, but I’m certainly no angel investor.
TL;DR
- have an individual annual income of $200k USD or $300k USD income with a spouse
- have net worth of $1M+
- be a "natural person" [I.e. no vampires, zombies, etc. Clones might be okay.]
- Dentists welcome!
They did talk about bringing the manufacturing in house, which will require significant investment as the Rennishaw AM machines they were using are getting to $1 million once you've got the facility to move into, and you probably still need a multi axis CNC machine for finishing. Going this high end in price point and doing in-house manufacturing at the start is certainly audacious and would be a markedly different path from other successful bike companies of recent years. I remain fascinated though. The carbon tubes in metal lugs concept has been around since the Vitus Carbone in the 80's. What's different now is the 3D printing but how much of a game changer can that really be/ Yes you get faster iterations, but once your full carbon frame has good geometry, full carbon enables amazing optimization of strength and weight throughout the frame. Time will tell.
Anyone interested???
This is no scam, I would be really happy for the money, also I need the money, so help me!!!!!
How can it possibly have taken them this long to get bikes to market when they basically took over what was already a functioning bike brand (Robot bikes) in order to start this off. It’s like they’ve been going backwards for a year or two now.
I really hope I’m wrong but I’m fully expecting this whole thing to end in tears.
The Athertons are an established brand in their own right, have already received ‘angel funding’ and realistically tweaked and rebranded a design and process robot previously put in place - probably at great expense in terms of time at least.
I’m not sure this thing is at the crowd fund stage anymore, essentially the money is wanted to purchase machinery and market the product they already have - at this stage, in my eyes it’s asset finance and putting your own ass on the line (been there, still paying it back...)
I think it’s always good to see a business where the owners believe in it enough to stake their assets / future on it before asking others for money, maybe they already have though?
Assuming the whole amount is raised, how is it allocated? If a partial raise, how does that change?
