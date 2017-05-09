Atherton Diaries: Coming in Real Fast - Video



Join the team for the third episode of the Atherton Diaries as they travel to Lousa for some intensive Fox testing, enjoy Dan Atherton’s Dirt Jumps in the Dyfi sunshine and face the first World Cup of the 2017 season at Lourdes.



No-one seems to have much clue where they are heading as they negotiate an airport full of outsize baggage and mouth-breathers but it’s all worth it once they are putting in some mega-laps of Lousa’s dusty trails with the Fox team on hand and fully committed to making them go even faster. Only Kade’s snot can mar the perfect week of testing!











Back in the Dyfi Dan Atherton has built another new jump line and it’s massive. The man himself confesses it’s “unpredictable” so there’s plenty of entertainment as the biggest crew yet enjoy an afternoon in the Welsh sunshine.







Soon there is no more time for play – the first World Cup of the season is upon us and we travel to Round 1 at Lourdes where there is still ice on the start hill. It’s Kade’s first World Cup ever and racing with the youngster is always exciting to say the least – he has the speed but will his nerve hold? There’s a strong start for Gee with first in timed training but the early starts and threatening storms do little to lessen the tension which ramps up even more with the disappearance of Rachel’s lucky riding shoes!









