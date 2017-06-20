Atherton Diaries Episode 6: Dan Gets Rad, Kade's First World Cup Podium, Gee and Rachel Rehab

Downhill mountain biking is a sport of extremes and Episode six sees the Trek Factory Racing DH team members at the most distant points of the spectrum! Kade is stoked with his first ever World Cup podium (though debatably he’s as excited about his first front flip!) but Muddy is disappointed once again when he crashes out in his Finals run. Away from the races Gee and Rach are putting in the hard hours of rehab while Dan takes a break from sculpting the Dyfi Forest to play on his Trek Remedy, shredding the lower jump line, pulling suicide no-handers and manualing through the ferns just for the fun of it.