Atherton Diaries Episode 15: Kade’s Insane Skate Park Skills and Some Off-season Chills - Video

Dec 8, 2017
by Atherton Racing  

Kade is stoked to show off his brand-new Trek Ticket, Rach and Olly get some sun in Sardinia and Gee goes rallying – at the WRGB and scaring his friend Rhys Yates – would you let this man drive your car?

bigquotesA lot of pain went into that two minutes of film. I came off a lot! The bit where I smashed my chin I’d just filmed a tuck no-hander in the bowl and I was slowing down, I just caught my front wheel on the ramp and went OTB, I hit the deck like a sack of spuds – chin first! Getting the Ticket was F***ing awesome, I love it I’ve just been riding it at the skate park to get used to it but I’m dying to take it up to Athy’s dirt jumps!Kade Edwards

Meanwhile, Rach and Olly took off for some R&R in warmer climates before she got to grips with the serious business of shoulder rehab with Coach Nick Grantham and “The Pain Master” physio Doug Jones. Dan is still getting up before dawn to sculpt the Dyfi Bike Park but he took some time off to watch Gee in the WRGB rally - in his own inimitable way!

Additional content and editing Filmsmith Media

