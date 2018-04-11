Atherton Diaries Episode 22: First Race of the Season - Video

The first race of the season is in the books, with wins for Rachel and Kade! The crew was out in force at the first race of the National Series this weekend. The South Wales village of Cwmcarn hosted the first in a new series of nationals and it did not disappoint. One of the most highly attended British races in a long time, it's great to see how alive downhill racing is in the UK! See how the crew got on at the first real test of all the new gear.Filming and Editing Filmsmith Media.