Atherton Diaries Episode 5: DIY Dislocation Treatments, Road Gaps and Whips to Swamp

Jun 7, 2017 at 7:07
Jun 7, 2017
by Atherton Racing  
 
Rachel puts her dislocated shoulder back in on track with the help of an Aussie bystander. Muddy sends the road gap without his bike and Wildman, Kade gets into all kinds of trouble!! In the Atherton Diaries episode 5 we follow the Trek Factory Racing team as Gee and Marshy enjoy every aspect of Red Bull’s hospitality at the World Superbikes at Donington Park, Rach tackles her first ever Enduro and the entire team get wild at Fort William.

MENTIONS: @trekfactoryracingdh / @trek
10 Comments

  • + 4
 Putting your shoulder back in on track seems very sketchy. Can't you do serious damage if not done correctly?
  • + 1
 Is she a butcher or what? I dislocated my shoulder and coudn;t imagine doing that to yourself ...
  • + 1
 I put my dislocated knee back in by myself, it healed up OK
  • + 1
 So....Rachel is faster, better looking and now clearly tougher than me.... but at least I am old...
  • + 1
 @AdamOdh: The more you pop it out the easier it goes back in. I've only done it twice and cannot imagine getting it back in myself... Both times it was hell in the hospital.
  • + 1
 Fair play to her getting her shoulder back in straight away like that. I wouldn't have had a clue what to do and probably milked the crap out of it being out.
  • + 1
 Jebus, respect for trying to sort your shoulder right after the crash trackside, that was tough to watch Rach!
  • + 1
 He hits the 29 wheel with his butt and gets an instant over the bars. :o
min 11.06
  • + 2
 Hahaha Rach's emotions while riding enduro, priceless.
  • - 3
 Team mate gets forth, what do they toast for? Themselves, being injured...
Sad people...

