Atherton Diaries Episode 5: DIY Dislocation Treatments, Road Gaps and Whips to Swamp

Rachel puts her dislocated shoulder back in on track with the help of an Aussie bystander. Muddy sends the road gap without his bike and Wildman, Kade gets into all kinds of trouble!! In the Atherton Diaries episode 5 we follow the Trek Factory Racing team as Gee and Marshy enjoy every aspect of Red Bull’s hospitality at the World Superbikes at Donington Park, Rach tackles her first ever Enduro and the entire team get wild at Fort William.