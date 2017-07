Heat and Dust! The 7th episode of Atherton Diaries proves categorically that Gee’s rowing boat skills are severely lacking, sees Muddy shoe-horned into Gee’s rally car despite being “about a foot and a half too tall,” and follows Gee and Rach as they get back on their bikes for the first time after their respective Fort William dislocations. Then we head off to World Cup Round 4 Andorra for some scorching racing!