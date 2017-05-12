Atherton, Hart, and Carpenter Fort William BDS Helmet Cams – Video

First run and Rachel already looks fast. Judging by the fact that it looks like she's running Bontrager tires, and we understand that they haven't got a DH ready 29er tire ready yet, it appears that Rachel is still on the same 27.5" shoed bike that she rode to victory at the Lourdes World Cup
.
Danny Hart has been on the course and, at least initially, has been riding both his 27.5" wheeled Mondraker Summum
and his new 29er version of the bike. There's no telling which bike he is on in this video, but he looks comfortable on the track, regardless of a couple of moments.
And of course, Manon is here. Will she be able to up her confidence for the Fort William World Cup and beat Rachel here? Time will tell, but it's fun to look at the different approaches to the track and line choices between the two riders, also compared to Danny's run above. On the topic of wheelsize; we haven't heard anything about Manon or the Radon team moving onto the bigger hoops, but no doubt the camp has been discussing the possibilities already.
