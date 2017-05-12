Atherton, Hart, and Carpenter Fort William BDS Helmet Cams – Video

And of course, Manon is here. Will she be able to up her confidence for the Fort William World Cup and beat Rachel here? Time will tell, but it's fun to look at the different approaches to the track and line choices between the two riders, also compared to Danny's run above. On the topic of wheelsize; we haven't heard anything about Manon or the Radon team moving onto the bigger hoops, but no doubt the camp has been discussing the possibilities already.