Atherton Bikes, Onyx Hubs, Kogel Bearings, & More - Sea Otter 2022

Atherton Bikes made the trek over and had Jim Monro's AM.200 DH race bike on display. The non-production link skipped the anodizing step to change up the suspension kinematics.

Jim was using an O-chain pedal kickback damper and the titanium lugs were reconfigured to work with a 27.5" rear wheel.

There was also the AM.150 enduro bike hanging out at yet another Continental tent.

Pinkbike Racing Team manager and race line decipherer, Ben Cathro, was also about with his very yellow Santa Cruz V10.

Ben also managed to get his hands on the same chainstay extenders we've seen Greg Minnaar use.

HT has been working on shaving grams off of their pedals and extending the bearing life. The T2 on the left weighs in a 373 g while the beefier X3 now comes with the cleat slider plate and revised internals.

Factor had hubs in all of your favorite anodized colors.

The silent, zero drag Onyx hubs come in any color option you can dream up. The Helix front hub has cut out to save even more grams.

More colors and all of the driver options.

'Liquid camo' is now a color option for DMR's Vault pedals and Wingman handlebar.

Hayes snuck in their Dominion T4 brake which save 50-grams per brake by removing more material from the caliper and adding a carbon lever.

The gold Pro Taper alloy bar is a throwback to their early 2000s look.

Ok it's not aluminum or machined, but this throwback paint job on the Intense M29 gathered attention.

When stanchions used to be less than 30mm.

Kogel's ceramic bearings are found in their premium 12-speed SRAM or Shimano derailleur cages.

The jockey wheels are said to reduce drag thanks to the ceramic bearings and larger tooth count of 14 and 18-teeth.

Mix and match the jockey wheels, bolts, and cage colors for $489.

5DEV is all about testing the limits of machining. Their Trail/Enduro Pedals are less than 12mm thick.

The Spacey sprocket is proof of that and was made in a flash to test the narrow wide tooth retention profile until someone asked for one of their own.

This top loading prototype stem isn't ready for production, but it's always cool to see what 5DEV is cooking up.