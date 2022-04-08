close
Atherton Bikes, Onyx Hubs, Kogel Bearings, & More - Sea Otter 2022

Apr 8, 2022
by Matt Beer  
Atherton Bikes made the trek over and had Jim Monro's AM.200 DH race bike on display. The non-production link skipped the anodizing step to change up the suspension kinematics.

Jim was using an O-chain pedal kickback damper and the titanium lugs were reconfigured to work with a 27.5" rear wheel.

There was also the AM.150 enduro bike hanging out at yet another Continental tent.

Pinkbike Racing Team manager and race line decipherer, Ben Cathro, was also about with his very yellow Santa Cruz V10.

Ben also managed to get his hands on the same chainstay extenders we've seen Greg Minnaar use.

HT has been working on shaving grams off of their pedals and extending the bearing life. The T2 on the left weighs in a 373 g while the beefier X3 now comes with the cleat slider plate and revised internals.

Factor had hubs in all of your favorite anodized colors.

The silent, zero drag Onyx hubs come in any color option you can dream up. The Helix front hub has cut out to save even more grams.

More colors and all of the driver options.

'Liquid camo' is now a color option for DMR's Vault pedals and Wingman handlebar.


Hayes snuck in their Dominion T4 brake which save 50-grams per brake by removing more material from the caliper and adding a carbon lever.

The gold Pro Taper alloy bar is a throwback to their early 2000s look.

Ok it's not aluminum or machined, but this throwback paint job on the Intense M29 gathered attention.
When stanchions used to be less than 30mm.

Kogel's ceramic bearings are found in their premium 12-speed SRAM or Shimano derailleur cages.

The jockey wheels are said to reduce drag thanks to the ceramic bearings and larger tooth count of 14 and 18-teeth.

Mix and match the jockey wheels, bolts, and cage colors for $489.

5DEV is all about testing the limits of machining. Their Trail/Enduro Pedals are less than 12mm thick.

The Spacey sprocket is proof of that and was made in a flash to test the narrow wide tooth retention profile until someone asked for one of their own.

This top loading prototype stem isn't ready for production, but it's always cool to see what 5DEV is cooking up.


Will from 5DEV had his personal bike tricked out with a mix of raw and black anodized components, topped off with some Versus tires to match the turquoise paint.


19 Comments

  • 12 0
 As soon as I've dug enough of the sand, mud, bits of trail crap and oil covered plant-life out of my rear mech to allow me to get the rear cage bolts I'm swapping over to those ceramic bearings and saving me some watts.
  • 1 0
 It sure would be nice if you could actually buy HT pedals. I have seen a single one in stock ANYWHERE to include their website. I'd really like to get a pair of the X3's or even a replacement set of my T1's. I assume their stuck out in the Pacific somewhere.
  • 1 0
 Still don't understand why Sea Otter doesn't have full scale demos like the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival with demo passes. They only let you ride in tiny circles at Sea Otter. Lol. They could have the companies set up their demos across the road at Toro Park. Some ok trails to ride there.
  • 1 0
 Here's a fun game to play. Talk to anyone that has had Kogel Bearings (specifically bottom bracket) and place a bet for a 6pack with your buddy that the BB did not last longer than 3mo. They are absolute trash. People get so frustrated when they come into the shop and we have to swap them out. "but they are less than 2mo old".. If we install them for people we make it very very clear, that they will not last more than a few months, and by few months we typically mean less than 3.
  • 4 0
 'Liquid camo'. Previously known as just dirty.
  • 2 0
 that Cero m29 was such a sick bike. The history of Gwin and proto bikes is sure strange.
  • 2 0
 some Versus tires to match the turquoise paint - tire leaking sealant look is the new black!
  • 1 0
 Those Kogel pulleys and jockey wheels look amazing but the same price as a complete well spec'd HT Wink
  • 1 0
 The Versus color matched tires are cool look, but as soon as you go ride, it is over.
  • 2 0
 Goddamn that M29 is so cool!
  • 2 0
 When are we going to see new Saint Brakes???
  • 1 0
 Does that V10 have a little tape on the inside of the non drive stays to protect the frame from rotor rub?
  • 2 0
 I would absolutely buy that sticker kit for that Dorado!
  • 1 0
 Who tf is paying that much for upgraded derailleur cages?
  • 1 0
 Did I miss the PB team Öhlins suspension sponsor reveal?
  • 2 0
 No, don't think it's been announced yet
  • 2 1
 i am way into what 5dev is doing right now.
  • 1 0
 $250 for pedals? Yeah, no. I don't invest in things that bounce off rocks.
  • 1 0
 HT "T2" pedals with 4 pins and better internals.....SOLD!!

Post a Comment



