RACING

Athertons Officially Announce Departure From Trek

Jan 8, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
The grey mile stretches out infront of the Athertons and old lines need to be tuned up or chucked out all the way down to the forest.

After three years on Trek, the Athertons will be racing with a new bike sponsor in 2019.

The Athertons delivered 11 World Cup wins, two World Cup overalls, three National Championships and last but not least, a win at Red Bull Hardline. The partnership will probably be best remembered for Rachel completing a 'perfect season', winning every World Cup race and the World Championships in 2016. They also helped Trek redesign the Session and introduce one of the first 29 inch downhill bikes to go on general sale.

Pure domination once again from Rachel Atherton.

bigquotesI just want to say thank you to all at Trek, the last three years has been incredible! Racing that perfect season in 2016 was pretty special for us all and something I won’t ever forget, 2017 had its ups and downs, but ending 2018 with another World Cup overall and World Championship on board that beautiful dragonfly paint job was awesome. I learnt a lot riding for Trek and I’ll carry that knowledge with me.Rachel Atherton

bigquotesTeam rumours have been rife so I doubt many will be surprised to hear this. We’ve all reached a stage in our lives and careers where we want to do something different .. you’ll just have to wait a bit longer to find out what that is.Gee Atherton

It s great to see a return to form for Gee Atherton after the last few seasons have been blighted by injury.

As for the rest of the Trek team, Charlie Hatton will be continuing with the Atherton racing set up and following Gee and Rach to their new destination but it's a a goodbye to junior World Champion Kade Edwards who we suspect will be staying with Trek. Dan Atherton said, “Kade has been part of our team since he was 13 years old, his love for riding is infectious, we wish him well and can’t wait to see what he does in elites.”

Must Read This Week
The Eyecatchers 2019 - 6 New Bikes That Stand Out From the Crowd
81115 views
Review: Santa Cruz Bronson V3
71987 views
Video: Josh Bryceland's First Ride on a Cannondale Habit
69084 views
Pinkbike's Editors Choose Their Ideal Geometry Numbers - Vote For Your Favorite
52352 views
Review: Unno's Dash is Ultra-Exotic, Ultra-Efficient, & Ultra-Expensive
50455 views
Tech Briefing: Dropper Triggers, New Bikes, Smart Gadgets, & More - January 2019
47015 views
Unno's Slack XC Bike Might be the Future of XC
45553 views
RIP Dan Hanebrink: Inventor, Competitor & Mountain Bike Pioneer
41351 views

5 Comments

  • + 1
 Not going to say I'm surprised but definitely a shock. The Athertons were a huge help to Trek and Trek to them. Cant wait to see what else 2019 brings.
  • + 1
 Wish them the best. They were both so fun to watch in 2018.
  • + 1
 Sick Bikes I heard...Gee Poon.
  • + 1
 what news this morning....
  • + 1
 Rumour is they're going to Boardman

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027394
Mobile Version of Website