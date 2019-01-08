Athertons Officially Announce Departure From Trek

I just want to say thank you to all at Trek, the last three years has been incredible! Racing that perfect season in 2016 was pretty special for us all and something I won’t ever forget, 2017 had its ups and downs, but ending 2018 with another World Cup overall and World Championship on board that beautiful dragonfly paint job was awesome. I learnt a lot riding for Trek and I’ll carry that knowledge with me. — Rachel Atherton

Team rumours have been rife so I doubt many will be surprised to hear this. We’ve all reached a stage in our lives and careers where we want to do something different .. you’ll just have to wait a bit longer to find out what that is. — Gee Atherton

After three years on Trek, the Athertons will be racing with a new bike sponsor in 2019.The Athertons delivered 11 World Cup wins, two World Cup overalls, three National Championships and last but not least, a win at Red Bull Hardline. The partnership will probably be best remembered for Rachel completing a 'perfect season', winning every World Cup race and the World Championships in 2016. They also helped Trek redesign the Session and introduce one of the first 29 inch downhill bikes to go on general sale.As for the rest of the Trek team, Charlie Hatton will be continuing with the Atherton racing set up and following Gee and Rach to their new destination but it's a a goodbye to junior World Champion Kade Edwards who we suspect will be staying with Trek. Dan Atherton said, “Kade has been part of our team since he was 13 years old, his love for riding is infectious, we wish him well and can’t wait to see what he does in elites.”