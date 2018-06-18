Athletes Announced For Big White Invitational Slopestyle

Brett Rheeder at Big White filming for Red Bull Rhythm. Photo: Robb Thompson Brett Rheeder at Big White filming for Red Bull Rhythm. Photo: Robb Thompson

PRESS RELEASE: Big White

Big White Invitational 2018 Confirmed Athletes:

It's going to be big. Loft Bike Park and Big White crews work on the world-class pro course features. It's going to be big. Loft Bike Park and Big White crews work on the world-class pro course features.



Athlete information for Bronze Open can be found on the event listing.

Closing date for entries July 3, 2018. All Riders wanting to enter the Bronze Open event must hold a current FMB FREE Amateur License (minimum) or the FMB World Tour License.

Bronze Open Event | Thursday, July 5

Gold Qualifiers | Friday, July 6

Gold Event Finals | Saturday, July 7

The hype is big, the course is big and some big names have answered the call for the first Big White Invitational hosted by Tom van Steenbergen.With a few weeks to go, the crew at Big White is starting to pull together the final details in order to welcome some of the top riders in the world to the Okanagan for the Big White Invitational.FMBranked, Brett Rheeder, now calls the Okanagan home and is at the top of the list followed byranked Nicholi Rogatkin. Both are competing in slopestyle this weekend along with Anthony Messere, Simon Pages, Lukas Knopf, and Erik Fedko at Crankworxs Innsbruck, and again with the addition of Louis Reboul at Crankworx Les Gets. All of them will then make their way to Big White shortly after Les Gets.23 of 25 riders have confirmed for the Gold Invitational event and the roster is stacked with top-ranked FMB riders. Special additions to the roster include Ryan “R-Dog” Howard and Carson Storch. Both joined the van Steenbergens at Big White for the filming of Rhythm before the bike park officially opened. We're excited to welcome them back for another big step forward in the development of the bike park.The focus for this event is on the riders - building a course and putting on an event they will enjoy and be able to perform their best at, and building a bigger and better riding scene in Canada. There's no shortage of Canadian talent taking this opportunity to compete on home ground. Aside from Rheeder, Messere and van Steenbergen, other Canadians include Logan Peat, Brayden Barrett-Hay, Paul Genovese, Griffin Paulson, Simon Karrer and Max Langille.The Bronze Open event promises to have some talented up and comers and riders that might not have qualified on points allowing them to compete for the chance to ride alongside the best in the world. While the Bronze event will run on a separate course, the top 4 finishers from the Bronze Open event will earn themselves a wildcard spot for the Gold Qualifiers on the pro course.4 Wildcard spots for Gold Qualifiers30 Athletes:25 Invited FMB Riders and host Host Tom van Steenbergen4 Wildcards from Bronze Open Event15 Riders from Qualifiers