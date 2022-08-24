Athlete Lineup Announced for 2022 Red Bull Rampage

The top 10 athletes from the 2021 edition of Red Bull Rampage including Kurt Sorge are pre-qualified.

Red Bull Rampage is the pinnacle of the freeride mountain biking scene, so it’s exciting to see who I will be competing alongside. After a groundbreaking event last year, myself and the other riders are ready to get back out there and push the sport further than ever.​​ — Jaxson Riddle

Competing in Red Bull Rampage has always been a career goal of mine, so I’m stoked to receive this invitation to be on the biggest stage of freeride. To compete in the pinnacle of the sport alongside all the riders who push me to be better and further my craft is a huge honor. I’m ready to put together all my skills and years of training in the desert this year. — Dylan Stark

Dylan Stark has received an invitation for the first time.

2022 Red Bull Rampage Invited Athletes

Pre-Qualified Athletes:

Wildcard Invites:

Alternates:

