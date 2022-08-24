Athlete Lineup Announced for 2022 Red Bull Rampage

Aug 24, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
Kurt figured that just straight-airing or back-flipping this massive drop isn t good enough so Kurt threw a Nac in there for good measure too. This trick along with the rest of his rowdy run had Sorge taking home the second place trophy.
The top 10 athletes from the 2021 edition of Red Bull Rampage including Kurt Sorge are pre-qualified.


The 18 athletes selected to compete in the 2022 Red Bull Rampage on Friday, Oct. 21st for the 16th edition in the event’s history. For those looking to attend the event in person, tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, August 30th at 9:00 AM PT/12:00 PM ET.


bigquotesRed Bull Rampage is the pinnacle of the freeride mountain biking scene, so it’s exciting to see who I will be competing alongside. After a groundbreaking event last year, myself and the other riders are ready to get back out there and push the sport further than ever.​​Jaxson Riddle


The top ten riders from the 2021 competition were automatically pre-qualified for this year’s event, while the other 8 wildcards and 5 alternates were selected by a committee of former Rampage competitors, pro athletes, judges, and industry experts based on competition results and video submissions. Six former winners and three event rookies are among those set to compete.


bigquotesCompeting in Red Bull Rampage has always been a career goal of mine, so I’m stoked to receive this invitation to be on the biggest stage of freeride. To compete in the pinnacle of the sport alongside all the riders who push me to be better and further my craft is a huge honor. I’m ready to put together all my skills and years of training in the desert this year.Dylan Stark


Dylan doing Dylan things we ve said it before and we ll say it again he s an animal.
Dylan Stark has received an invitation for the first time.


2022 Red Bull Rampage Invited Athletes


Pre-Qualified Athletes:

1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Kurt Sorge (CAN)
3. Reed Boggs (USA)
4. Cam Zink (USA)
5. Tyler McCaul (USA)
6. Kyle Strait (USA)
7. Thomas Genon (BEL)
8. Ethan Nell (USA)
9. Jaxson Riddle (USA)
10. Szymon Godziek (POL)


Wildcard Invites:

Alex Volokhov (CAN)
Andreu Lacondeguy (SPA)
Brett Rheeder (CAN)
Carson Storch (USA)
DJ Brandt (USA)
Dylan Stark (USA)
Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
William Robert (FRA)


Alternates:

1. Vincent Tupin (FRA)
2. Bienvenido Aguado Alba (SPA)
3. Adolf Silva (SPA)
4. Johny Salido (MEX)
5. Ryan McNulty (USA)


This year, the event will be streamed live exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., and on Red Bull TV in all other countries. In addition, the complete event will be available on-demand on both ESPN+ and Red Bull TV following the competition. Then on October 30th, viewers can also tune-in to a condensed 2.5-hour replay that will air on ESPN.

62 Comments

  • 108 2
 Brage got robbed.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a transgression.
  • 54 1
 Brendan and Brage, the two most exciting riders no where to be seen... shambles
  • 3 2
 I guess Brandog knows he will get robbed again after his awesome run last time and Braga??? Cant be freeride without him!!!
  • 1 0
 No Kade either!
  • 5 0
 Pretty pissed off they forgot me. Again. Wtf.
  • 42 1
 No Brage? wtf
  • 20 1
 So, will this be the first year that I won't be able to watch live on redbull tv??
If so, a big fuk you to ESPN+ and those who made this decision. I hope the bowling crowd changes the channel and we get our sport back next year.
  • 5 0
 I mean it says that's just for the U.S... so assuming you do live in Canada I think you're going to be okay Wink
  • 3 0
 VPN?
  • 2 0
 Espn+ is not available in Canada, so you can watch it on red bull tv
  • 1 0
 Just keep the vpn from this weekend around haha. Looks like in the future a vpn is becoming more and more important.
  • 20 3
 Isn't it time for people like Sorge, Strait, T-Mac etc to be replaced with fresher talent? I get they are legends of the event but they aren't going to do anything this year that they couldn't have done many years previously already...
  • 10 0
 They place above the 'fresh talent' every year so they are pre-qualified.
  • 5 0
 Bunch of fresh talent last year, but Sorge still got 2nd! And did you see his Shimano "This is Home" film? Dude doesn't seem to be letting off the gas!
  • 2 0
 @wolftwenty1: True, but it's easy to do better than newer riders when your line has already been built for several years and you just show up and ride. Case in point Brage crashing while trying his new line and not getting invited back.
  • 2 0
 @Jake-Whitehouse: Thats a fair point. There seems to be little news on the venue. Will it be the same?
  • 5 1
 Sorge is a 3 time winner and was on the podium last year. One of, if not the best big mountain rider in the game.
  • 18 0
 No B-Rage?
  • 8 1
 Brage busy hunting the guy who poached his line from last year
  • 1 0
 That absolutely sucks, really wanted to see what his plan was from last year. I'm just stoked to see Dylan Stark there finally!
  • 16 0
 Has Dawid Gozdiek not shown any interest? And what the heck leaving out Brage? is there more to that storyline?
  • 17 1
 Where is Piddock?
  • 10 0
 While we all want Brage to be there I wonder if its a different story than that he just didnt get an invite. Curious if when he saw his star level explode with his videos, Xgame stuff etc. he might not see as much benefit to going to a politicized and trick-centric event where his raw skills won't be as recognized. Focus on other things maybe? Food for thought, but would like to hear the real story for sure.
  • 12 0
 No Brage?
C’mon guys.
  • 8 0
 The event is not the same without 1 or 2 World Cup racers. i.e. Gee and Brendog. Their speed and control can always be distinguished from the pure freeride guys. How about Kade Edwards or Kaos Seagrave?
  • 8 0
 We all got robbed-by ESPN!!!
  • 1 0
 Only the US
  • 1 0
 Don't give in to them. VPN and resist!
  • 7 0
 Stoked that Dylan Stark is finally getting the respect he deserves!
  • 1 0
 So glad to finally see it happening.
  • 7 1
 Stark will be sick, hopefully he will crankarm a cliff!
  • 11 6
 How the Eff is Brage not on this list?? Also #JaxsonRiddleGotRobbed
  • 4 3
 The older I get, the less I care about what tricks or lines folks will nail, and the more I really worry about thier safety, the lines are so exposed these days, feels like there is a real danger some one is going to have thier final crash... Yeah I realise it's thier risk and all that but I really do worry for them.
  • 5 0
 Alex Volokhov! Hell yeah, my dude!
  • 5 0
 Adolf Silva as an alternate? Wtf
  • 1 0
 Wasn't enough to be Gee's favourite... The guy is blind...
  • 7 1
 Yooo Stark!
  • 6 0
 WTF where is Brage?
  • 6 0
 STARK
  • 4 0
 Huge respect to all the riders but Brage needs an invite...... Unless he requested to not get one this was a HUGE oversight.
  • 4 0
 No RedBull TV stream for the US?!
  • 3 0
 If that ends up happening grab the Firefox VPN on your phone for $5 and watch from a country that it streams from. Works pretty well.
  • 2 0
 I have ESPN+ so I can watch live if I want, but the replay will be available after on Redbull TV. If I had to avoid the internet for a few hours in the afternoon and watching it later in the evening (which I might to anyway) its not the end of the world.
  • 1 0
 I hope everyone competes with all their heart, makes it home safe, and nobody gets robbed. Also FU to ESPN and Redbull for not allowing us to watch live for free as in years past.
  • 3 0
 Pumped for Alex and DJ, go get it bois!!!!
  • 5 1
 DYLAN STARK!!
  • 4 1
 Sounds like Brage passed on the invite as it has become slopestyle
  • 2 0
 When will spectator tickets be for sale?
  • 3 0
 Tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, August 30th at 9:00 AM PT/12:00 PM ET.
  • 2 0
 Brage diserves his place, one of the most exiting to watch...
  • 3 0
 Hell yeah! Go Alex!!!
  • 3 1
 A RIDER I LIKE got robbed.
  • 2 0
 No Brendog??
Damn
#brendoggotdropped
  • 2 0
 Stoked, can't wait! Rad to see McNutty in there!
  • 3 0
 KADE 2023
  • 1 0
 curious if Brage even filled an application I would assume so....
  • 1 0
 Wow, that's a line up! I want to go!
  • 1 0
 they should do a monster vs redbull trick comp.
  • 1 0
 stoked!
  • 1 0
 Where's Norbs?
  • 1 0
 Brage?





