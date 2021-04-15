Athlete Registration Now Open for Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Apr 15, 2021
by Official Crankworx  
Tomas Slavik charges on the Dual Slalom track in Innsbruck. Photo: Kike Abelleira

Looking to stake your claim on a spot at the start gate at Crankworx Innsbruck, June 16-20?

Registration is now open for athletes for the following events:

Pro: Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck, Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club
Amateur: Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck, Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club
CWNEXT (amateur youth): Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck, Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club, RockShox Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck

Registration links and details are available here: crankworx.com/athletes/locations/innsbruck/info/

Matthew Sterling digs deep for the U19 win on the Innsbruck DH track in 2020. Photo: Kike Abelleira

Who'll be on deck alongside you? Here's a taste:

Vaea Verbeeck, Kyle Strait, Vali Höll and the RockShox Trek Race Team, Casey Brown, the Specialized Gravity crew, including Loic Bruni and Finn Iles, Bas van Steenbergen, Kialani Hines, Tracey and Mick Hannah, along with the NS Bikes UR team, Adrien Loron, Jordy Scott, the full roster from Pivot Factory Racing, Austin Warren, Katy Winton, Tomas Slavik, and Keegan Wright and Georgia Astle from Devinci Global Racing, to name just a few...

Yep, just a wee handful of very fast humans on bikes. In fact, the international field set to come together in Innsbruck will be the biggest Crankworx has seen since the pandemic struck.

New for this year, an extension to the Dual Slalom track will await racers, with full details to come as the build crew breaks ground and new sections of track start to take shape.

Get ready to get on those gate starts. Photo: Kike Abelleira

2021 will also be the first year that next-gen CWNEXT competitors will get to take on the RockShox Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck.

As athletes ramp up their training and start plotting their travel, our team in Austria continues to work with local health authorities in the planning of the festival. The full scope of the event will be determined closer to June.

Full schedule and details for all live events to come during Crankworx Innsbruck 2021: crankworx.com

With nine weeks to go, the stoke levels are definitively on the rise. The time for racing bikes is nigh...

Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Press Releases Crankworx Innsbruck 2021


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Trek Session - Nope, Not Going to Say It
94272 views
Santa Cruz Teases New XC Race Bike
61438 views
Carbon Air Aims to Make Air Suspension More Like Coil - Pond Beaver 2021
60672 views
Spotted: Amaury Pierron is Racing a Prototype Commencal DH Bike
50602 views
17 Wild Paintjobs From Sea Otters Past - Pond Beaver 2021
46331 views
Spotted: A Prototype GT That Looks Like a Sanction (Updated)
43396 views
Review: The Antidote Carbonjack 29 is Fast & Precise
43025 views
Throwback Thursday: 5 Weird & Wonderful Products from Sea Otters Past
41755 views

5 Comments

  • 9 0
 Is beer drinking an MTB discipline? If so, I definitely will make the cut.
  • 1 0
 Of course!
  • 4 0
 Hmmmmmm. I think my Supercal can handle this.......
  • 1 0
 Now if I only had a sponsor with a travel budget. It'll be interesting to see who shows up.
  • 1 0
 Whoever worked on the top image needs some photoshop lessons.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009887
Mobile Version of Website