Athlete Registration Now Open for Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Looking to stake your claim on a spot at the start gate at Crankworx Innsbruck, June 16-20?
Registration is now open for athletes for the following events:
Pro: Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck, Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club
Amateur: Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck, Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club
CWNEXT (amateur youth): Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck, Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club, RockShox Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck
Registration links and details are available here: crankworx.com/athletes/locations/innsbruck/info/
Who'll be on deck alongside you? Here's a taste:
Vaea Verbeeck, Kyle Strait, Vali Höll and the RockShox Trek Race Team, Casey Brown, the Specialized Gravity crew, including Loic Bruni and Finn Iles, Bas van Steenbergen, Kialani Hines, Tracey and Mick Hannah, along with the NS Bikes UR team, Adrien Loron, Jordy Scott, the full roster from Pivot Factory Racing, Austin Warren, Katy Winton, Tomas Slavik, and Keegan Wright and Georgia Astle from Devinci Global Racing, to name just a few...
Yep, just a wee handful of very fast humans on bikes. In fact, the international field set to come together in Innsbruck will be the biggest Crankworx has seen since the pandemic struck.
New for this year, an extension to the Dual Slalom track will await racers, with full details to come as the build crew breaks ground and new sections of track start to take shape.
2021 will also be the first year that next-gen CWNEXT competitors will get to take on the RockShox Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck.
As athletes ramp up their training and start plotting their travel, our team in Austria continues to work with local health authorities in the planning of the festival. The full scope of the event will be determined closer to June.
Full schedule and details for all live events to come during Crankworx Innsbruck 2021: crankworx.com
With nine weeks to go, the stoke levels are definitively on the rise. The time for racing bikes is nigh...
5 Comments
Post a Comment