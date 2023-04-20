Athlete Registration Now Open for Crankworx Innsbruck 2023

Press Release: Crankworx
The only European stop on the Crankworx World Tour, Crankworx Innsbruck
brings the best of the best to the foot of the Tyrolean Alps. Get ready for a bit of spice in this season’s battles, including the King and Queen of Crankworx and the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship.
With the countdown officially on (only 2 months to go!), athlete registration, media accreditation, and volunteer registration for Crankworx Innsbruck are now open.
Pro riders, amateurs, and CWNEXT competitors can now claim their spot at the start gate, as the action gets set to go down in the Austrian Alps, June 21-25, 2023. Events open for registration are the following:
- Dual Slalom Innsbruck
- RockShox Downhill Innsbruck presented by deuter
- CWNEXT Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club
The Official European Whip-Off Championships Presented by POC, Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck Presented by Raffeisen Club, Speed & Style Innsbruck, and Thule Slopestyle Innsbruck are pro invitational events. Online registration is not available for these events, with the exception of the CWNEXT category for the Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck Presented by Raffeisen Club.
Registration will close Monday, June 12 at 23:59 CEST (unless race sells out in advance). There will be no onsite registration.
.
Register your interest with Crankworx Innsbruck as media
or a volunteer
.
The rider list for the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle, along with the preliminary rider lists for all other events is set to be released in early June. Following hot on the heels of the second stop of the world tour, Crankworx Cairns, as well as the Downhill World Cup in Leogang, Crankworx Innsbruck expects to once again see a huge number of international pros and top DH teams out to tackle the tracks at Bikepark Innsbruck.
“Having such an elite and international MTB Event so close to home is the most exciting feeling ever,” Innsbruck local rider, Kathi Kuypers has said about the return to Innsbruck. “It‘s like a school reunion with all the best athletes and a week I look forward to and I‘m super hyped about.”
Speaking of Innsbruck local riders, Peter Kaiser also shared what it means to compete at Crankworx Innsbruck. “The event here kickstarted my riding career and adds on to it every time. For me it’s always a week I really look forward to, lots of value for the local community, lots of friends and just a really good time overall! Missing the first 2 stops of the tour this season due to a little injury sure gets me fired up to see everyone again and get some good racing/tricks in! Also, the Whip Off event is always my favourite, most scenic jump!”
Riders: Kialani Hines, Caroline Buchanan; Photographer: Clint Trahan
The reigning King and Queen of Crankworx have also already confirmed their return to Crankworx Innsbruck. Both riders clearly eager for some redemption on the dual slalom track. Here’s what they both had to say about returning to Innsbruck for the third stop of the 2023 world tour:
“I’m super excited to be heading back to Innsbruck! It being in the middle of the Crankworx season is kind of nice for me this year, being in the groove and already having some races under my belt. I’m also hoping to get a bit of redemption from last year. I had some crashes and results weren’t where I wanted them to be, so to get another chance at it will feel great.” – Bas van Steenbergen, the reigning King of Crankworx.
“The main thing for me with Innsbruck is that I have never done a downhill event there. That’s the newest and most exciting part for me. I guess a little bit of redemption from last year. I didn’t have a very good result personally in the slalom, but it was such a fun, technical course. I think my main goals for this time around is to enjoy my first ever Crankworx Innsbruck downhill, perform better in the dual slalom, and it’s definitely my most favourite Speed & Style course of the entire world tour. Innsbruck has always been the OG place for women’s Speed & Style, there’s been so many firsts that have happened there, and I just love the event, podiuming last year. It’s always got such a good summer crowd and I’m excited and ready.” – Caroline Buchanan, the reigning Queen of Crankworx
The schedule for Crankworx Innsbruck, including live broadcast events on Red Bull TV and key dates and times for pros, amateurs, and CWNEXT racers, is available
.
