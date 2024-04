Athletes, FMBA & Crankworx Forge Agreement, Ensuring Slopestyle World Championship Events to Proceed as Planned

PRESS RELEASE: Freeride Mountain Bike Association (FMBA) and Crankworx



The Freeride Mountain Bike Association (FMBA) and Crankworx have reached an agreement with the male athletes, allowing the men’s Slopestyle World Championship to take place as planned for the remaining 2024 FMB World Tour Season. After having the time to meet for a series of conversations, it became evident that the FMBA, serving as the sport’s governing body, the athletes, and Crankworx as the series organizer, share unified and aligned goals, and are working together to ensure the sport’s sustainability, and making the SWC events more accessible for upcoming riders.



After withdrawing from the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship (SWC) event in Rotorua, the male Slopestyle athletes, the Freeride Mountain Bike Association (FMBA) and Crankworx have forged an agreement. Both male and female riders will be participating in the upcoming Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle event scheduled for May 26, 2024, as well as the remaining SWC events of this season.



These discussions facilitated the identification of underlying issues and concerns on both sides which have been addressed in a collaborative and productive manner. As a result, a consensus was reached that not only addresses the immediate needs of the athletes but also places a strong emphasis on the long-term viability and sustainability of Slopestyle as a sport.



A foundational baseline established by the FMBA and Crankworx early in these negotiations was the commitment to gender equality: all agreements reached with the male athletes are to be extended to the female athletes, also ensuring their perspectives and requirements were considered throughout the process.



It’s a step in the right direction, and now with having amplified representation in the FMBA, we are looking forward to the rest of the 2024 season.



The issues the riders had have been solved or are being looked at to find a solution.



We look forward to seeing everyone in Cairns and we can’t wait to have full season of events approaching.



After a series of negotiations aimed at addressing Rider requests around remuneration and support infrastructure, the male competitors of the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship event at Crankworx Rotorua decided not to participate in this year’s competition, slated for March 24th. You can read that story here Now, the Freeride Mountain Bike Association (FMBA) and Crankworx have released a joint statement saying that they have come to an agreement with the male athletes and that "both male and female riders will be participating in the upcoming Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle event scheduled for May 26, 2024, as well as the remaining SWC events of this season."Details about the agreement haven't been shared in the release, but the issues that the male riders were striking about included safe competition conditions, basic rider welfare and participation costs. The male Slopestyle athlete statement says that, "The issues the riders had have been solved or are being looked at to find a solution."The FMBA and Crankworx added that "all agreements reached with the male athletes are to be extended to the female athletes, also ensuring their perspectives and requirements were considered throughout the process."We look forward to watching both the men and women compete in Cairns at the end of May