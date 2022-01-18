close
Athletes Now Need to be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID to Compete in France

Jan 18, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

The French health minister has announced that foreign athletes wishing to compete in the country must be vaccinated against or recently recovered from COVID-19.

Government sources told AFP on Monday that a new vaccine pass, “applies to everyone, to volunteers and to elite sportspeople, including those coming from abroad, until further notice.” The news follows in the wake of tennis player Novak Djokovic's high-profile deportation from Australia after it was revealed he was not vaccinated before travelling to the country.

To obtain the new vaccine pass, a complete vaccine procedure (two doses or one, depending on the vaccine) will be required. From February 15, a third booster dose (as long as it has been four months after the previous doses) will also be required for the pass to remain valid. Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu emphasised on Twitter on Sunday evening that "as soon as the law is promulgated, it will become compulsory to enter Establishments Receiving Public (ERP) already subject to the health pass (stadium, theatre or exhibition) for all spectators, athletes, French or foreign professionals."

Marcineau later told the media, “To practice your profession or come for pleasure as part of a sports team you will have to have a valid vaccine. That’s the case for both people who live in France and also for foreigners who come to our country for a holiday or a major sporting event. Athletes have a role to play in helping convince non-vaccinated people into the vaccine programme as soon as possible.”, Cycling News reports.

A mob of fuzzy animals snatched Alex Fayolle off the hostseat as soon as Vergier crossed the line.
Lourdes may look very different to last time out in 2017 when we return in March.

The first round of the downhill World Cup series take place in Lourdes, France at the end of March and racers will return to the country in August for the World Championships in Les Gets. While we aren't aware of the vaccine status of any mountain bike racers, we know that some athletes have delayed getting jabbed due to their fears over the side effects of the vaccine. In road cycling, former Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet is one such rider as he delayed his booster after blaming his first two doses for a lack of form.

The UCI has yet to publish its own COVID protocols for the 2022 season and it has not yet commented on the French law.

187 Comments

  • 223 2
 Lance Armstrong excited to hear that drugs are now mandatory to race bicycles in France.
  • 6 7
 @AyJayDoubleyou comment win for today. Big Grin
  • 21 9
 Technically a vaccine is not a drug. But the joke is good, you have my upvote
  • 16 2
 I want to see an enduro race on drugs. It would be a blast. Marijuana for first stage. Before the long climb, mushrooms somewhere midrace and PCP before the last downhill
  • 15 13
 @Obiwankenoob: technically the covid "vaccine" isnt an actual vaccine because you can still get covid
  • 4 2
 @astock: and you wouldn’t need 3 (or 4 if your in Denmark) shots!
  • 8 2
 @astock: Last summer the CDC removed the word immunity from the definition of vaccine. 1984 shit
  • 3 0
 @astock: The varicella (chickenpox) vaccine is between 85% and 90% effective in preventing all varicella infections.
  • 1 1
 @astock: so does that make it a drug?
  • 2 0
 @Obiwankenoob: the treatment in testing isn't a vaccine until the full process is done.
  • 1 4
 @Obiwankenoob: more like a poison but yea
  • 1 2
 @mammal: That's a hell of a lot more effective than the C-19 shots!
  • 104 3
 Surely, this must be a djoke.
  • 21 0
 Aced it!
  • 6 22
flag nyhc00 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 It’s a Djokovic
  • 100 3
 Looking forward to the civil and fact base discussion here.
  • 19 0
 I'm sure this comment section will go down in history as one of Pinkbike's classiest and most polite, next to Henry's internal cable routing article!
  • 1 0
 Haha. Great one.
  • 109 43
 "Athletes have a role to play in helping convince non-vaccinated people into the vaccine programme as soon as possible.” Nooo...no, they really don't.
  • 41 19
 Yeah this line made me do a double take. Selectively targeting a certain group to influence their followers is some F-d up public health policy.
  • 23 1
 Lots of top level athletes are seen as role models whether or not its good or bad. I would assume that more than just athletes will be included in this blanket vaccination mandate
  • 11 22
flag mattg95 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Yeah, it's weird. Arguing that the unvaxxed pose a direct risk to the health of others is a valid argument. Arguing they pose a threat by influencing the behaviour of others ( which I believe was the Australian argument for deporting Djokovic) is some twisted logic that negates the idea of personal responsibility
  • 13 3
 Not too sure they have to actively go out and campaign for vaccines.

I read this as meaning - just by being a professional athlete and role model and being vaccinated, you are in essence, "playing a role in helping convince non-vaccinated people into the vaccine programme as soon as possible.”

I don't think this implies or expects that all athletes have to overtly advocate for vaccines to their followers....
  • 8 0
 I agree it's too bad people look to athletes/actors/musicians to form opinions, but that's the reality which means they really do have influencer roles. It's forced on them but that's the price of fame.
  • 5 1
 @mattg95: Do you believe athletes (or other celebrities, or politicians) do not influence the behavior of others?
  • 8 2
 @mattg95: are you unfamiliar with the concepts of sponsorship and advertising.

Influencing people is part of the job.
  • 4 0
 Sure they do. When Elvis got the Polio vaccine on TV, vaccine rates went from less than 1% to over 80%. Don't kid yourself a lot of people are mindless minions to social media and personalities.
  • 1 1
 This is all part of the new French plan to completely demonize the unvaccinated. President Macron has made it clear he will try and make their life hell. It's time for another French Revolution....
  • 51 6
 Looks like Gwin's back is going to be hurting the weeks of Lourdes and Les Gets.
  • 5 2
 was Gwin an antivaxxer? I guess this has shot down Ratboy's comeback though.
  • 13 1
 Pray the Le Gets away!
  • 5 0
 And MSA
  • 1 3
 @kclw: With how things are going in Quebexico right now, and with RCR being the cheapskates they are, don't be surprised if MSA gets cancelled. That resort is living on borrowed time (I'm taking bets on when the gondola breaks down again) and the local regulations on Covid are just confusing.
  • 1 0
 @m47h13u: We will see. Quebec was the really only province to host bike racing in 2020 or 2021. They have been either fully open or fully closed. Who knows what summer will bring.
  • 34 0
 Was the Brake Bleed Syringe supposed to represent the Vaccine Shot or something?
  • 3 1
 It would be reckless not to jab your bike !
  • 33 0
 The photo shows the team mechanic testing the brake fluid for COVID.
  • 37 14
 Measles vax? No problem. Polio Vax? Why not? Diphtheria vax? Sure. Rubella vax? Couldn’t hurt. Extremely effective vaccine for global pandemic that’s killed 1 million Americans over two years? Sounds fishy, there might be microchips in there, I’m not a guinea pig, I’ll take my chances and hop on the ventilator if I have to.

**Important note: many folks have very mild cases of Covid, and think this is because the virus was no match to their immune system: if you don’t feel very sick with Covid it could be that your immune system is simply not reacting to this unfamiliar pathogen, so it’s wreaking havoc in your lungs while you think you’re fine and dandy. The best test of how bad is your Covid infection is checking your blood oxygen saturation, some folks feel totally fine except for a bit short of breath, and end up spending a month on a ventilator. Stay safe!
  • 9 8
 This is such a disingenuous take on people who are hesitant towards this vaccine though. The amount of people that actually think it's a Bill Gates 5G microchip ploy is probably very few. If you treat them like they're stupid, the less likely they will be to cooperate. People have concerns that are valid and the best way to deal with this is through good and complete knowledge.
  • 14 7
 @lncorgnito: Treat anti-vaxxers like adults, which means we shouldn't have to treat anti-vaxxers with kid gloves and tiptoe around them and worry about saying the "wrong" thing. It's 100% their own fault if they don't get vaccinated; stop blaming their recklessness on other people.
  • 3 3
 @sjflow: Nowhere did I say that they should be treated like emotionally fragile children. Nor did I blame it on anyone else. If you want to treat them like adults, give them good and complete information so they can make their own informed choice. Again if you want people to do anything asked of them, calling them names and treating them like trash isn't the way to do it.
  • 2 1
 so glad to see Diphtheria spelt correctly.
  • 19 0
 This post is just to stir up opinions in the comments.
  • 11 0
 "User engagement"
  • 1 1
 Yyyep
  • 82 67
 Good - get the vaccine or fuck off
  • 35 60
flag justanotherhuman1 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 why do you want to make people get the vaccine if the facts are showing that you have a very little chance of dying if you are healthy? give me an example of why it should be enforced
  • 19 5
 you kiss the English crown with that mouth ?
  • 10 20
flag foxner (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 with all the damn respect u fck off
  • 11 11
 @spaztronaut: I'm not English. My name gives it away.
  • 24 16
 @justanotherhuman1: reduction in hospital admissions, reduction in deaths, reduction in symptoms. People die if they are healthy and catch covid just like people that are not so healthy don't die.
  • 14 2
 @mtb-scotland: No, but you're British, and the U.K is a monarchy, so you will kiss the crown Big Grin
  • 15 10
 @justanotherhuman1: because getting jabbed reduces drastically the chances of ending up in intensive care.
Hospitals have limited intensive care capacity.
When you are healthy, you mostly vaccinate for others, not for yourself.
  • 4 7
 @wbro1974: no I'm Scottish. I was born in Scotland and I live in Scotland. Scotland is a separate country from England.
  • 6 1
 @mtb-scotland: I'm well aware of that, i never said it wasn't a seperate country. It's part of the Union though, which is under the Monarchy, so you will kiss the crown.
  • 14 9
 @Obiwankenoob: Just stop with this nonsense,"vaccinate for the others"...Vaccinat people that needs to be protected and just let the other live.
Hospital have limited intensive care because of what??Because of decision of politics that gives less budget to the health system for years now...
  • 2 3
 @wbro1974: people in scotland are sovereign not the crown or the government Wink
  • 5 0
 Mel Gibson died for nothing
  • 1 0
 @mtb-scotland: exactly!!! If Scotland wasn’t sovereign then they would’ve joined England in leaving the E.U.
  • 3 0
 @mtb-scotland: So this is what's going on in your country, did you know this? Do you still want us all to go reproduce our way out the door?

www.heraldscotland.com/news/19843315.covid-scotland-case-rates-lowest-unvaccinated-double-jabbed-elderly-drive-rise-hospital-admissions
  • 1 0
 @Bomadics: And now he'll say ....Fake news ^^
  • 1 0
 @Bomadics: as much as I trust tabloid journalism.....
  • 1 0
 "FREEEDOM"
-Mel Gibson, the greatest Scotsman
  • 2 0
 @mtb-scotland: Is Scotland a country?
  • 3 0
 @mtb-scotland: @Cocorico: and this link is just coincidence right, it's normal for Non covid death rates to jump 40%, nothing to see here, keep moving, eyes on your phones!

www.wfyi.org/news/articles/insurance-death-rates-working-age-people-up-40-percent
  • 3 0
 @mtb-scotland: it's ok, you don't need to know this stuff, just keep doin' what your doin' mate. I am not telling you what to do, just asking that you stop telling others what to do.
  • 1 0
 @mtb-scotland: media corporations aren’t allowed to print anything that isn’t true, if they do then they at least have to print a correction on the front page. Media corporations are also not allowed to take advertising money from pharmaceutical companies either.
  • 1 0
 @Cocorico: you called it, bury head in sand syndrome!
  • 2 1
 @unrooted: ahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
  • 1 0
 @Bomadics: I told you !
  • 18 8
 Why am I not surprised at some of the ridiculous statements typed in these comments.
The French government have set out the rules for entry into their own country. Many countries have done this, its just the antivaxers who are kicking up a fuss. They didnt say you had to have the vaccine. They only said if you want to go to their country, you have to have the vaccine, you still have a choice. I`m sure REDBULL TV will be broadcasting it for all the armchair racers.
  • 2 1
 "Death to drug traffickers under Indonesian Law" is on the Indo arrival card.

How do people feel about that one?
  • 12 2
 Honest question, does 'fully Vaxxed' mean double vaxxed or must boosters be included?
  • 8 0
 In France fully vaxxed means at least 2 doses (or one if Janssen) and from Feb. 15 onwards a booster is mandatory to be considered as fully vaxxed.
Recently recovered from Covid share the same status as fully vaxxed.
  • 12 0
 If only the answer was somewhere in the article........
  • 3 1
 @Zaeius: what’s an article
  • 5 1
 It depends on when one wants to enter France and is very fluid. Likely to look something like this:
Entry before the end of Jan 2022: Three shots (2 + 1 booster)
Entry Feb to July: Four shots
Entry July to Sep: Five shots
Entry Oct to December: Six shots
Entry Jan 2023 to April 2023: Seven shots
Entry May 2023 to September 2023: Eight shots
Etc...
Entry Jan 2025 to June 2025: 36 shots

Entry Jan 2029 to Aug 2029: 138 shots
  • 6 0
 Just consider it another rule among so many of the evolving rules & tests that racers already must (and do so willingly) comply with in order to race. Racers (willingly) comply with rules that state they must use certain safety equipment. Just comply (as they’re already doing) and consider the vaccine another piece of safety equipment.
  • 7 0
 Well this comment section should be a gooder!
*grabs popcorn and settles in for the show*
  • 3 0
 Great news! I understand the confusion about "athletes being role models" but let's be honest, if you're a professional athlete, you are really being paid to "have an influence" and therefore sell a product. Don't kid yourself people! Pro athletes are paid to be influencers in one way or another, and should be considered role models with their choices being taken (or punished) serouisly.

if they didn't want to have an influence on others they've best find another career.
  • 3 0
 “Force” is a pretty strong word being thrown around. Seems to me that people are getting a choice. Either get the vaccine OR don’t participate. They aren’t “forcing” anyone to do anything. I think France has every right to take care of France how they feel necessary.
  • 44 41
 You can't enter our country without being quadruple jabbed, which, by the way, doesn't prevent you from contracting or transmitting the 'virus' you were jabbed against. *Clown World*
  • 20 5
 I'd suggest you look at the info on what the vaccines do. No-one ever said vaccines 100% prevent you from getting or transmitting Covid-19. If you get it while vaccinated, it limits the viral load and helps prevent serious illness and death. It also help reduce your ability to infect others....

Again - "No-one ever said the vaccine fully prevents you from getting or transmitting Covid-19."

#itsaclownworldindeed
  • 6 6
 @konafarker: actually, it 100% does not prevent you from getting it
  • 5 3
 No but it reduces the chance you end up in the hospital. Btw, there’s been a study lately published comparing mild covid cases to non-contaminated persons. Long ter show a decrease of lung and heart capacity. Something like 3-4%. I’d consider that significant if I was a high level athlete. Being a rubbish one I find also significant.
Interesting some athletes don’t seem to worry about that. « Clown world »
  • 4 3
 @konafarker: i agree with your sentiment, but the covid vaccine was 100 percent sold on the premise that it reduces transmission. most people still believe this. if you look at any region that is mostly omicron (ontario for example), vaccines do nothing to reduce transmission, thwy simply make no difference. they clearly do a lot to resuce severity, bit lets deal in historical fact
  • 2 0
 I'm super pro vaccine. So use these syringes to get the measles vaccinations in Africa back on track. 6 billion syringes produced each year, 7 billion used for covid vaccinations by the start of November last year. So let's get priorities straight. Let's vaccinate... the children in Africa against measles. And obviously, I understand there is a malaria vaccine too. Seems to take priority too above vaccinating healthy wealthy peeps here.
  • 3 1
 "From February 15, a third booster dose (as long as it has been four months after the previous doses) will also be required for the pass to remain valid."
Lourdes is March 26-27 so it looks like any rider that was not at least double vaxxed by Christmas is out of the competition already.
  • 1 0
 Reading comprehension is not your friend.
  • 5 3
 Worth noting here that France currently has 300k+ cases per day. They have vaccine passports, masks everywhere and the president is trying to make un-vaccinated peoples lives a misery. Vaccine or not, this thing isn't slowing down so forcing vaccines upon people surely isn't the answer given the data we are seeing come out of the country.
  • 5 1
 So if they live in an alternate reality just do not organize events in France. Problem solved.
  • 15 14
 RiP the comments section.

And rip dean lucas' season?

The idea of an athlete sabotaging their season because of a vaccine everybody around them probably already has is tastefully humorous to me. Replace it with a flu vaccine and suddenly a lot less people talk. Make it mandatory vitamin C supplements and nobody says a word. Uneducated man babies are actually afraid of the C word.
  • 1 0
 What's the c-word? c*nt?
  • 5 0
 Holy formatting pinkbike. What happened.
  • 4 0
 We’ve officially been centered.
  • 2 0
 Why read left to right when you can read center to center?--it's a huge +
  • 4 0
 Just got 3rd shot, I feel like superman, where do I sign up for world cup??
  • 22 21
 after seeing what the vax has done to several athlete's careers and even in biking. kyle warner had a huge reaction to the vax which ended his career. i have a feeling france might be an empty show.
  • 10 8
 funny how my comment, which is based 100% on fact, is being downvoted so quickly. the brainwashing has really sunken in.
  • 7 0
 @novajustin: If you’re focused on heart inflammation, the safer bet is to take the vaccine

www.newscientist.com/article/mg25133462-800-myocarditis-is-more-common-after-covid-19-infection-than-vaccination
  • 2 0
 What is the probability of severely adverse reaction to a vaccine versus probability of severely adverse reaction to covid?
  • 2 2
 @pisgahgnar: that's an interesting read, thank you for that. i believe it's hard to calculate how one person's body would react to the vaccine over how it would react after having covid. seems like there would need to be more long term studies done which this will be studied until the end of time. the cases where people developed myocarditis from the vaccine, from what i have read, seemed to onset rather quickly after getting the 2nd dose. my concerns don't lie with myocarditis, but with the litany of unknowns at this point.
  • 1 0
 @pisgahgnar: i suppose the calculation becomes
what is the probability of myocarditis if taking the vaccine vs
what is the probability of myocarditis if infected with covid * the probability of becoming infected with covid (which seems more likely every day) vs
what is the probability of myocarditis if taking the vaccine and then also getting infected with covid

these are hard probability to make for any individual
  • 3 0
 @novajustin: I'm glad you're interested. But you do cite KW who unfortunately had myocarditis reaction to the vaccine. And it's not hard to calculate the odds, it's all right there in the data. Sure you don't know the specific risk for you're body, if there are any that can be identified beforehand which lead to higher incidences, but you do know that in a study of 1 Million people, you are six times more likely to get myocarditis from COVID than from the vaccine.
  • 1 0
 @novajustin: Hate to imagine the anxiety you experience getting in the car and pulling into traffic every day. So many unknowns out there.

Just admit no amount of research, already done or to be done in the future, will convince you to get it. I waited quite a while before I got mine. I was watching more for side effects stats than efficacy stats. Lo and behold they both turned out boringly stellar for being vax'd.

Also you were never concerned about the unknowns of covid itself lol. The reactions were WILDLY varying. You couldn't guarantee you you would end up with a sore throat and no taste or on a ventilator before the week is out. But those unknowns are okay because suddenly it's "worth the risk" to you.

Your arms are gonna be frickin stacked when you're done moving the goal posts all day.
  • 3 0
 It looks like Gwin will be on the phone all day today talking to sponsors. I'd love to hear those conversations.
  • 2 0
 What are your reasons for having/not having the vaccine?

I'm just interested is all
  • 1 0
 the rule could stay what it is now! Outdoor event needs to apply the "sanitary pass" at 5000 peoples.
So it depends if the organizer apply a gauge or not too.
  • 2 3
 This should be a lively "discussion."

They should put an asterisk beside "fully vaccinated" as who is going to determine the precision of the phrase? Two doses won't cut it in 2023, for instance. And Pfizer et al are interested in a continuous profit stream of boosters.

At this point (Jan 2022 and Omicron is dominant), vaccines don't appear (empirically) to be reducing transmissibility but ARE reducing severe disease. And IMO after studying myocarditis risks of booster shots (3rd dose) in young people, I would respectfully decline.
  • 3 4
 Some athletes vax and some don't. They just don't talk about it. Lance Armstrong got in trouble for vaxing awhile ago though. Is the vax WADA approved? Will athletes have to do Pee-C-R tests?
  • 1 0
 Almost suffered a downvote for a piss-poor pun.
  • 3 1
 Wonder if any will ask Kyler Warner for advice.
  • 1 0
 Does Pinkbike have a circle of hell..err..comments that is lower than below threshold? Cause this article needs one.
  • 5 3
 
  • 31 30
 Cue anti vax idiots in 3....2...1....
  • 7 10
 Pureblood. 100% chance you won't get side effects from the jab. 99.9% chance you get sniffles from the cold, at the most. I am taking that chance and are laughing at the crumbling narrative of idiots (Karens). Good day Masters!
  • 1 0
 what are you a wizard?
  • 8 7
 I guess I’m not racing in France. Lol
  • 2 0
 Looks like a session
  • 2 1
 Just ride ya damn f*cking bike…
  • 1 0
 Gonna grab some popcorn before I go through these comments
  • 1 1
 Now is a MUST to healthy athletes need to be injected drugs into their bodies to be allowed to compete. This world is nuts.
  • 4 4
 Gald I'm not an athlete.
  • 2 3
 ...
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



