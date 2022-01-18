Athletes Now Need to be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID to Compete in France

The French health minister has announced that foreign athletes wishing to compete in the country must be vaccinated against or recently recovered from COVID-19.
Government sources told AFP on Monday that a new vaccine pass, “applies to everyone, to volunteers and to elite sportspeople, including those coming from abroad, until further notice.” The news follows in the wake of tennis player Novak Djokovic's high-profile deportation from Australia
after it was revealed he was not vaccinated before travelling to the country.
To obtain the new vaccine pass, a complete vaccine procedure (two doses or one, depending on the vaccine) will be required. From February 15, a third booster dose (as long as it has been four months after the previous doses) will also be required for the pass to remain valid. Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu emphasised on Twitter
on Sunday evening that "as soon as the law is promulgated, it will become compulsory to enter Establishments Receiving Public (ERP) already subject to the health pass (stadium, theatre or exhibition) for all spectators, athletes, French or foreign professionals."
Marcineau later told the media, “To practice your profession or come for pleasure as part of a sports team you will have to have a valid vaccine. That’s the case for both people who live in France and also for foreigners who come to our country for a holiday or a major sporting event. Athletes have a role to play in helping convince non-vaccinated people into the vaccine programme as soon as possible.”, Cycling News reports
The first round of the downhill World Cup series take place in Lourdes, France at the end of March and racers will return to the country in August for the World Championships in Les Gets. While we aren't aware of the vaccine status of any mountain bike racers, we know that some athletes have delayed getting jabbed due to their fears over the side effects of the vaccine. In road cycling, former Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet is one such rider as he delayed his booster after blaming his first two doses for a lack of form
The UCI has yet to publish its own COVID protocols for the 2022 season and it has not yet commented on the French law.
I read this as meaning - just by being a professional athlete and role model and being vaccinated, you are in essence, "playing a role in helping convince non-vaccinated people into the vaccine programme as soon as possible.”
I don't think this implies or expects that all athletes have to overtly advocate for vaccines to their followers....
Influencing people is part of the job.
**Important note: many folks have very mild cases of Covid, and think this is because the virus was no match to their immune system: if you don’t feel very sick with Covid it could be that your immune system is simply not reacting to this unfamiliar pathogen, so it’s wreaking havoc in your lungs while you think you’re fine and dandy. The best test of how bad is your Covid infection is checking your blood oxygen saturation, some folks feel totally fine except for a bit short of breath, and end up spending a month on a ventilator. Stay safe!
Hospitals have limited intensive care capacity.
When you are healthy, you mostly vaccinate for others, not for yourself.
Hospital have limited intensive care because of what??Because of decision of politics that gives less budget to the health system for years now...
www.heraldscotland.com/news/19843315.covid-scotland-case-rates-lowest-unvaccinated-double-jabbed-elderly-drive-rise-hospital-admissions
-Mel Gibson, the greatest Scotsman
www.wfyi.org/news/articles/insurance-death-rates-working-age-people-up-40-percent
The French government have set out the rules for entry into their own country. Many countries have done this, its just the antivaxers who are kicking up a fuss. They didnt say you had to have the vaccine. They only said if you want to go to their country, you have to have the vaccine, you still have a choice. I`m sure REDBULL TV will be broadcasting it for all the armchair racers.
How do people feel about that one?
Recently recovered from Covid share the same status as fully vaxxed.
Entry before the end of Jan 2022: Three shots (2 + 1 booster)
Entry Feb to July: Four shots
Entry July to Sep: Five shots
Entry Oct to December: Six shots
Entry Jan 2023 to April 2023: Seven shots
Entry May 2023 to September 2023: Eight shots
Etc...
Entry Jan 2025 to June 2025: 36 shots
Entry Jan 2029 to Aug 2029: 138 shots
*grabs popcorn and settles in for the show*
if they didn't want to have an influence on others they've best find another career.
Again - "No-one ever said the vaccine fully prevents you from getting or transmitting Covid-19."
#itsaclownworldindeed
Interesting some athletes don’t seem to worry about that. « Clown world »
Lourdes is March 26-27 so it looks like any rider that was not at least double vaxxed by Christmas is out of the competition already.
And rip dean lucas' season?
The idea of an athlete sabotaging their season because of a vaccine everybody around them probably already has is tastefully humorous to me. Replace it with a flu vaccine and suddenly a lot less people talk. Make it mandatory vitamin C supplements and nobody says a word. Uneducated man babies are actually afraid of the C word.
www.newscientist.com/article/mg25133462-800-myocarditis-is-more-common-after-covid-19-infection-than-vaccination
what is the probability of myocarditis if taking the vaccine vs
what is the probability of myocarditis if infected with covid * the probability of becoming infected with covid (which seems more likely every day) vs
what is the probability of myocarditis if taking the vaccine and then also getting infected with covid
these are hard probability to make for any individual
Just admit no amount of research, already done or to be done in the future, will convince you to get it. I waited quite a while before I got mine. I was watching more for side effects stats than efficacy stats. Lo and behold they both turned out boringly stellar for being vax'd.
Also you were never concerned about the unknowns of covid itself lol. The reactions were WILDLY varying. You couldn't guarantee you you would end up with a sore throat and no taste or on a ventilator before the week is out. But those unknowns are okay because suddenly it's "worth the risk" to you.
Your arms are gonna be frickin stacked when you're done moving the goal posts all day.
I'm just interested is all
So it depends if the organizer apply a gauge or not too.
They should put an asterisk beside "fully vaccinated" as who is going to determine the precision of the phrase? Two doses won't cut it in 2023, for instance. And Pfizer et al are interested in a continuous profit stream of boosters.
At this point (Jan 2022 and Omicron is dominant), vaccines don't appear (empirically) to be reducing transmissibility but ARE reducing severe disease. And IMO after studying myocarditis risks of booster shots (3rd dose) in young people, I would respectfully decline.
Suck it up and get your shots or stay home.
Now those countries are living a normal life and just forgot about COWVID.
The other countries that did not take the n+1 booster are distroyed by the new Omicron.
You fascist....
Even if vaccinating would be 1% effective it means hundred thousands of lives saved globally. But to some people this is not tangible figure.
People act like the government is corrupt, and just trying to help the pharmaceutical industry make tons of money off this vaccine (that has been proven to help trillions of people not get Covid), if that was the case then these people would have to prove that the FDA somehow gets money from pharmaceutical companies, or that pharmaceutical companies are even allowed to donate to political campaigns. If any of that was true then you know for darn sure that the media, who has NEVER ONCE, taken a dime from the pharmaceutical industry would tell us about it. The vaccine is 100% safe, zero people have had any negative side effects. Science rules, ant vaxxers drool.
If you get Covid-19 while vaccinated (which is quite possible), it limits the viral load and helps prevent serious illness and death. It also help reduce your ability to infect others....
Me thinks its time to start reading a little more and maybe a little less watching of "Ancient Aliens" (although I secretly like the hosts hair)
I think I need a break from all of this ridiculous B.S., people sometimes need to be forced to do the right thing. I’m going to go smoke a cigarette and get my daily lunch from McDonalds now.
also, it's not "your stupid" it's "you're stupid"
your welcome.
Or crawl off to the woods where we can`t find you, and no coughing!
Yeah, because getting Covid doesn't "increase the chance for something dangerous happening." (rolls eyes)
"In my personal case the vaccine did not prevent spread of the virus or reduce severity of symptoms."
Um, sorry. No. That's just plain wrong. If you are vaxxed and you have a breakthrough infection your chances of ending up in the hospital or DYING are DRAMATICALLY reduced (by as much as 90%). Cut the crap with this disinformation BS. And then you throw out more BS about the vaccine causing potential heart problems. Your comment should actually be banned for trying to spread misinformation. But besides that, do you think Covid increases your chances of potential heart problems? Respiratory problems? Neurological problems? Long term Covid is NOT something you want to mess around with. Millions dead and counting.........
Please do tell me about the "Ancient Aliens" too.. Or maybe that it was the Wakanda people who killed JFK....
I'm open to new ideas as long as they are backed by a FB posting or an obscure YouTube channel.
