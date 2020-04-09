Atomik Carbon Go Back to Basics With Aluminium Wheelset - Pond Beaver 2020

Our goal was to make the performance of Atomik’s carbon rims and wheelsets available to more riders by offering an affordable, premium aluminum option. We decided to pair the AL345 with Industry Nine’s 1/1 hub for a complete wheelset that offers unparalleled performance and value without any compromises. Look at the AL435 as a lower cost of admission to the premium wheel market. When someone is ready to take the next step and go carbon, we want to make that as easy as possible. — Wayne Lee, co-owner and founder