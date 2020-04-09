Atomik Carbon Go Back to Basics With Aluminium Wheelset - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 9, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  


When we cover Atomik Carbon, we're used to speaking about new tech and crazy materials - be that spokes that look like string or rims with aerospace foam molded in. However, for their latest rim, they're taking things back to basics and releasing their first-ever aluminum wheel.

Atomik is pitching it as a more affordable option compared to its carbon offerings, but these are far from a bare-bones wheel and are built up with I9 1/1 hubs and Sapim Race spokes. The rim is made from 6069 aluminium, which Atomik say should stand up to the "abuse of modern trail, all-mountain and enduro riding." Both 27.5'' and 29'' versions feature a 30-millimeter inner width so that tires up to 2.8" wide can be fitted.


Atomik Carbon AL345 Aluminum Mountain Wheels


Weights come in at 460-grams and 475-grams per rim for 27.5'' and 29'' diameters. Complete wheelsets tip the scales at 1,870-grams and 1,900-grams, respectively.

Atomik is also offering a Carbon Upgrade Program good for the life of the AL435 complete wheelset. If at any time the original owner chooses to upgrade to one of Atomik’s carbon rim offerings, they will rebuild the wheel using existing hubs—including new Sapim race spokes, brass nipples, all labor and return shipping—at no cost to the customer with the purchase of carbon rims.


Atomik Carbon AL345 Aluminum Mountain Wheels


bigquotesOur goal was to make the performance of Atomik’s carbon rims and wheelsets available to more riders by offering an affordable, premium aluminum option. We decided to pair the AL345 with Industry Nine’s 1/1 hub for a complete wheelset that offers unparalleled performance and value without any compromises. Look at the AL435 as a lower cost of admission to the premium wheel market. When someone is ready to take the next step and go carbon, we want to make that as easy as possible.Wayne Lee, co-owner and founder

The Atomik AL435 is available now as complete wheelsets with I9 1/1 hubs and Sapim Race spokes starting at $699.99 USD or rim-only options starting at $99.99 USD.

13 Comments

  • 13 0
 So just a bit heavier than the new carbon Enve wheels, why do we need carbon wheels again?
  • 9 3
 They're stronger
  • 4 0
 You must mean, Why do we need heavy Enve wheels again?
  • 3 1
 @deonvg: lol
  • 9 7
 If you have ridden a proper good set of carbon wheels you wouldn't have to ask that question along with everyone else who has asked that question.
  • 1 1
 @TheBearDen: Exactly. I'll never go back to aluminum.
  • 3 0
 @TheBearDen: I tend to agree. Good carbon rims definitely have a nice ride quality. But a good quality alloy hoop rides well too.

More so for me, I spend less time pulling dents and retentioning my own wheels - that's why I pick carbon more often than not for my own bikes. Instead of denting rims and writing them off, sometimes within a week or two of building them, I can ride several seasons on a good set of carbon hoops. I have cracked one myself, and it did not fail catastrophically (despite popular belief that carbon will just fail catastrophically) when it did - in fact I finished my ride, including some sizable features, before I realized the shot-gun sound I heard mid ride was actually my rim cracking.

That said I think alloy hoops are getting better too. Better quality alloy and better profiles make a difference. Wait and see how these Atomics do. We have seen some really good alloy come out in the last year.ot two, and perhaps these Atomics are among them? I like the round archy profile - would like to see thicker sidewalls though.
  • 6 1
 I've had 3 different sets of carbon wheels. My conclusion is : on a carbon frame I prefer aluminum wheels. But on a aluminum frame I can ride carbon wheels. Too much carbon rides too harsh for me.
  • 1 0
 It depends on so many different things. One of which you mentioned. Others inlcude: rider ability, terrain, what carbon rim, tire size, intended application. All of these things, and what you mentioned, are in a balance. In order to achieve the best benefits for any given person, all of these issues can make carbon right or wrong. People who say carbon is always better are not considering very much. They also are usually biased because when you spend that much on anything which in a way is consumable, you had better be convinced of its merits. But that still doesnt make you right. Maybe for yourself you are right.
But theres a chance you're wrong about your own needs or perception of performance, and you certainly are in no position to tell everyone it's better all the time.
  • 1 0
 My roval carbon rims pair well with my e29. Nice amount of compliance and they don't feel overly stiff. They are just right
  • 1 0
 @takeiteasyridehard: I simply stated what was good for me and not everyone it's better all the time. We are lucky as MTBers to have so many good products and options.
  • 1 0
 The look like Hunt rims. I’ve got a set of their Trail Wide rims (which these look a LOT like) and they go pretty well. Not Enduro tough though.
  • 1 2
 460g for a 30mm id alloy 27.5 rim? Somehow i dont see these standing up to enduro abuse as well as hoped.
I wonder what the warranty is like...

