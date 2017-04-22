Atomik Debuts New Technologies in Carbon Wheelsets

The AM 35 is the crowd-pleaser, all-mountain wheels. The AM 35 is the crowd-pleaser, all-mountain wheels.



Remember when carbon wheels were as exotic as unicorns? Yeah, me neither. You can’t walk five feet through the Sea Otter Expo area without tripping over a new carbon wheelset from a company you’ve never even heard of before. It’s like someone is just handing these things out as party favors. All you need is a sticker kit to go into business selling wonder wheels.



I exaggerate. A little.



There truly are an insane number of new carbon wheelsets on display here and the good news is that the prices, on average, seem to be coming down a bit. Don't get me wrong—you’re still going to auction off your firstborn to get a set, but now you don’t have to toss in the family dog to sweeten the deal.



All of which leads me to some of the new wheels floating around Atomik’s booth. Atomik has been around for a bit—but they’ve definitely got a few new tricks up their sleeve.



Let’s start with the AM 35—while this wheel isn’t full of suprises, it’s probably the one that most people will immediately gravitate towards. Available in both 27.5 and 29-inch versions, the AM 35 is an all-mountain wheel with an external width of 35 millimeters. Internal width? 28 millimeters. In other words, it’ll give good support to a tire in the 2.5-inch range and will definitely work well with all the existing 2.3 and 2.4-inch meats out there. There are lighter wheels out there—Atomik chose to put their eggs in the durability basket. You’re looking at 1,810 grams for a set of 27.5-inch AM 35s with DT Swiss 350 hubs. Cost? $1,350 per set. The rims weigh in at 460 grams (27.5) and 480 grams (29er) and sell for $435. You can expect to see them on the dirt by mid-May.





According to Atomik, the insertion of a high-density foam strip during lay up helps make a stronger, less flexy wheel, despite the rim's crazy-low profile. According to Atomik, the insertion of a high-density foam strip during lay up helps make a stronger, less flexy wheel, despite the rim's crazy-low profile.



The rim that strikes a more daring pose is Atomik’s $1,660 Chubby 43. The 1,890-gram, 27.5-inch wheelset has an internal rim width of 36 millimeters. In other words, it should work a treat with 2.5 to 3.0-inch tires. The Chubby 43’s most obvious point of distinction? The wheels’ crazy-short rim profile—less than 15 millimeters, to be exact. The engineers at Atomik point out that rim flex tends to be a problem when you build a rim that’s less than 25 millimeters tall.





So, how did Atomik get away with such a short rim profile? They inserted a high-density, aerospace grade strip of foam and mold it into the carbon rim itself. According to Atomik, the foam help distribute impact loads, damps the impact you feel in rough terrain and adds a degree of compliance. While foam cores have been used in some bike components to date (crank arms come to mind) it’s the first time I’ve seen it used in carbon rims. Atomik claims it’s a proprietary, patented procedure.







Now, for the even geekier portion of this post…





Atomik is working on a freehub mechanism that looks a lot like DT Swiss’ well-loved star-ratchet system, but which (unlike DT Swiss’s design) eschews a spring in favor of magnets. There are damn few moving parts in the mix on the magnetic drive hub, which may lead to enhanced durability and, reportedly, drag is exceptionally low in the system. Atomik is looking to roll out the technology this fall in a road wheelset that’ll feature 36 points of engagement. When will they bring out a mountain version? It’s anyone’s guess. When it does hit the street, it’ll probably feature a few more points of engagement.







