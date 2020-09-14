Photo Epic: Audi Nines 2020

It's the 6th year that I’ve been here and the 3rd time here in the quarry right now and it’s just been awesome from the very beginning. It developed in a good way I guess. Everyone is having way more fun on the bikes than years before because there are way more opportunities compared to last year as we have I guess at least 5 jumps more and yeah just way more time and obstacles. It is the best event of the year! We don’t have any other events with so much time to share with friends riding and having a good time. And to have so many photographers and filmers around, you get great content afterwards, that’s not normal. It’s pretty sick! — Patrick Schweika