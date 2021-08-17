Audi Nines Announces Wildcard Entries, Adds 3 Women & 3 Men to Rider List

Women’s mountain biking is set to ignite a whole lot of inspiration and world-firsts with 9 Freeride & Slopestyle women from across the globe to take on the Audi Nines course for the first time. I am honoured to share this experience and push our progression with these riders. The women’s line up, level of riding and support from the industry right now is so inspiring. Thanks Audi Nines for pushing the doors open for women’s MTB... It’s go time!! — Caroline Buchanan

Audi Nines has added three women and three men to the rider list from its 'Become a Nine' video competition. The competition was originally held to offer just two talented riders the chance to ride the event, but "after so many mind-blowing submissions," Audi Nines said in a press release, "the judges couldn't resist and ended up choosing a total of 3 men and 3 women to join the Audi Nines 2021 family, culminating in a total of 35 world-class mountain bikers and rising stars alike."While the Become a Nine competition has given men an entryway into the event in years past, this year is the first time that women have had the opportunity to throw their hats into the ring, so the nine women now invited to the event are making history. The Become a Nine winners are Alma Wiggberg (SWE), Gemma Corbera (SPA), Patricia Druwen (GER), Griffin Paulson (CAN), Tim Bringer (FRA), and Lukas Skiold (SWE). See the full rider list below.The event will be held without spectators August 24-28. Stay tuned for coverage throughout the week here on Pinkbike.