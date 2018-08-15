Sam Reynolds to Head up First Freeride Event in a Stone Quarry

PRESS RELEASE: Audi Nines MTB

Wanna send it to the moon? Become a Nine!

“Send it to the Moon!” is the motto of the Audi Nines MTB 2018. For the first time, the legendary mountain bike event will take place near Bikepark Idarkopf, which will open in 2019.From 8-13 September 2018, the world’s first freeride event in a stone quarry will attract the best mountain bikers on the planet to the Rhineland-Palatinate region of Germany. At this spectacular venue, they’ll be joined by the winners of the “FOCUS Become A Nine” online video contest, which is now accepting submissions from young talents wanting to participate in the event.Audi Nines MTB launches new partnership with Germany’s future largest bikeparkThe Audi Nines MTB departs the Alps: in collaboration with Bikepark Idarkopf — which will open in 2019 with 23 kilometers of trails to become Germany’s largest bike park — the Audi Nines MTB 2018 will debut in a stone quarry in the Hunsrück mountains near the town of Birkenfeld. 20 of the world’s best freeride and slopestyle mountain bikers have already confirmed their attendance at this sensational event in the moonlike landscape of the quarry. They’re awaited by an innovative course with 14 spectacular elements, some of which will float in the pond at the bottom of the quarry.True to the motto of “by riders, for riders”, Patrick Schweika (GER) and Sam Reynolds (GBR), as well as Andi Brewi (AUT) and Clemens Kaudela (AUT) from Balzamico Trail Design, are responsible for the course construction. They will combine a freeride line with massive obstacles and a complete slopestyle course full of drops, jumps and hips. “At this location, we can build one of the best courses in the history of mountain biking,” says Sam Reynolds. “We’re really excited to take on this challenge to create something truly extraordinary.”The unique event format of the Audi Nines MTB places film and photo sessions in the foreground, as the unique setting, cutting-edge obstacle design and top-notch athlete performance come together to create a one-of-a-kind spectacle. Top international mountain bike stars such as;Nicholi Rogatkin (USA)Emil Johansson (SWE)Sam Pilgrim (GBR)Szymon Godziek (POL)Adolf Silva (ESP)Diego Caverzasi (ITA)Geoff Gulevich (CAN)Together they will test the limits of this captivating setting to create eye-catching images and videos. Additionally, local German legends like Nico Scholze from Filderstadt, Tobi Wrobel from Nuremberg and Lukas Knopf from Leukersdorf bei Chemnitz will also get in on the action from 8-13 September 2018.The “FOCUS Become a Nine” online video contest offers two amateur or professional mountain bikers the chance to win a wildcard entry to the Audi Nines MTB 2018. Additionally, one winner will receive a one-year sponsorship from FOCUS Bikes. This sponsorship contract will be given to the applicant in the “freeride” category that impresses FOCUS Bikes the most: a talented, previously-unsponsored rider with exceptional freeride and big-bike skills!In the second “Open” category, all riders can send in videos of their best dirt jumps, slopestyle tricks or freeride lines. The winner of the Mountainbike Freestyle Contest presented by Audi at the Bike & Style 2018 event at Airport Munich will also get a wildcard entry into the Audi Nines MTB 2018.The deadline for the “FOCUS Become a Nine” online video contest is 22 August 2018. More information is available at www.audinines.com.