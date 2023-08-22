Video: Reece Wallace Invitational Highlights

Full event recap is finally here of the jam in my yard! First year of the event is done and dusted and I could not be happier with how things turned out. Huge shoutout to all the sponsors, volunteers and athletes for making it happen. Can't wait till next year to do things bigger and better, see you in my backyard.
Brayden Barrett-Hay.
Simon Johansson.
Johnny and Paul G showing how it is done.
Dillon & Peter
Marcel Hunt.
Natasha riding the boner line.
Paul & Peter accepting rider of the week and best trick respectively.
Boner Queen Natasha Bradley & Peter Kaiser. Awards:
• Peter Kaiser - Rider of The Week
• Dillon Butcher - Best Whip (Men)
• Kirsten VH - Best Whip (Women)
• Paul Genovese - Best Trick
For more information, visit the website
or follow @reece_wallace
. #RWInvitational @TourismNanaimo #ExploreNanaimo
Supported by: Giant Bicycles, Maxxis Tires, Marzocchi, Competitive Cyclist, Leatt, Industry Nine, Tannus, ODI Grips, Taynton Bay Spirits, Tourism Nanaimo and the Nanaimo Hospitality Association.
Film: Liam Wallace, Calvin Huth, Matt Brooks & Matt De Sousa.
Photographs: Damon Berryman & Matthew Tongue.