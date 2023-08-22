Video: Reece Wallace Invitational Highlights

Aug 24, 2023
by Reece Wallace  

Full event recap is finally here of the jam in my yard! First year of the event is done and dusted and I could not be happier with how things turned out. Huge shoutout to all the sponsors, volunteers and athletes for making it happen. Can't wait till next year to do things bigger and better, see you in my backyard.

Brayden Barrett-Hay.

Peter Salido.
Simon Johansson.

Johnny and Paul G showing how it is done.

Kirsten with the W.
Gillie being Gillie.

Dillon & Peter

Marcel Hunt.

Natasha riding the boner line.

Paul & Peter accepting rider of the week and best trick respectively.

Boner Queen Natasha Bradley & Peter Kaiser.

Awards:
• Peter Kaiser - Rider of The Week
• Dillon Butcher - Best Whip (Men)
• Kirsten VH - Best Whip (Women)
• Paul Genovese - Best Trick

For more information, visit the website or follow @reece_wallace. #RWInvitational @TourismNanaimo #ExploreNanaimo

Supported by: Giant Bicycles, Maxxis Tires, Marzocchi, Competitive Cyclist, Leatt, Industry Nine, Tannus, ODI Grips, Taynton Bay Spirits, Tourism Nanaimo and the Nanaimo Hospitality Association.

Film: Liam Wallace, Calvin Huth, Matt Brooks & Matt De Sousa.

Photographs: Damon Berryman & Matthew Tongue.

2 Comments
  • 2 0
 Sick week, would do again
  • 1 0
 Hell yah, brother.





