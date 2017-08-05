August Nesbitt: Dusk - Video

During my very first years of mountain biking, I was always intrigued by the riders who would explore and build trails in new areas such as the Coastal Crew, Mark Matthews, and Dean Tennant to list a few. After I returned from Crankworx last summer, I made the decision to carve out a new line in hopes of being able to showcase the type of riding I enjoy the most. From the start of the build, I faced many challenges including building all my features without the use of power tools and having to cope with an unusually cold and snowy winter for Victoria. Thankfully, after 10 months of incessant work, going out to the woods any chance I got, I feel I have built something that is unique to my riding style. — August Nesbitt