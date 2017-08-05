August Nesbitt: Dusk - Video

In the off-season, local rider from Victoria, August Nesbitt worked away at building a jump line which would push his own skills as a mountain biker. Building his own set of downhill/freeride jumps was essential as the riding scene in Victoria consists of mostly technical enduro and cross-country trails with only few jumps and flow trails in general.
Inspired by the riding scenes and features in other places such as Whistler and Kamloops, August set out to bring a different type of flow and style back to his home town. The build was much longer than expected, but in the end, I believe our short film, "Dusk" proves that the hardship of the build was well worth it.
8 Comments
Post a Comment