AusCycling Will Not be Entering Riders for the Maribor DH World Cup

AusCycling will NOT enter riders in UCI World Cup events over which it has entry jurisdiction between now and 30 April 2021.



For clarity this includes:

Federation entries (riders without the required UCI ranking points)

Individual entries (riders with the required UCI rankings points)



The following exceptions to the above apply:

Riders that are contracted to overseas-based UCI registered trade teams

Riders who are residentially based overseas



AusCycling continues to monitor the global situation and will review the situation. — AusCycling

AusCycling has also stated that the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) is continuing to advise that overseas travel from Australia is banned and citizens cannot leave without an exemption from DFAT.Australia's federal government has recently reduced the number of available places in quarantine hotels making any return to the country expensive and difficult. This change could lead to athletes being stranded overseas for an extended period with a reduced number of available flights.