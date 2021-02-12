AusCycling Will Not be Entering Riders for the Maribor DH World Cup

Feb 12, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
AusCycling has announced that they will not be entering any riders for UCI World Cup events before April 30.

The Australian cycling federation has revealed its decision to not enter riders to events in the period before the end of April. This includes the first round of the 2021 DH World Cup in Maribor. The new ruling will include all federation and individual entries to UCI World Cup events but it does not include riders who are a part of overseas-based UCI registered trade teams or Australian riders who live outside of the country.

bigquotesAusCycling will NOT enter riders in UCI World Cup events over which it has entry jurisdiction between now and 30 April 2021.

For clarity this includes:
Federation entries (riders without the required UCI ranking points)
Individual entries (riders with the required UCI rankings points)

The following exceptions to the above apply:
Riders that are contracted to overseas-based UCI registered trade teams
Riders who are residentially based overseas

AusCycling continues to monitor the global situation and will review the situation. AusCycling

AusCycling has also stated that the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) is continuing to advise that overseas travel from Australia is banned and citizens cannot leave without an exemption from DFAT.

Australia's federal government has recently reduced the number of available places in quarantine hotels making any return to the country expensive and difficult. This change could lead to athletes being stranded overseas for an extended period with a reduced number of available flights.

