Australia Announces 43 Athletes for Mont Sainte Anne World Champs

Australia has announced its 43-strong team for World Champs in Mont Sainte Anne. With seven riders across both disciplines ranked in the top 20 in the world, they're definitely in with a shot at some medals at the end of August too.
Leading the charge is the downhill team with Tracey Hannah heading to Canada as the gold medal favourite in the women's category. Troy Brosnan is also enjoying a stellar season and is the only male rider to have podiumed at every round this year. Rebecca McConnell, who currently sits eighth overall in the UCI World Cup points standings after three top 10 finishes, leads the way for the cross-country riders.
The full team is below:XCElite men
- Cameron Ivory
- Sebastian Jayne
- Daniel McConnell
- Reece Tucknott

Under 23 Men
- Luke Brame
- Callum Carson
- Matthew Dinham
- Cameron Wright (U23)

Junior men
- Piper Albrecht
- Nick Chisholm
- Zach Larsson
- Cooper Jessen
- Liam Johnston
- Domenic Paolilli
- Corey Smith

Elite Women
- Holly Harris
- Rebecca McConnell

Under 23 Women
- Katherine Hosking
- Sarah Tucknott
- Megan Williams

Junior Women
- Zoe Cuthbert
- Holly Lubcke
- Phoebe Thompson
- Emily Wooster (Junior).

Downhill

Elite men
- Troy Brosnan
- Dean Lucas
- Connor Fearon
- Jackson Frew
- Michael Hannah
- Jack Moir
- Ben Zwar
- Oliver Zwar
- Darcy Coutts (Reserve)

Junior men
- Kye A'Hern
- Will Arblaster
- Joshua Arcus
- Ethan Corney
- Cooper Downey
- Luke Meier-Smith
- Jaxon Sawyer

Elite women
- Sian A'Hern
- Danielle Beecroft
- Tracey Hannah

Junior women
- Cassie Voysey
