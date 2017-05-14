Australian DHI National Championships – Mt. Joyce: Final Photo Epic









On the final day of the Australian National Downhill Championships, Mt. Joyce woke up to gloomy skies and the threat of rain. Tucked in the southeast corner of Queensland, the region had recently seen its fair share of rain and floods over the summer months. The looming possibility of more rain could throw a major spanner in the works for riders of all levels. Thankfully the only rain to fall was not enough to cause any major changes to the track. With a few short hours of practice in the morning, riders had enough time for a couple of runs each before racing kicked off early in the day. The added grip and pressure of race day was evident from early on. Riders in all the early categories were taking solid chunks off their qualifying times, giving it their all for a shot at bragging rights for the year. The crowds grew as the times shortened in the lead-up to the main event, where Australia’s fastest downhillers would show everyone just how it's done.







The U17 Men’s division brought some early excitement with Pacey Stockton taking five seconds off his qualifying time, unfortunately for him, it wasn’t quite enough to take the top step from Kye A’hern who took the championship win, finishing off an exceptional year on the bike. In Junior Men’s, all eyes were on fastest qualifier and National Series winner, Baxter Maiwald. He didn’t disappoint, shaving three seconds off his qualifying time to take the win and securing the Australian Champs jersey for his upcoming world tour. Darcy Coutts put in a quality ride to take second place ahead of Patrick Butler in third place. The Elite Women’s race was blown wide open, after favorite Tegan Molloy crashed during practice, sustaining enough of an injury to keep her from racing the final. As with the earlier racers, the remaining women pushed hard creating some exciting racing. In the end, it was Ronja Hill-Wright who took the win, an impressive effort for her first year in Elites. Sian A’hern took a well-deserved second place ahead of Kaitlin Lawlor. Lisa Mathison placed fourth, with Kellie Weinert filling the fifth spot of the Elite Women’s podium.



In Elite Men, the results of qualifying posed the question, would history repeat itself again and see Troy Brosnan take home another Australian title? As the elite racers came down the hill, the times got quicker. Joel Willis set an early fast time but it wasn’t enough to make the podium. Josh Button knocked him off to take the fifth step. Next was Dean Lucas to go half a second quicker. Third fastest qualifier Jack Moir was next down and set a scorching time of 2:09.55 to put him in the hot seat with only Connor Fearon and Troy Brosnan to come. Neither could better Moir’s time giving him this year's Championship title. Fearon took second place in front of Brosnan in third.



Overall it has been a great weekend of racing and a National Championship to remember.











Elite Men's Podium: 1. Jack Moir // 2. Connor Fearon // 3. Troy Brosnan // 4. Dean Lucas // 5. Josh Button Elite Men's Podium: 1. Jack Moir // 2. Connor Fearon // 3. Troy Brosnan // 4. Dean Lucas // 5. Josh Button





Elite Women's Podium: 1. Ronja Hill-Wright // 2. Sian A'hern // 3. Kaitlin Lawlor // 4. Lisa Mathison // 5. Kellie Weirnert Elite Women's Podium: 1. Ronja Hill-Wright // 2. Sian A'hern // 3. Kaitlin Lawlor // 4. Lisa Mathison // 5. Kellie Weirnert



