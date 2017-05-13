Australian DHI National Championships – Mt. Joyce: Practice and Qualifying







After a long Australian summer the Australian National Downhill Championships has finally arrived. Originally scheduled for mid March, it was unfortunately cancelled due to heavy rains leading into the event, jeopardizing the safety of shuttles. The re-scheduled event now brings riders to Mt. Joyce MTB Park. Situated about an hour drive from Brisbane, just outside the town of Beaudesert. Mt. Joyce falls within the northern edge of southeast Queensland’s Scenic Rim. It is fast becoming a highly recommended MTB destination in the sunshine state.



Much like many of the Australian trails, the Widow Maker Downhill track at Mt. Joyce winds though a forest of gum trees. It’s dry, dusty and scattered with everything from small rocks to large boulders. With a technical rock garden and a number of wide off camber sections through the forest, this track is sure to test the skill of riders.





Huck Yeah! Huck Yeah!



Track walk opened up at lunch-time on Friday followed by a few hours of practice where riders had their first chance to work out lines. Saturday practice brought with it some sun, crowds, and a track that seemed to blowout every hour. By the time seeding kicked off in the afternoon many racers were guessing at lines—what was nailed in practice had changed significantly.







Looming rain threatened the afternoon, but it only added excitement to the close affair seeding turned out to be. Off the back of a great season on the bike, young pinner Kye A’hern was quickest in U17 Men’s. Baxter Maiwald was fastest in Junior Men by 0.12 of a second over Josh Clark. It was another close one in the Elite Women’s with Tegan Molloy fastest by 0.08 of a second over Ronja Hill-Wright and Sian A’hern 2 seconds back in third. In Elite Men it was always set to be a close one and it didn’t disappoint. Troy Brosnan was fastest by half a second over Connor Fearon, followed by Intense riders Jack Moir and Dean Lucas, with Josh Button filling out the top five.



With rain forecast for Sunday, the final championship race is set to be a great one.









Mt. Joyce MTB Park is situated behind Wyaralong Dam. Mt. Joyce MTB Park is situated behind Wyaralong Dam.





Canyon mechanic getting Troy's bike dialled for the weekend. Canyon mechanic getting Troy's bike dialled for the weekend.





Eyes will be on Troy Brosnan this weekend to see if he can take out the National Championship once again. Eyes will be on Troy Brosnan this weekend to see if he can take out the National Championship once again.







Track walk...it's a serious business. Track walk...it's a serious business.





Many riders were scoping out the most technical section of track, the rock garden. Many riders were scoping out the most technical section of track, the rock garden.









Colourful Queensland local out and about. Colourful Queensland local out and about.





Why not? Why not?





The Mondraker girls discussing the fastest way down the hill. The Mondraker girls discussing the fastest way down the hill.

Looks like they have got it sussed. Looks like they have got it sussed.





Shuttles working hard all weekend. Shuttles working hard all weekend.





Connor Fearon locking the bike in for a big weekend. Connor Fearon locking the bike in for a big weekend.





Dusty tracks for practice and seeding this weekend. Dusty tracks for practice and seeding this weekend.





Remy Morton throwing down some style for the fans. Remy Morton throwing down some style for the fans.









The next generation of photogs. The next generation of photogs. Stacking clips. Stacking clips.





A late decision to stop before the rock garden. A late decision to stop before the rock garden.





Prime location for carnage this weekend. Prime location for carnage this weekend.





Locked and loaded. Locked and loaded.





Flying through the trees. Flying through the trees.





Shelly Flood didn't quite get the seeding run she was after, she could be dangerous come race day. Shelly Flood didn't quite get the seeding run she was after, she could be dangerous come race day.





Kaitlin Lawlor put in a solid effort in her seeding run to place fourth in Elite Women's. Kaitlin Lawlor put in a solid effort in her seeding run to place fourth in Elite Women's.





Sian A'hern has seeded in third place. After returning from a wrist injury she will be one to watch in racing tomorrow. Sian A'hern has seeded in third place. After returning from a wrist injury she will be one to watch in racing tomorrow.





Ronja Hill-Wright put in a fantastic effort in seeding taking out second place. Ronja Hill-Wright put in a fantastic effort in seeding taking out second place.





Tegan Molloy looks fierce this weekend. Taking out top spot in the Elite Women's seeding she is the hot favourite for the win in tomorrows final. Tegan Molloy looks fierce this weekend. Taking out top spot in the Elite Women's seeding she is the hot favourite for the win in tomorrows final.





Josh Clark put in a stella effort to take out second place in Junior Men's. Josh Clark put in a stella effort to take out second place in Junior Men's.





Baxter Maiwald getting loose in practice. But obviously held it together in his seeding run, taking out top spot in Junior Men's. Baxter Maiwald getting loose in practice. But obviously held it together in his seeding run, taking out top spot in Junior Men's.





Troy's seeding run seemed seamless as he took the top spot ahead of tomorrows final. Troy's seeding run seemed seamless as he took the top spot ahead of tomorrows final.





Josh Button rounded out the top 5 for seeding. Lets see if he can improve on his result in the final run. Josh Button rounded out the top 5 for seeding. Lets see if he can improve on his result in the final run.









Conner Fearon has been looking fast all weekend. Seeding second, can he take out the top spot come race day? Conner Fearon has been looking fast all weekend. Seeding second, can he take out the top spot come race day?





Jack Moir was third fastest for the day in Elite Men's. Jack Moir was third fastest for the day in Elite Men's.





Dean Lucus made a small error in seeding, but still managed to seed fourth. Could that be the difference he needs for his race run? Dean Lucus made a small error in seeding, but still managed to seed fourth. Could that be the difference he needs for his race run?





Troy Brosnan pushing his Canyon Sender to the limit. Troy Brosnan pushing his Canyon Sender to the limit.





Wyaralong Dam after a great two days of practice. Wyaralong Dam after a great two days of practice.





