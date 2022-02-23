close
Video: Baxter Maiwald's 3rd Place Run From the Australian National Championships

Feb 23, 2022
by baxter maiwald  
Australian National Champs 3rd place Race run | Baxter Maiwald

by baxtermaiwald21
Jump on board with Baxter Maiwald as he takes on the National Championships race track at Maydena bike park.

4 Comments

  • 4 0
 Two people went faster than that!?
  • 1 0
 Haha. Good call. I was panicking that whole run for him.
  • 1 0
 So that is what dusty trails look like.... ... after a month of rain, sleet and snow here!
  • 1 0
 Sooo fast!

