Video: Baxter Maiwald's 3rd Place Run From the Australian National Championships
Feb 23, 2022
by
baxter maiwald
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Australian National Champs 3rd place Race run | Baxter Maiwald
by
baxtermaiwald21
Views: 267
Faves:
0
Comments: 0
Jump on board with Baxter Maiwald as he takes on the National Championships race track at Maydena bike park.
4 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
redrook
(1 hours ago)
Two people went faster than that!?
[Reply]
1
0
vanman
(57 mins ago)
Haha. Good call. I was panicking that whole run for him.
[Reply]
1
0
betsie
(17 mins ago)
So that is what dusty trails look like.... ... after a month of rain, sleet and snow here!
[Reply]
1
0
scotmtbbeta
(11 mins ago)
Sooo fast!
[Reply]
