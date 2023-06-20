Video: Austrian Bike Parks & A Podium in 'Jank Files' Episode 3

Jun 20, 2023
by Rocky Mountain  

Words: Rocky Mountain

The excitement continues during the lengthy European race block as the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team settles into Austria and takes on the renowned trails of Leogang.

The team picks up momentum as Andréane Lanthier Nadeau gets back into the top 10, Remi Gauvin rediscovers his true form, and Lily Boucher finds her speed to claim 3rd place in U21.

The old Emmett Hancock, aka glasses guy, returns, but not by choice. An eye infection takes him out of the race, turning him into the team's number-one fan on the sidelines.

Do you play Rubik's or just do a Rubik's? Does pasta, indeed make you fasta? Tune in to find out.

Photo by Dave Trumpore
Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore
Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore


Lily Boucher


Photo by Dave Trumpore
Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore


Andréane Lanthier Nadeau


Photo by Dave Trumpore
Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore


Rémi Gauvin


Photo by Dave Trumpore
Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore


Emmett Hancock


Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore


Filmed and edited by: @kazyamamura
Photos by: @davetrumpore


Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / @foxfactory / @Maxxis / @shimano / @SmithOptics / K Capital / @CushCore / @RideWrap / @evocsports / Reform


