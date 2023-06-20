Video: Austrian Bike Parks & A Podium in 'Jank Files' Episode 3

Words: Rocky Mountain
The excitement continues during the lengthy European race block as the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team settles into Austria and takes on the renowned trails of Leogang.
The team picks up momentum as Andréane Lanthier Nadeau gets back into the top 10, Remi Gauvin rediscovers his true form, and Lily Boucher finds her speed to claim 3rd place in U21.
The old Emmett Hancock, aka glasses guy, returns, but not by choice. An eye infection takes him out of the race, turning him into the team's number-one fan on the sidelines.
Do you play Rubik's or just do a Rubik's? Does pasta, indeed make you fasta? Tune in to find out.
Lily Boucher
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Rémi Gauvin
Emmett Hancock
Filmed and edited by: @kazyamamura
Photos by: @davetrumpore
