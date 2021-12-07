Available Now: Long Live Chainsaw Documentary on the Life & Legacy of Stevie Smith

Dec 7, 2021
by Anthill Films  
photo Sven Martin


Watch Long Live Chainsaw, a feature length documentary about the life and legacy of DH Legend Stevie Smith and support the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation.




Today Anthill Films' released their new documentary, Long Live Chainsaw, for digital download. Presented with Red Bull Media House, the film reveals the true story of the meteoric rise, untimely death and long-lasting legacy of Canadian downhill mountain bike legend, Stevie Smith. Produced in partnership with the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation, all proceeds of the film will go directly to the foundation to help grow Stevie’s legacy of inspiring the next generation of riders and gravity racers. The first feature length documentary from Anthill Films, Long Live Chainsaw was produced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and only made possible by a global, collaborative effort from Stevie’s family, friends, fellow athletes, brands, filmmakers and photographers.


Watch Now on iTunes, Apple TV, Vimeo on Demand, Google Play, Amazon, Xbox Movie or Vudu.




photo Sven Martin
photo Sven Martin

The film, which has been receiving rave reviews from audiences at exclusive premiere events worldwide, features a mix of Anthill's signature cinematography and soundtrack with race action and a massive archive of footage from all the filmmakers Stevie worked with over his career.

bigquotesAnthill did a truly amazing job of capturing who Stevie was and how he lived his life. For me, watching Long Live Chainsaw was emotional - it made me laugh and cry.  Stevie was my idol growing up and became a friend after I got sponsored with Red Bull. He was a one of a kind human that will forever motivate and influence me on and off the bike. Long Live Chainsaw!Finn Iles, Canadian National DH Champion

photo Paris Gore

photo Sven Martin
photo Sven Martin

Red Bull Media House and Anthill Films present Long Live Chainsaw in support of The Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation. Written, directed and edited by Anthill Films with support from adidas Five Ten, SRAM, Rockshox, Fox Racing, Cycles Devinci, Crankbrothers, Schwalbe, Shimano, Maxxis and Evil Bikes.

#longlivechainsaw

Learn More: anthillfilms.com

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Anthill Films Red Bull Stevie Smith


19 Comments

  • 11 0
 The fact that he made all of the dreams come true from his mom shuttling him from the very beginning is the most amazing thing.
  • 2 0
 That segment was a really good one in an already amazing film.
  • 4 0
 Went to a screening on Saturday, pretty surreal to be in a theatre full of mountain bikers and not a dry eye in the house.
  • 2 0
 Yep same thing here. Such a great story.
  • 1 0
 The comment section may not show it over the last ten years, but we do in fact have feelings. Emotional draw cards, like new standards, really bring it out of us. Biker or not, this film will bring on the waterworks.
  • 2 0
 So hyped to see this, I've been rewatching some of his clips recently. What a legend.
  • 6 0
 Thanks for supporting. Excited to hear what everyone thinks of the film!
  • 1 0
 @anthill: Dont even have to watch it to know its one of the best youve ever done.
  • 1 0
 I hope all my patients sleep through the night. Gotta occupy myself somehow on night shift
  • 1 0
 So stoked! Just purchased on Amazon Prime to watch this tonight along with a cold one.
  • 2 0
 Thanks for supporting the film and the Foundation! We'd love to hear what you think by leaving a review on Amazon.
  • 1 0
 After watching it at a film festival I'd recommend something to dry the eyes.
  • 1 0
 Why cant we watch iz in Europe?
  • 1 0
 Well done - simply perfect!
  • 2 0
 Thanks!
  • 1 0
 Playing at the Mayfair in Ottawa December 12th! Yeaaaaaahh!!
  • 2 0
 Long Live Chainsaw!
  • 1 0
 Not available on Google Play in NZ?
  • 1 0
 cool

