Available Now: Long Live Chainsaw Documentary on the Life & Legacy of Stevie Smith

Watch Long Live Chainsaw, a feature length documentary about the life and legacy of DH Legend Stevie Smith and support the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation.
Today Anthill Films' released their new documentary, Long Live Chainsaw, for digital download. Presented with Red Bull Media House, the film reveals the true story of the meteoric rise, untimely death and long-lasting legacy of Canadian downhill mountain bike legend, Stevie Smith. Produced in partnership with the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation
, all proceeds of the film will go directly to the foundation to help grow Stevie’s legacy of inspiring the next generation of riders and gravity racers. The first feature length documentary from Anthill Films, Long Live Chainsaw was produced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and only made possible by a global, collaborative effort from Stevie’s family, friends, fellow athletes, brands, filmmakers and photographers.Watch Now
The film, which has been receiving rave reviews from audiences at exclusive premiere events worldwide, features a mix of Anthill's signature cinematography and soundtrack with race action and a massive archive of footage from all the filmmakers Stevie worked with over his career.
|Anthill did a truly amazing job of capturing who Stevie was and how he lived his life. For me, watching Long Live Chainsaw was emotional - it made me laugh and cry. Stevie was my idol growing up and became a friend after I got sponsored with Red Bull. He was a one of a kind human that will forever motivate and influence me on and off the bike. Long Live Chainsaw!—Finn Iles, Canadian National DH Champion
Red Bull Media House and Anthill Films present Long Live Chainsaw in support of The Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation. Written, directed and edited by Anthill Films with support from adidas Five Ten, SRAM, Rockshox, Fox Racing, Cycles Devinci, Crankbrothers, Schwalbe, Shimano, Maxxis and Evil Bikes. #longlivechainsaw
