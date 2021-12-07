Available Now: Long Live Chainsaw Documentary on the Life & Legacy of Stevie Smith

Anthill did a truly amazing job of capturing who Stevie was and how he lived his life. For me, watching Long Live Chainsaw was emotional - it made me laugh and cry. Stevie was my idol growing up and became a friend after I got sponsored with Red Bull. He was a one of a kind human that will forever motivate and influence me on and off the bike. Long Live Chainsaw! — Finn Iles, Canadian National DH Champion