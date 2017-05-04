Max McCulloch: Average Ride – Video

In the off-season on Vancouver Island, XC racer Max McCulloch predominantly rides his trail bike when training with Cycling Canada's NextGen Program
. His "Average Ride" on the weekend consists of saying goodbye to his cat, a 20km ride to the trails, a 1–2-hour trail ride, then a 20km ride back home. This type of riding ensures that he is fit for the season as well as technically sound. Oh, also did we mention it's really fun!
Watch the video to see what the "Average Ride" looks like.
Supported by:Bear Mountain ResortRumble SupershakeNOBL WheelsKS Suspension
Filmed by:Liam Morgan
Location: Bear Mountain Bike Park
