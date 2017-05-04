Max McCulloch: Average Ride – Video

May 4, 2017 at 21:00
May 4, 2017
by Max McCulloch  
 
Average Ride

by lmfilms
Views: 3,230    Faves: 26    Comments: 5

In the off-season on Vancouver Island, XC racer Max McCulloch predominantly rides his trail bike when training with Cycling Canada's NextGen Program. His "Average Ride" on the weekend consists of saying goodbye to his cat, a 20km ride to the trails, a 1–2-hour trail ride, then a 20km ride back home. This type of riding ensures that he is fit for the season as well as technically sound. Oh, also did we mention it's really fun!


Watch the video to see what the "Average Ride" looks like.

Supported by:

Bear Mountain Resort
Rumble Supershake
NOBL Wheels
KS Suspension

Filmed by:

Liam Morgan


Location: Bear Mountain Bike Park



MENTIONS: @victoriabiker13
21 Comments

  • + 9
 Too bad Bear Mtn has shut down their cycling operations already....Frown Hopefully trails are still open to ride and maintained..
  • + 4
 Yup it's a bummer for sure but I'm pretty sure trails will be kept in decent condition thanks to the Nature Trail Society!
  • + 2
 When did this happen?
  • + 3
 @roasterthetoaster: Just last week.
  • + 2
 @victoriabiker13: All of bear mountain is up for sale. Hope the new owners keep the trails.
  • + 3
 when you say shut down cycling operations, are we talking closing the hub and the dirtjumps? I can't see them kicking out the national mtb team, I though their agreement went to 2020?
  • + 3
 Trails aren't going anywhere don't worry people. Maintenance will still happen.
  • + 3
 Aww yeah! Killing it as always!
  • + 1
 Nice work. Guys like you are going to change the face of XC racing. Can't wait to see the progression.
  • + 1
 Awesome riding, you made that chainsaw stepup look tiny! Vid should be tagged as NSFW though with all that thing showing!!!
  • + 2
 Haha thanks and got to have something for the ladies Wink #gapergap
  • + 2
 Nice! chainsaw looks better than when I rode it...
  • + 1
 Cute cat. Nice riding Max!
  • + 2
 Ya Max! Shredding!
  • + 1
 Thanks Eliot!! Appreciate it dude!
  • + 1
 Way to go Max! Vibes from Kelowna... :-)

Seth & Spencer
  • + 1
 Nice max
  • + 1
 Superbe!!
  • + 1
 Mind the gap
  • + 6
 Haha it's hard to find shorts when you're super skinny and have long legs Wink
  • + 2
 @victoriabiker13: Haha I know I'am skinny and long legged to Wink Aside of that it's and awesome edit bud Wink

Post a Comment



