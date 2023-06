Video: Youngster Ayato Kimura Shreds Japan Trails

© Satoshi Saijo

Words: Rasoulution



© Ryuta Iwasaki

Ayato Kimura:

Instagram:

YouTube:

Twitter:

RASOULUTION Athlete Page:

Gunma, Japan, 27 June 2023. A full-suspension mountain bike for challenging single tracks and demanding terrain, a trials bike for mastering a wide variety of tricks in the city – at least that's what we are used to in the world of biking. Ayato Kimura combines what for other athletes is an either-or-quite simply to his personal discipline: MTB Trials, a fusion of urban free ride, street trials and competition trials.RASOULUTION recognized the 18-year-old's great potential early on and took Japan's MTB newcomer under its wing. The primary goal: to accompany Ayato in his first steps as a professional MTB rider and to support him on his promising journey on two wheels.– Ayato Kimura.At a younger age, Ayato Kimura was active in one of the most popular sports associated with Japan: table tennis. Besides that, parkour is another sport tried by the only 18-year-old. Through his father, who himself was not a cyclist but a mountain runner, Ayato eventually discovered cycling and his passion for it, as he explains:With jumps and flips, Ayato Kimura literally wants to fly high and see the world from new perspectives. Inspired by world-renowned athletes such as Fabio Wibmer and Tomomi Nishikubo, the youngster convinces with his unique style and inspires bike fans all over the world – be it at live shows or on social media, where videos and clips with sometimes millions of clicks are already now no exception. Ayato's strongest Instagram reel has a whopping 2.8 million views.In the YouTube video "Keep It Wild – MTB freeride in Japan" (more than 166,000 views) Ayato shows what he is capable of.Ayato is already in the spotlight of prestigious riders like Danny MacAskill, who is all positive about the newcomer:It is not just the other athletes within the cycling scene who are excited about Ayato. Major brands involved in cycling have already stumbled across the young Japanese rider as well and are undoubtedly interested in collaborations and partnerships. This is particularly evident in Ayato’s signed deal with Specialized, the bike and component manufacturer from the USA.– Tarek Rasouli, Managing Director of RASOULUTION.