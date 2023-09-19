Video: Brage Vestavik, David Lieb & Friends Go Huge In Brage's Annual 'B-Rage Sesh'

Words

: GTWhen Brage Vestavik first shared his vision for a freeride trail at Trysil Bike Arena, he was met with skepticism. Some thought it would be too intimidating, but as the saying goes, 'if you build it, they will shred'. Now, three years later, riders of all ages are coming out to rip laps on Brage's signature trail during the annual B-Rage Sesh! Check out all the action from this year's session featuring David Lieb, Joey Gough, Eliott Lapotre, Adrian Tell, and so many more!Video: Blur Media